Oil & Energy
Power Supply Boost: FG Begins Payment Of N185bn Gas Debt
In the bid to revitalise the gas industry and stabilise power generation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has authorised the settlement of N185 billion in long-standing debts owed to natural gas producers.
The payment, to be executed through a royalty-offset arrangement, is expected to restore confidence among domestic and international gas suppliers who have long expressed concern about persistent indebtedness in the sector.
According to him, settling the debts is crucial to rebuilding trust between the government and gas producers, many of whom have withheld or slowed new investments due to uncertainty over payments.
Ekpo explained that improved financial stability would help revive upstream activity by accelerating exploration and production, ultimately boosting Nigeria’s gas output adding that Increased gas supply would also boost power generation and ease the long-standing electricity shortages that continue to hinder businesses across the country.
The minister noted that these gains were expected to stimulate broader economic growth, as reliable energy underpins industrialisation, job creation and competitiveness.
In his intervention, Coordinating Director of the Decade of Gas Secretariat, Ed Ubong, said the approved plan to clear gas-to-power debts sends a powerful signal of commitment from the President to address structural weaknesses across the value chain.
“This decision underlines the federal government’s determination to clear legacy liabilities and give gas producers the confidence that supplies to power generation will be honoured. It could unlock stalled projects, revive investor interest and rebuild momentum behind Nigeria’s transition to a gas-driven economy,” Ubong said.
Oil & Energy
NCDMB Unveils $100m Equity Investment Scheme, Says Nigerian Content Hits 61% In 2025 ………As Board Plans Technology Challenge, Research and Development Fair In 2026
Oil & Energy
The AI Revolution Reshaping the Global Mining Industry
Oil & Energy
More Than 100, 000 Vehicles In Nigeria Now Use CNG – PiCNG ……Targets 1m CNG Vehicles In 2027
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
CBN Revises Cash Withdrawal Rules January 2026, Ends Special Authorisation
-
Business4 days ago
Shippers Council Vows Commitment To Security At Nigerian Ports
-
Business4 days ago
FIRS Clarifies New Tax Laws, Debunks Levy Misconceptions
-
Business4 days ago
Nigeria Risks Talents Exodus In Oil And Gas Sector – PENGASSAN
-
Sports3 days ago
Obagi Emerges OML 58 Football Cup Champions
-
Politics3 days ago
Tinubu Increases Ambassador-nominees to 65, Seeks Senate’s Confirmation
-
Business4 days ago
NCDMB, Others Task Youths On Skills Acquisition, Peace
-
Sports3 days ago
FOOTBALL FANS FIESTA IN PH IS TO PROMOTE PEACE, UNITY – Oputa