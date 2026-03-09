Niger Delta
Court Bars INC’s NEC Polls … As Spokesman Hails Candidates, Delegates On Decorum, Sportsmanship
A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, capital of the state, has restrained the Ijaw National Congress (INC) from conducting its National Executive Council (NEC) elections earlier slated for March 7th, 2026.
The Tide gathered that the Court in a ruling by Hon. Justice S.H. Aprioku of High Court 8 on Friday, March 6, 2026 in the Port Harcourt Judicial Division, granted an interim injunction restraining the conduct of the polls.
The Tide further reports that the decision followed the hearing of a motion for an interim injunction argued by Dr. Uche Ejike Ogwudu, appearing alongside Boma Wariboka, and Uzondu Ekwueme, for the Claimant/Applicant, while Celestial I. Nwani, appeared for the 12th Defendant/Respondent.
The court’s order is explicit in its reach, restraining the Defendants, their servants, agents, privies, or any person acting on their behalf from conducting the National Elections of the 12th Defendants on March 7 or any other date.
The judicial suspension, The Tide also learnt, remains in effect pending the resolution of the current dispute by an Internal Dispute Resolution Committee, which has been given a seven-day window to mediate the conflict.
Justice Aprioku outlined a clear roadmap for the legal process, noting that should the parties successfully resolve their grievances internally within the stipulated timeframe, the court would be open to abridging the time for a follow-up hearing to expedite the electoral process.
However, the ruling also provided a firm fallback position: should the internal committee fail to reach a resolution, the case will proceed in open court. In such an event, all pending applications related to the dispute are scheduled to be heard and determined on March 18, 2026.
It would be recalled that the INC leadership earlier was mulling transition prior to the judicial order baring the conduct of the elections as planned.
Reacting to the Court’s injunction, National Publicity Secretary of the INC and candidate for the office of First Vice President, Chief Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, described the organization as a responsible and law abiding.
However, he expressed regret that the injunction has caused inconveniences to the apex Ijaw socio-cultural organization, candidates and delegates who have traveled from far and near to participate in the excersise.
Meanwhile, the INC Spokesman also praised candidates and delegates for maintaining decorum and orderliness throughout the preparation period of the polls and the subsequent restraining injunction.
“I want to thank all candidates and delegates for their orderliness and massive support throughout the INC’S electioneering period.
“Even though there is an interim court injunction restraining the conduct of the polls, all candidates and delegates have followed the path of peace and orderliness.
“Izon means truth and so candidates and delegates have continued to eschew bitterness, and have maintained peace and sportsmanship”, he said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
C’River Bans VIOs From Road Operations
The Cross River State Government has banned the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) from road operations across the state.
The State Governor, Bassey Out, who made the announcement in Calabar on Saturday, restricted activities of the VIO to office duties.
According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Linus Obogo, the directive followed protests by commercial bus drivers and tricycle operators over high tickets, excessive fines and alleged harassment by enforcement teams.
The Governor, who made other announcements in the sector, said the measures were approved after a meeting with key transport stakeholders.
According to the statement, other announcements made was the reduction of daily ticket fee from N850 to N500, while the penalty for failure to purchase the ticket had also been reduced to N10,000.
“All traffic-related fines be slashed by 50 per cent and must be paid only into designated Cross River State Government accounts.
“Daily ticket for tricycle riders have been reduced from N1,200 to N500. However, every activity of commercial tricycle operators ends at 6 p.m. daily, night operations are permanently banned,” Otu asserted.
He said the review was aimed to ease the burden on drivers and restore order in the state’s transport system.
Speaking further, the Governor said the Commercial Transport Regulatory Agency (CTRA) would now focus on vehicle registration and sale of tickets at approved rates.
He noted that enforcement officers must operate only in proper uniforms and with verifiable identification.
He directed the Traffic Management and Regulatory Agency (TRAMRA) to restrict its activities to statutory traffic management duties.
In addition, the Governor announced that “commercial bus drivers and tricycle riders will no longer purchase tickets on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.
“These directives will take effect from March 9, and I urge all residents and transport operators to cooperate with relevant authorities.”
Speaking to The Tide’s source, some commercial drivers said the statement did not address some activities of TRAMRA such as the illegal “no parking order” for drivers who only pick and drop passengers.
For Johnson Ade, a commercial driver, there should be an official release stating the traffic infractions in the state and the fine for each of them.
He said slashing the fines by 50 per cent was ambiguous, adding that the amounts to be paid for each crime should be clearly stated to prevent criminal elements who posed as government traffic regulatory officials from abusing the directive.
On his part, Mr. Sunday Dennis, Metropolitan Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), said they would convene a meeting immediately to critically look at the governor’s statement.
It would be recalled that series of protests by commercial bus drivers and tricycle operators had led to the suspension of all forms of transport tickets in the state by the government.
Niger Delta
A’Ibom Community Seeks Govt Recognition For Elected Village Head
Some indigenes of Mbiabong Ikpe Village, in Ikpe Annang Clan, Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, have called on the State Government to recognize Chief Samuel James Udo as the authentic Village Head of the community by according him a Certificate of Recognition.
According to them, the call is necessitated by the fact that Chief Udo has won the first and second election processes on 1st May, 2021 and 15th July 2025.
The indigenes said in addition to his emergence after the two election processes, Chief Udo’s emergence has been confirmed by Chief Akpan Akpa Inyang (Okuku Ikpa Isong Annang), who has handed him (Udo) to “UDAK” as stipulated by the custom and tradition of Annang Land.
They said Udo’s emergence marked the end of every struggle by individuals or groups of persons on the issue of headship of Mbiabong Ikpe Village, Ikpe Annang Land, in Essien Udim Local Government Area.
According to them, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Frank Archibong, should call for the recognition of the Village Head-elect of Mbiabong Ikpe Village in accordance with the Traditional Rulers Council Law of Akwa Ibom State, CAP 134.
This, they said, is because he has been duly and rightly selected by the kingmakers as the village Head-elect and have satisfied all requirements in the extant law for the said selection.
“We are informing the Akwa Ibom State Government of the development, because any imposition of any other name to the Governor will not be accepted by the community”, they said.
Meanwhile, they have alleged that some “enemies of progress are causing problem over the Chieftaincy issue after the winner has emerged and accepted by the entire Kingmakers.”
When contacted the Village Head-elect, Chief Samuel James Udo, advised the people not to cause any crises, saying that their mandate will not be denied.
“I will continue to respect the law. My people are law abiding citizens and God will surely stand for true justice and the certificate will be given to me, not through fighting, causing unrest, or violence, but by our faith in God, and the belief that the relevant authorities will do the needful”, he said.
By: Christopher Tom, Uyo
Niger Delta
Delta Unveils World Book Day Festival
The Delta State government on Saturday unveiled the LightRay! Distortion World Book Day Festival.
The festival, themed “That Which Bends, Transcends,” is a major celebration of literature, storytelling, and cultural advocacy in the state.
It was unveiled at the office of the Head of Service, Mrs. Mininim Oseji, in Asaba.
The event was organised by LightRay! Media, in partnership with the Committee for Relevant Arts (CORA) and Unchained Vibes Africa.
Founder and President of the media group, Ejiro Umukoro, described the event as the first large-scale literary festival in the state.
She explained that the initiative aims to engage both marginalised and privileged communities in dialogue on resilience, hope, and social change through literature.
Highlighting the transformative power of storytelling, Umukoro said literature can inspire action, reshape perspectives, and drive social change within communities.
According to her, the festival builds on the impact of the Distortion novel series produced by LightRay! Media, which explores themes of human resilience, personal agency, and renewal.
She noted that the book has supported social awareness campaigns and legislative advocacy, contributing to the abolition of the Osu caste system in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo.
“The novel has also received literary recognition, including the TYB Young Adult Literature Prize in 2024,” she added.
Umukoro further revealed that the Delta Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has approved Distortion as a recommended literature text for students.
She expressed concern over the poor condition of public libraries across the state, noting that many remain inactive or non-functional.
”Urban libraries also struggle with outdated collections, inadequate infrastructure, and limited professional staffing”, she said.
Umukoro urged stakeholders to rebuild libraries, strengthen reading communities, and equip facilities with modern learning resources.
“The three-month festival will feature competitions, workshops, creative showcases, and professional development programmes, Umukoro said.
The Permanent Secretary in the office of the Head of Service, Mr. Wilson Chukwuka, commended the initiative.
The leader of the National Association of Seadogs, Mr. Michael Nwaidei, said the project aligns with efforts to encourage critical thinking and knowledge acquisition among young people.
Nwaidei was represented by a member of the association, Mr. Uche Egbuche.
The Tide’s source reports that guests, educators, creatives, and literary enthusiasts from across the state and diaspora communities attended the festival.
