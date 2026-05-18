City Boy Movement Congratulates Winners Of APC Primary Elections

The City Boy Movement in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers state has praised the peaceful conduct of the All Progressives Congress primary elections held across the area’s 19 wards that produced the party’s candidates for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking to journalists today in Okehi after the governorship primary, the Etche City Boy Movement coordinator, Dr. Fortune Uchenna Obi, said the process reflected institutional readiness and a high level of civil discipline among party members.

Dr. Obi listed the successful candidates as Senator Allwell Onyesoh for Senate, Ozizum Chibuzor Nwamaka for the House of Representatives, Ohanuna Bright for Etche Constituency 1 in the House of Assembly, Chimezie Nwankwo for Etche Constituency 2, and Rt. Hon. O.K. Chinda as the party’s governorship candidate

He urged other aspirants who did not emerge victorious to accept the results in the spirit of internal democracy and to rally behind the party’s flagbearers ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dr. Obi use the opportunity to thank the FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, and other party leaders for their support that gave rooms for the emergence of the successful candidates

He assured that the City Boy Movement in the area would mobilize voters across Etche LGA to ensure a strong showing for the victory of all APC candidates during the elections.