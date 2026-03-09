Court Bars INC’s NEC Polls  … As Spokesman Hails Candidates, Delegates On Decorum, Sportsmanship

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, capital of the state, has restrained the Ijaw National Congress (INC) from conducting its National Executive Council (NEC) elections earlier slated for March 7th, 2026.

The Tide gathered that the Court in a ruling by Hon. Justice S.H. Aprioku of High Court 8 on Friday, March 6, 2026 in the Port Harcourt Judicial Division, granted an interim injunction restraining the conduct of the polls.

The Tide further reports that the decision followed the hearing of a motion for an interim injunction argued by Dr. Uche Ejike Ogwudu, appearing alongside Boma Wariboka, and Uzondu Ekwueme, for the Claimant/Applicant, while Celestial I. Nwani, appeared for the 12th Defendant/Respondent.

The court’s order is explicit in its reach, restraining the Defendants, their servants, agents, privies, or any person acting on their behalf from conducting the National Elections of the 12th Defendants on March 7 or any other date.

The judicial suspension, The Tide also learnt, remains in effect pending the resolution of the current dispute by an Internal Dispute Resolution Committee, which has been given a seven-day window to mediate the conflict.

Justice Aprioku outlined a clear roadmap for the legal process, noting that should the parties successfully resolve their grievances internally within the stipulated timeframe, the court would be open to abridging the time for a follow-up hearing to expedite the electoral process.

However, the ruling also provided a firm fallback position: should the internal committee fail to reach a resolution, the case will proceed in open court. In such an event, all pending applications related to the dispute are scheduled to be heard and determined on March 18, 2026.

It would be recalled that the INC leadership earlier was mulling transition prior to the judicial order baring the conduct of the elections as planned.

Reacting to the Court’s injunction, National Publicity Secretary of the INC and candidate for the office of First Vice President, Chief Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, described the organization as a responsible and law abiding.

However, he expressed regret that the injunction has caused inconveniences to the apex Ijaw socio-cultural organization, candidates and delegates who have traveled from far and near to participate in the excersise.

Meanwhile, the INC Spokesman also praised candidates and delegates for maintaining decorum and orderliness throughout the preparation period of the polls and the subsequent restraining injunction.

“I want to thank all candidates and delegates for their orderliness and massive support throughout the INC’S electioneering period.

“Even though there is an interim court injunction restraining the conduct of the polls, all candidates and delegates have followed the path of peace and orderliness.

“Izon means truth and so candidates and delegates have continued to eschew bitterness, and have maintained peace and sportsmanship”, he said.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa