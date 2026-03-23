Sports
EVERTON ADD TO CHELSEA WOES
Goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye boosted Everton’s chances of European qualification while denting Chelsea’s hopes of securing Champions League football next season.
Having scored in each half, Beto became the first Everton player to score twice in one match at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Ndiaye sealing victory late in the second half.
Back-to-back home wins give Everton hope of a first European campaign in eight years, but Chelsea’s dismal form continues with a fourth successive defeat in all competitions.
It was an energetic Everton who edged the opening 45 minutes, with Beto catching Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez dwelling on the ball, only to be rescued by a Jorrel Hato clearance.
James Garner – who received his first England call-up on Friday – later had a shot cleared off the line by Malo Gusto.
Chelsea then had multiple efforts blocked, including one created in open play for Joao Pedro, before a flurry of chances from the resulting corner involving Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.
At half-time, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior introduced winger Alejandro Garnacho in place of Gusto.
Fernandez again went closest for Chelsea when he curled a shot from outside the box, only for Pickford to save once more.
But it was Beto celebrating again as his powerful strike squeezed through Sanchez after a superb interception and 30-yard run upfield from midfielder Idrissa Gueye to seal the victory.
Sports
SUNDERLAND SHOCK NEWCASTLE IN DERBY ENCOUNTER
Brian Brobbey scored a dramatic 90th-minute winner as Sunderland came from behind to beat Newcastle United in a thrilling Tyne-Wear derby at St James’ Park.
Newcastle had been on target for their first home victory in this fixture since 2010 when Anthony Gordon gave the hosts a ninth-minute lead.
Sunderland played out from the back but defender Luke O’Nien’s pass was intercepted by Nick Woltemade and he gave it to Gordon, who did the rest to score his 17th goal of the season.
The hosts almost made it 2-0 just before the break, but Sven Botman headed against the post following a cross from left-back Lewis Hall, one of five Newcastle players to be included in Thomas Tuchel’s latest England squad.
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, another called up by Tuchel, did not get great distance on a punch, the ball was played back into the box, Brobbey chested it goalwards and Dan Burn cleared off the line, only for Chemsdine Talbi to fire in the rebound.
Noah Sadiki had a chance to put Sunderland ahead, only for him to shoot at Ramsdale.
Yet it did not prove costly as Brobbey scored the late winner, to the delight of the away fans, when he converted a rebound from close range after Ramsdale saved his first attempt.
The result gives Sunderland their first league double over Newcastle since 2014-15.
Sports
Rangers Coach credits Chelle for title chase
Rangers International technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu has credited his recent stint with the Super Eagles under head coach Eric Chelle as a major factor behind the club’s resurgence in the Nigeria Premier Football League title race, Tidesports source reports.
Speaking ahead of Rangers’ matchday 31 fixture against El Kanemi Warriors in Enugu, Ilechukwu said the experience gained at international level has significantly influenced his approach, particularly in the areas of intensity, discipline and overall team structure.
“Change is constant in life. After working closely with Eric Chelle, the mentality I got from him is not an easy one. The training sessions are super intense, about 80 per cent of what we do now is heavy training,” he said.
Ilechukwu maintained that the discipline and structure he adopted during his time with the national team have translated directly into improved performances at the club level.
“I think my return has had a positive impact defensively, offensively, everything. The preparation, the pep talks, the quality, it gives confidence. I came back with an advantage,” he said.
Rangers have enjoyed a remarkable run since his return from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, losing just once in 11 matches, with six wins, four draws and seven clean sheets propelling them firmly into contention.
They currently sit second on the table with 50 points, just one behind leaders Rivers United, with eight matches remaining in the season.
Despite their strong position, Ilechukwu insisted his side will not be weighed down by pressure as the title race intensifies.
“There is no different message, we don’t want to be under pressure because of the league. We take it one game after the other, after this game we talk about the next one,” he said.
He added that his players possess the necessary qualities to compete at the highest level.
“They understand what it takes to win. They have the attitude, the capacity, the character, and they understand what we want. To me, we are always ready,” he said.
While acknowledging the strength of Rivers United, Ilechukwu maintained that the title race remains open heading into the final stretch of the campaign.
“They are the strongest team, but you never can tell what will happen. We are also strong. In the remaining games, we will fight more and stay at the top of our game but without pressure,” he said.
Having guided Rangers to the NPFL title in the 2023/24 season, Ilechukwu is now aiming to secure his second league crown in three years as the Enugu side continue their pursuit of the title.
Sports
Odegbami Faults CAF for stripping Senegal AFCON title
Odegbami described CAF’s decision to overturn the Jan. 18 final result as “bizarre, condemnable and unjustifiable.”
As reported by Tidesports source on Saturday, he noted that Senegal were crowned champions and celebrated globally before the verdict was reversed on technical grounds.
“It is unheard of in football history. You cannot take away a trophy won on the pitch two months after,” he said.
Odegbami said the decision had sparked outrage among football fans and stakeholders worldwide.
“This judgment has shaken CAF’s credibility. It is not surprising the world is up in arms,” he added.
The ex-Nigerian Football Legend questioned the motive behind the decision, describing it as risky and unpopular.
“What could have driven such a decision that undermines the spirit of the game?” he asked.
Odegbami said although football regulations may not cover every situation, rare cases require wisdom.
“This AFCON case demands that rules and common sense must align,” he said.
He recalled that Senegal were crowned by CAF and FIFA officials before a global audience.
“Two months later, CAF delivered what I call a ‘poisoned verdict’ through its Appeals Committee,” he said.
Odegbami explained that Morocco’s protest, earlier dismissed, was later upheld on appeal.
“The decision to reverse a final match result is one of the most unpopular ever,” he said..
He said the rules on walkouts are clear but must be applied with context.
According to him, Senegal players walked off after a late penalty was awarded to Morocco, staying away for 17 minutes.
“Ordinarily, that attracts forfeiture, but the referee allowed play to resume, which changed everything,” he said.
Odegbami noted that petitions can alter results but argued that the AFCON final was different.
“If this were a qualifier, nobody would question the CAF’s decision. But this was the final,” he said.
He stressed that the trophy had been awarded and celebrations concluded before the reversal.
“There was no room for post-match litigation in a final of this magnitude,” he said.
Odegbami maintained that the referee’s decision to restart play nullified the forfeiture clause.
“The match resumed, Morocco missed the penalty, Senegal scored and won fairly,” he said.
He insisted that CAF had no justification to overturn the result after recognising a winner.
“Punish any infractions if necessary, but do not tamper with a concluded final,” he said.
Odegbami urged CAF to review its regulations and restore Senegal as champions.
“For now, CAF should retrace its steps and return the trophy to Senegal,” he advised.
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