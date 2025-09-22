Connect with us

Lawmakers Move To Grant NBS Financial Autonomy, Plans National Tax Trust Fund 

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) may soon gain financial autonomy as lawmakers push for reforms to strengthen the agency’s independence and improve the credibility of national data.

The Chairman, House Committee on National Planning, Rep. Gboyega Isiaka, disclosed this while receiving a delegation from the Liberian House of Representatives on a bilateral exchange visit, in Abuja, Weekend.

Isiaka explained that the committee’s priority was to guarantee adequate funding, transparency, and public confidence in the statistics generated by NBS for Nigeria’s development planning.

He revealed that a key reform under consideration is the establishment of a National Tax Trust Fund, that would allow stakeholders that benefit from NBS data, such as government agencies, development partners, and private sector players, to contribute towards securing sustainable and reliable funding.

The lawmaker added that the new legislation would empower the bureau to collect data directly from private sector entities, a move he said would expand NBS’s coverage and reliability.

He stressed that financial autonomy was necessary if the agency was to deliver timely and dependable statistics without being constrained by budgetary delays.

According to him, the existing NBS Act, which was originally enacted in 1957 and last amended in 2007, has become outdated, leaving loopholes and funding gaps that weaken the bureau’s effectiveness.

The reform bill, which has already passed First Reading at the House of Representatives, seeks to overhaul the framework by which the bureau operates

“The bill aims to enhance NBS independence, especially in funding, moving beyond reliance on government budget allocations,” Isiaka said, noting that the National Strategy for Developmental Statistics 2024–2028 assigns greater responsibilities to the bureau.”
Kenyan Runners Dominate Berlin Marathons

September 22, 2025

Kenya made it a clean sweep at the Berlin Marathon with Sabastian Sawe winning the men’s race and Rosemary Wanjiru triumphing in the women’s.

Sawe finished in two hours, two minutes and 16 seconds to make it three wins in his first three marathons.

The 30-year-old, who was victorious at this year’s London Marathon, set a sizzling pace as he left the field behind and ran much of the race surrounded only by his pacesetters.

Japan’s Akasaki Akira came second after a powerful latter half of the race, finishing almost four minutes behind Sawe, while Ethiopia’s Chimdessa Debele followed in third.

“I did my best and I am happy for this performance,” said Sawe.

“I am so happy for this year. I felt well but you cannot change the weather. Next year will be better.”

Sawe had Kelvin Kiptum’s 2023 world record of 2:00:35 in his sights when he reached halfway in 1:00:12, but faded towards the end.

In the women’s race, Wanjiru sped away from the lead pack after 25 kilometers before finishing in 2:21:05.

Ethiopia’s Dera Dida followed three seconds behind Wanjiru, with Azmera Gebru, also of Ethiopia, coming third in 2:21:29.

Wanjiru’s time was 12 minutes slower than compatriot Ruth Chepng’etich’s world record of 2:09:56, which she set in Chicago in 2024.

 

NIS Ends Decentralised Passport Production After 62 Years

September 22, 2025

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has officially ended passport production at multiple centres, transitioning to a single, centralised system for the first time in 62 years.
Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the disclosure during an inspection of the Nigeria’s new Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre at the NIS Headquarters in Abuja, last Thursday.
He stated that since the establishment of NIS in 1963, Nigeria had never operated a central passport production centre, until now, marking a major reform milestone.
“The project is 100 per cent ready. Nigeria can now be more productive and efficient in delivering passport services,” Tunji-Ojo said.
He explained that old machines could only produce 250 to 300 passports daily, but the new system had a capacity of 4,500 to 5,000 passports every day.
“With this, NIS can now meet daily demands within just four to five hours of operation,” he added, describing it as a game-changer for passport processing in Nigeria.
“We promised two-week delivery, and we’re now pushing for one week.
“Automation and optimisation are crucial for keeping this promise to Nigerians,” the minister said.
He noted that centralisation, in line with global standards, would improve uniformity and enhance the overall integrity of Nigerian travel documents worldwide.
Tunji-Ojo described the development as a step toward bringing services closer to Nigerians while driving a culture of efficiency and total passport system reform.
According to him, the centralised production system aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, boosting NIS capacity and changing the narrative for improved service delivery.
FG To Roll Out Digital Public Infrastructure, Data Exchange, Next Year 

September 22, 2025

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has announced plans to roll out Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and the Nigerian Data Exchange (NGDX) platforms across key sectors of the economy, starting in early 2026.
Director of E-Government and Digital Economy at NITDA, Dr. Salisu Kaka, made the disclosure in Abuja during a stakeholder review session of the DPI and NGDX drafts at the Digital Public Infrastructure Live Event.
The forum, themed “Advancing Nigeria’s Digital Public Infrastructure through Standards, Data Exchange and e-Government Transformation,” brought together regulators, state governments, and private sector stakeholders to harmonise inputs for building inclusive, secure, and interoperable systems for governance and service delivery.
According to Kaka, Nigeria already has several foundational elements in place, including national identity systems and digital payment platforms.
What remains is the establishment of the data exchange framework, which he said would be finalised by the end of 2025.
“Before the end of this year and by next year we will be fully ready with the foundational element, and we start dropping the use cases across sectors,” Kaka explained.
He stressed that the federal government recognises the autonomy of states urging them to align with national standards.
“If the states can model and reflect what happens at the national level, then we can have a 360-degree view of the whole data exchange across the country and drive all-of-government processes,” he added.
