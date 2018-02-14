Medical Professionals, Visual Artists Inducted Into Fellowship

A 2015 Mandela Washington Fellow, Mr. Kunle Adewale last Sunday inaugurated an Art in Medicine Fellowship for public health practitioners and professional artists in Lagos.

A statement by the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria and made available to The Tide last Monday indicates that 85 medical professionals including doctors, nurses and trained caregivers as well as 15 visual artists were inducted into the year-long fellowship.

According to Adewale, who doubles as project lead of Tender Arts in Nigeria, the Arts in Medicine initiative will enhance public perception of hospitals as centres for nurturing and healing.

“There is increasing evidence that the display of visual art, especially images of nature, can have positive effects on health outcomes, including shorter length of stay in hospital, increased pain tolerance and decreased anxiety,” he explained.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Arts in Medicine Fellowship, Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate General, Lagos, Ms. Darcy Zotter, expressed optimism that the initiative would go a long way in improving the quality of lives of the participating patients.

“The Arts in Medicine initiative is yet another example of projects that support U.S. Mission Nigeria’s goals. The U.S. Mission to Nigeria’s Public Affairs Sections make available grant and funding opportunities to carry out projects of this type, which have social impact.

“We are happy to support this project which seeks to transform healthcare service delivery and healing through the arts. Creative arts programmes can help patients work towards recovery in an effective and enjoyable way,” Zotter added.

The 100 inductees will hold a series of creative art engagements such as painting, drawing and collaring for children and young adults living with sickle cell anemia, cancer and mental health conditions.

The sessions will be held for patients in selected hospitals and healthcare centers in Lagos, including the National Sickle Cell Centre, Idi Araba; Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH); and Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba.

Arts in Medicine project seeks to incorporate the arts into healthcare delivery, with a view to enhancing holistic patient care.

The project is funded through a public diplomacy grant from the United States Consulate General in Lagos.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana