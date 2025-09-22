Lawmakers Move To Grant NBS Financial Autonomy, Plans National Tax Trust Fund 

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) may soon gain financial autonomy as lawmakers push for reforms to strengthen the agency’s independence and improve the credibility of national data.

The Chairman, House Committee on National Planning, Rep. Gboyega Isiaka, disclosed this while receiving a delegation from the Liberian House of Representatives on a bilateral exchange visit, in Abuja, Weekend.

Isiaka explained that the committee’s priority was to guarantee adequate funding, transparency, and public confidence in the statistics generated by NBS for Nigeria’s development planning.

He revealed that a key reform under consideration is the establishment of a National Tax Trust Fund, that would allow stakeholders that benefit from NBS data, such as government agencies, development partners, and private sector players, to contribute towards securing sustainable and reliable funding.

The lawmaker added that the new legislation would empower the bureau to collect data directly from private sector entities, a move he said would expand NBS’s coverage and reliability.