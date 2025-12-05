Remember Me As Fighter Against Sexual Harassment – UNICAL VC

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UniCal), Prof. Florence Obi, has said she will want to be remembered for fighting sexual harassment and delayed results.

Obi made the remark recently at an event in Calabar, organised by the university to mark the end of her five-year tenure as the 11th substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution.

It would be recalled that Obi, whose tenure expired on November 30, was appointed Vice Chancellor on September 10, 2020, but officially assumed office on December 1, 2020.

She said her commitment to protecting students, especially the female ones, remained one of her greatest achievements as Vice Chancellor.

She said, “I fought against sexual predators and ensured timely release of students’ results to curb frustration within the institution.”

While expressing fulfilment at completing her tenure and thanking God for enabling her finish strong after five years in office, she said she would return to the classroom because teaching remained her passion.

Earlier, she addressed staff and students outside her office during a carnival-like, marching out parade in her honour, thanking them for their support throughout her administration.

She also encouraged them to support her successor to enable him to succeed and take the university to greater heights.

“This institution has recorded significant growth and I am confident that my successor will advance the progress already made”, she said.

The Tide’s source reports that under her leadership, the largest solar power plant in Cross River State was built in UniCal, ensuring stable electricity for the university and its teaching hospital.

Other achievements included upgrading the Faculty of Education to a College, getting Mass Communication accredited and elevated to a Faculty.

Her administration also constructed new hostels, introduced departmental scholarships, built a fire service station, and completed the Law Faculty complex.