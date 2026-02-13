Sports
Cricket: Danladi, Amusa Win Nigeria Player of The Year Awards
Yellow Greens stalwart Isaac Danladi and Female Yellow Greens’ Kehinde Amusa have been named the best male and female cricket players in Nigeria in the year 2025 by Africa’s premier cricket recognition platform, The Middle Stump, Tidesports source reports.
Danladi was the leading dangerman for Nigeria in the year under review, cementing his status as one of Africa’s most consistent all-rounders.
The 23-year-old left-handed batter and orthodox spinner has amassed 23 T20 International appearances, scoring 348 runs at an average of 19.33 with a strike rate exceeding 105.
His bowling economy of 4.89 across 16 wickets demonstrates control and efficiency in the shorter format. Danladi’s recent performances, including a Player of the Match award for a 64-run, 35-ball contribution, underscore his emergence as a cornerstone player for Nigeria’s competitive ambitions.
For Amusa, the 19-year-old also won the Young Player of the Year award, reflecting her smooth transition from the U-19 team to the senior side.
Amusa featured for Nigeria at the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia, playing a crucial role in the Junior Female Yellow Greens’ historic upset victory against reigning senior Women’s World Cup champions New Zealand.
The girls finished the tournament in sixth place and qualified for the 2027 edition.
At 19, she has already established herself as a versatile all-rounder for Nigeria’s senior women’s team.
During her debut at the 2025 Kwibuka T20i tournament in Rwanda, she showcased technical maturity with 23 runs off 28 deliveries while capturing two wickets for seven runs against Sierra Leone.
In other award categories, the Junior Female Yellow Greens also earned the award for Best Cricketing Moment of the Year for their victory against New Zealand. In a rain-reduced 13-over contest in Kuching, Malaysia, Nigeria posted 65 for six, which proved decisive when New Zealand managed only 63 for six in response.
Former junior international and the Nigeria Cricket Federation’s Development Officer in Lagos, Friday Udoh, earned Coach of the Year honours for his contribution to Nigeria’s coaching pipeline.
The award for Innovative Approach to Investing in Cricket honoured The Cricket Lab — a modern indoor facility that launched at Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval on Lagos Island in March 2024. The facility addresses a fundamental constraint limiting Nigerian cricket development: weather dependency and inconsistent training venues.
SWAN Rivers Set-up Five Functional Committees
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria ( SWAN) Rivers State Chapter has set up five standing working committees on Tuesday, in its general congress.
‘NTF Will Build On Davis Cup Success For Brighter Future’
At the playoff held at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, the team of Canice Abua, Michael Emmanuel, Daniel Adeleye, and Abubakar Yusuf was majestic as they restored Nigeria’s hope in a sport that once gave the country so much joy.
Speaking after the final game, Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) President, Victor Ochei, said the Davis Cup feat is the stepping stone to better days in the sport, adding that the federation has set up programmes that will help the budding talents across the country play at the same level as their counterparts in other tennis-developed countries.
Ochei said: “The whole aim of having this new board is to lift the sport to the level we used to be. I tell you, tennis is taking a new shape in Nigeria. We are putting everything and anything to make that work happen.”
Ochei said that the NTF has looked at sponsorships and how to get the emerging players compete at the same level with their peers elsewhere, adding that the federation is working on organising local competitions and helping the players to compete in international championships.
“We believe that with what we are doing now, sponsors will come to us to organise new competitions. But beyond that, there’s a strategic growth development plan, a 10-year development plan, which the board is working on.
“The programme will ensure that we catch them young. This is because we believe that to create champions, we must start grooming them early. The champions you are seeing today were those groomed yesterday.”
“The process of building new champions will include building the coaches, the players, the infrastructure and sensitising the parents so that we can start catching them as young as age five to six.
“By the time that we groom them through 10 years of training, at age 15, 16, you will see fantastic professional players.”
To achieve the federation’s plans, Ochei admits that the NTF needs a lot of investment, adding that the board is working at realising the funds quietly and tenaciously.
The NTF president acknowledged the contributions of former international stars like Nduka Odizor and Sadiq Abdullahi to the bid to rejuvenate Nigerian tennis, adding that NTF is open to collaborating with former players who know what it takes to play at the highest level of the sport.
He said, “Nduka Odizor is around as one of our VIP personalities. He has been psyching up the boys in the battle with Uzbekistan. He will not enter the court to play, but his mere presence is enough motivation to the boys, who will want to be like him in the future.
“You see, the type of support the Odizors, the Imonities and the Abdullahis got in their time is no longer there, but we are revamping it with the support of our stakeholders in the Diaspora.
“It will appear to take us some time, but I can tell you that the Diaspora support is massive.”
NSC Disburses N200m Training Grants To 26 Athletes
In its bid to get good results in this year’s Commonwealth Games, the National Sports Commission (NSC) has disbursed N200 million as training grants to 26 athletes.
The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.
The NSC stated that the grants were disbursed through its Elite and Podium Board, noting that N200 million was allocated to select top-performing athletes.
The beneficiaries are both foreign-based and home-based, the NSC said, adding that it will cater for their training and preparation expenses.
According to the NSC, the recipients span several sports, including athletics, wrestling, weightlifting, and para-sports, in line with the Commission’s mandate to prioritise athletes’ welfare and high-performance development.
The Commission added that the disbursement follows the establishment of the Elite and Podium Board, created to implement a scientific and institutionalised support system aimed at sustaining peak performances by Nigerian athletes at major international competitions.
NSC Director General, Bukola Olopade, said the Commission, under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was established to restore confidence and provide renewed hope for Nigerian sportsmen and women by placing strong emphasis on athlete welfare.
“The training grants disbursed to 26 athletes across different sports followed a careful and professional selection process by the Yusuf Ali-led Elite and Podium Board. This is our way of reassuring our athletes that their welfare remains our utmost priority,” he said.
