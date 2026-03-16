NCDMB Recommits To Mandate…Partners Renaissance, MJD Oilfield Services On 33 Young Engineers Training 

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Ltd, MJD Oilfield Services Ltd in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), have begun the Nigerian Content Human Capital Development (NC HCD) Training Programme for 33 young graduate Engineers.

A statement from the Directorate of Corporate Communications of the NCDMB noted that the training for the young graduates comprises engineering, geology and related disciplines

The programme, according to the Board commenced on Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State where the young graduates underwent opening formalities for a 12-month training in pipeline engineering, corrosion control and monitoring.

The Board further added that the training was geared towards developing expertise for protection and sustenance of the country’s energy infrastructure.

According to the NCDMB, trainees will have classroom technical sessions, simulation-based learning, field demonstrations, on-the-job training, mentorship and coaching.

Other areas of the training, the Board said would include case study reviews, and continuous assessment as well as evaluation.

The Board noted that expected outcomes of the programme include skilled project-ready personnel, measurable local content impact, creation of pipeline integrity talent pool, and long-term infrastructure reliability.

In his address at the event, Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, represented by the Manager, Human Capital Development, Mrs. Tailgate Bribena-Teide said pipeline pigging, a process involving insertion of devices called pigs into pipelines for cleaning, gauging, etc. to ensure integrity of the system, and corrosion control, protect the pipelines, prevent costly failures, and safeguard the environment and the economy.

He noted that the expertise gained from the training would position trainees to contribute meaningfully to major national projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, measuring 614 kilometres, and many others, which as he explained, is in accord with the Board’s mandate to build local capacity, deepen Nigerian participation in the oil and gas industry, and create opportunities that drive national growth.

Ogbe expressed his appreciation to Renaissance Africa Energy Company Ltd for partnering the Board and commitment to developing Nigerian talent.

He urged the trainees to approach the programme with discipline and determination, noting that lessons gained would shape them into professionals capable of solving real industry problems.

In his remarks, representative of Renaissance Africa, Engr. Funso Alabi, thanked the NCDMB profoundly for its support to the company and for all it has done toward growth of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Heghlighted the extraordinary achievements recorded in HCD since inception of the Board, with Nigerians occupying key positions in industry and others doing so well abroad.

“NCDMB has done so much. The Board is turning Nigeria into a great nation”, he said.

He also thanked MJD Oilfield Services for the calibre of trainers assembled to run the training programme.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, MJD, Mr. Olayemi Familusi, expressed gratitude to the NCDMB and Renaissance, noting that changes in the oil and gas industry brought about by NCDMB’S initiatives are everywhere, particularly in the development of indigenous companies and human resources.

In his closing remarks, Chief Austin Ugbunaia, Project Manager of MJD, thanked the Board and Renaissance for the opportunity to play a part in capacity development, while assuring them of quality training and exposure for the trainees.

By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa