Business
Lawmakers Move To Grant NBS Financial Autonomy, Plans National Tax Trust Fund
The Chairman, House Committee on National Planning, Rep. Gboyega Isiaka, disclosed this while receiving a delegation from the Liberian House of Representatives on a bilateral exchange visit, in Abuja, Weekend.
Isiaka explained that the committee’s priority was to guarantee adequate funding, transparency, and public confidence in the statistics generated by NBS for Nigeria’s development planning.
He revealed that a key reform under consideration is the establishment of a National Tax Trust Fund, that would allow stakeholders that benefit from NBS data, such as government agencies, development partners, and private sector players, to contribute towards securing sustainable and reliable funding.
The lawmaker added that the new legislation would empower the bureau to collect data directly from private sector entities, a move he said would expand NBS’s coverage and reliability.
Business
Kenyan Runners Dominate Berlin Marathons
Kenya made it a clean sweep at the Berlin Marathon with Sabastian Sawe winning the men’s race and Rosemary Wanjiru triumphing in the women’s.
Sawe finished in two hours, two minutes and 16 seconds to make it three wins in his first three marathons.
The 30-year-old, who was victorious at this year’s London Marathon, set a sizzling pace as he left the field behind and ran much of the race surrounded only by his pacesetters.
Japan’s Akasaki Akira came second after a powerful latter half of the race, finishing almost four minutes behind Sawe, while Ethiopia’s Chimdessa Debele followed in third.
“I did my best and I am happy for this performance,” said Sawe.
“I am so happy for this year. I felt well but you cannot change the weather. Next year will be better.”
Sawe had Kelvin Kiptum’s 2023 world record of 2:00:35 in his sights when he reached halfway in 1:00:12, but faded towards the end.
In the women’s race, Wanjiru sped away from the lead pack after 25 kilometers before finishing in 2:21:05.
Ethiopia’s Dera Dida followed three seconds behind Wanjiru, with Azmera Gebru, also of Ethiopia, coming third in 2:21:29.
Wanjiru’s time was 12 minutes slower than compatriot Ruth Chepng’etich’s world record of 2:09:56, which she set in Chicago in 2024.
Business
NIS Ends Decentralised Passport Production After 62 Years
Business
FG To Roll Out Digital Public Infrastructure, Data Exchange, Next Year
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
CAFCL : Rivers United Arrives DR Congo
-
Sports4 days ago
FIFA rankings: S’Eagles drop Position, remain sixth in Africa
-
Sports4 days ago
NPFL club name Iorfa new GM
-
Sports4 days ago
NNL abolishes playoffs for NPFL promotion
-
Sports4 days ago
NSF: Early preparations begin for 2026 National Sports Festival
-
Sports4 days ago
Kwara Hopeful To Host Confed Cup in Ilorin
-
Sports4 days ago
RSG Award Renovation Work At Yakubu Gowon Stadium
-
Politics4 days ago
Rivers Assembly Resumes Sitting After Six-Month Suspension