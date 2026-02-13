Cricket: Danladi, Amusa Win Nigeria Player of The Year Awards

Yellow Greens stalwart Isaac Danladi and Female Yellow Greens’ Kehinde Amusa have been named the best male and female cricket players in Nigeria in the year 2025 by Africa’s premier cricket recognition platform, The Middle Stump, Tidesports source reports.

Danladi was the leading dangerman for Nigeria in the year under review, cementing his status as one of Africa’s most consistent all-rounders.

The 23-year-old left-handed batter and orthodox spinner has amassed 23 T20 International appearances, scoring 348 runs at an average of 19.33 with a strike rate exceeding 105.

His bowling economy of 4.89 across 16 wickets demonstrates control and efficiency in the shorter format. Danladi’s recent performances, including a Player of the Match award for a 64-run, 35-ball contribution, underscore his emergence as a cornerstone player for Nigeria’s competitive ambitions.

For Amusa, the 19-year-old also won the Young Player of the Year award, reflecting her smooth transition from the U-19 team to the senior side.

Amusa featured for Nigeria at the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia, playing a crucial role in the Junior Female Yellow Greens’ historic upset victory against reigning senior Women’s World Cup champions New Zealand.

The girls finished the tournament in sixth place and qualified for the 2027 edition.

At 19, she has already established herself as a versatile all-rounder for Nigeria’s senior women’s team.

During her debut at the 2025 Kwibuka T20i tournament in Rwanda, she showcased technical maturity with 23 runs off 28 deliveries while capturing two wickets for seven runs against Sierra Leone.

In other award categories, the Junior Female Yellow Greens also earned the award for Best Cricketing Moment of the Year for their victory against New Zealand. In a rain-reduced 13-over contest in Kuching, Malaysia, Nigeria posted 65 for six, which proved decisive when New Zealand managed only 63 for six in response.

Former junior international and the Nigeria Cricket Federation’s Development Officer in Lagos, Friday Udoh, earned Coach of the Year honours for his contribution to Nigeria’s coaching pipeline.

The award for Innovative Approach to Investing in Cricket honoured The Cricket Lab — a modern indoor facility that launched at Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval on Lagos Island in March 2024. The facility addresses a fundamental constraint limiting Nigerian cricket development: weather dependency and inconsistent training venues.