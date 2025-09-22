“TETFund Approves N2.5b Intervention For Daura Varsity 

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has approved over N2.5 billion for the Federal University of Transportation Daura (FUTD) in Katsina State.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Umar Adam-Katsayal, who revealed this in an interview with Journalists, at the Weekend, said out of the allocation, N1.3 billion would go into physical infrastructure and programme upgrades, while N240 million has been set aside for academic staff training and development.

Another N150 million is earmarked for ICT support, N185 million for library development, and N170 million for staff conference attendance.

Giving further breakdown, the Vice Chancellor disclosed that the university’s research activities would receive N100 million, project maintenance N180 million, and entrepreneurship centres N85.5 million.

Career centres and units will get N100 million, while publication of journals and manuscript development were allocated N25 million each.

Beyond academic funding, Adam-Katsayal revealed that the institution has introduced a cooperative society to help staff acquire homes within the next five to ten years.

He urged investors to partner with the university in developing residential housing around the campus, stressing that the initiative aims to prevent staff from facing retirement without personal housing.

The Federal University of Transportation Daura, established to support Nigeria’s growing transportation sector, is one of the newest higher institutions benefiting from TETFund’s 2025 intervention cycle.

Recall that in August, it was reported that TETFund received a record N1.6 trillion for nationwide tertiary education interventions—the highest in its history.

The fund, generated from the 3% education tax on company profits, is being deployed to support infrastructure, healthcare training, energy projects, and student support.

Of the total, N460 billion (40%) is allocated directly to universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across all states. Another N225 billion was released to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to back the Federal Government’s student loan scheme.

To address power challenges, N70 billion is earmarked for solar and gas-powered facilities in tertiary institutions, while over N100 billion is directed toward medical sciences training. Additionally, N25 billion has been set aside for campus security upgrades nationwide.