OGFZA MD HAILS TINUBU’S POLICIES …Advocates Tax Exemptions For Free Zone Licensees 

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), Onne, Alhaji Bamanga Jada, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his transformative economic policies and tax reform initiatives such as the fuel subsidy removal to foster economic growth and stabilisation of the exchange rates to facilitate better planning for foreign direct investment.

Alhaji Jada gave the commendation in his remarks at a one-day town hall meeting organized by OGFZA with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) at the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone in Rivers State.

He said the president’s bold policies have not only enhanced the overall economic landscape of the country but have particularly led to increase in domestic exports from the oil and gas free zones and extending the reach of operators across the world.

While, acknowledging and commending the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Dr Zach Adedeji, for his outstanding achievements that have advanced Nigeria’s economic interests, the OGFZA MD made a strong case for “a minimum ten-year exemption for operators in special economic zones and free zones from the new tax provisions, allowing sufficient time for adaptation.”

According to him, “Energy-oriented free zones have been pivotal in driving development in numerous nations, exemplified by the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai and the Sohar Free Zone in Oman. These initiatives have drawn billions in investments, generated extensive employment opportunities, and positioned their economies as global leaders.

“Similarly, OGFZA regulated free zones in Nigeria have secured over $24 billion in investments, accommodated more than 200 enterprises, and created hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. This underscores the value of robust incentives and effective regulation in accelerating industrialization.

“Accordingly, OGFZA supports the call for a ten-year extension of existing tax incentives, coupled with a phased implementation to motivate potential disruptions. Many of our licensees, including prominent foreign investors, formulate strategies spanning 10, 15, or even 25 years, predicated on prevailing incentives. Granting this transitional period would reinforce the Renewed Hope Agenda and uphold policy consistency, a cornerstone for attracting sustained investment”, he said.

In his address read on his behalf by Mr Cletus Ajie, Special Adviser to the Executive Chairman of FIRS on Tax Incentives, Dr Adedeji regretted many operating companies within the oil and gas free zones in the country had remained recalcitrant in meeting their tax obligations imposed by extant laws in spite of understanding reached during an engagement earlier in the year.

The FIRS Chairman warned the defaulting operators against pushing the agency into resorting to aggressive measures in enforcing the law.

By: Opaka Dokubo