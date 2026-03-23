Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball Team Arrives Angola For Qualifiers

Rangers International technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu has credited his recent stint with the Super Eagles under head coach Eric Chelle as a major factor behind the club’s resurgence in the Nigeria Premier Football League title race, Tidesports source reports.

Speaking ahead of Rangers’ matchday 31 fixture against El Kanemi Warriors in Enugu, Ilechukwu said the experience gained at international level has significantly influenced his approach, particularly in the areas of intensity, discipline and overall team structure.

“Change is constant in life. After working closely with Eric Chelle, the mentality I got from him is not an easy one. The training sessions are super intense, about 80 per cent of what we do now is heavy training,” he said.

Ilechukwu maintained that the discipline and structure he adopted during his time with the national team have translated directly into improved performances at the club level.

“I think my return has had a positive impact defensively, offensively, everything. The preparation, the pep talks, the quality, it gives confidence. I came back with an advantage,” he said.

Rangers have enjoyed a remarkable run since his return from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, losing just once in 11 matches, with six wins, four draws and seven clean sheets propelling them firmly into contention.

They currently sit second on the table with 50 points, just one behind leaders Rivers United, with eight matches remaining in the season.

Despite their strong position, Ilechukwu insisted his side will not be weighed down by pressure as the title race intensifies.

“There is no different message, we don’t want to be under pressure because of the league. We take it one game after the other, after this game we talk about the next one,” he said.

He added that his players possess the necessary qualities to compete at the highest level.

“They understand what it takes to win. They have the attitude, the capacity, the character, and they understand what we want. To me, we are always ready,” he said.

While acknowledging the strength of Rivers United, Ilechukwu maintained that the title race remains open heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

“They are the strongest team, but you never can tell what will happen. We are also strong. In the remaining games, we will fight more and stay at the top of our game but without pressure,” he said.

Having guided Rangers to the NPFL title in the 2023/24 season, Ilechukwu is now aiming to secure his second league crown in three years as the Enugu side continue their pursuit of the title.