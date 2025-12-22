News
OGFZA MD HAILS TINUBU’S POLICIES …Advocates Tax Exemptions For Free Zone Licensees
The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), Onne, Alhaji Bamanga Jada, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his transformative economic policies and tax reform initiatives such as the fuel subsidy removal to foster economic growth and stabilisation of the exchange rates to facilitate better planning for foreign direct investment.
Alhaji Jada gave the commendation in his remarks at a one-day town hall meeting organized by OGFZA with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) at the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone in Rivers State.
He said the president’s bold policies have not only enhanced the overall economic landscape of the country but have particularly led to increase in domestic exports from the oil and gas free zones and extending the reach of operators across the world.
While, acknowledging and commending the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Dr Zach Adedeji, for his outstanding achievements that have advanced Nigeria’s economic interests, the OGFZA MD made a strong case for “a minimum ten-year exemption for operators in special economic zones and free zones from the new tax provisions, allowing sufficient time for adaptation.”
According to him, “Energy-oriented free zones have been pivotal in driving development in numerous nations, exemplified by the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai and the Sohar Free Zone in Oman. These initiatives have drawn billions in investments, generated extensive employment opportunities, and positioned their economies as global leaders.
“Similarly, OGFZA regulated free zones in Nigeria have secured over $24 billion in investments, accommodated more than 200 enterprises, and created hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. This underscores the value of robust incentives and effective regulation in accelerating industrialization.
“Accordingly, OGFZA supports the call for a ten-year extension of existing tax incentives, coupled with a phased implementation to motivate potential disruptions. Many of our licensees, including prominent foreign investors, formulate strategies spanning 10, 15, or even 25 years, predicated on prevailing incentives. Granting this transitional period would reinforce the Renewed Hope Agenda and uphold policy consistency, a cornerstone for attracting sustained investment”, he said.
In his address read on his behalf by Mr Cletus Ajie, Special Adviser to the Executive Chairman of FIRS on Tax Incentives, Dr Adedeji regretted many operating companies within the oil and gas free zones in the country had remained recalcitrant in meeting their tax obligations imposed by extant laws in spite of understanding reached during an engagement earlier in the year.
The FIRS Chairman warned the defaulting operators against pushing the agency into resorting to aggressive measures in enforcing the law.
By: Opaka Dokubo
HYPREP Plans 1,500 Jobs, Expanded Skills Training as Ogoni Cleanup Records Progress
RHI, RSG Empower 500 Senior Citizens In Rivers
The Renewed Hope Initiative in conjunction with the Rivers State Government has empowered 500 elderly citizens in Rivers State with financial support of N200,000 each.
The empowerment programme was part of activities to celebrate the third anniversary of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme RHIESS, a social investment policy initiated by the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.
Speaking at the event which held at the Government House, Port Harcourt, recently, under the theme, ‘Finding Joy in Old Age,’ Senator Tinubu said the gesture which has become traditional since 2023 was a mark of gratitude in recognition of the invaluable contributions of the senior citizens to nation building.
The First Lady who was represented by the wife of the Rivers State Governor and State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Lady Valerie Fubara, said the scheme was to “support two hundred and fifty (250) vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above in all the 36 states of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory, and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) totalling 9,500 selected beneficiaries across the nation.
She urged the beneficiaries to engage in activities that will make them find joy in old age.
“I encourage you to continue playing your part by staying healthy and active, nurture both your body and mind through regular exercise and meaningful engagement,” Senator Tinubu advised.
On her part, Lady Fubara said the State Government through the magnanimity of the governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has increased the beneficiaries of the programme from 250 to 500.
She restated the commitment of the State Government towards provision of social welfare and improving the standard of living of the elderly in the State.
Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP), Dr Vetty Agala, said the State Government has through the Health4allrivers Initiative, introduced free medical care for senior citizens in the State, in line with the Renewed Hope Initiative.
Expedite Action On MBA Forex Operator’s Prosecution, Rivers NUJ Tells EFCC
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to expedite the prosecution of the Director of the now distressed MBA Forex Trading, Mr. Maxwell Odum, in the interest of justice.
The Rivers State NUJ made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the EFFC’s Ag. Zonal Director, ACE Hassan Saidu, in Port Harcourt, recently.
The council’s chairman, Comrade Paul Bazia, said the appeal became imperative after it considered the number of Nigerians and others involved in the financial misconduct.
According to him, it has caused hardship among many households in the country and should be given the attention it deserves.
He said that investors cannot come into a country or invest in an economy or nation ridden with fraud.
This, he said, has made it more imperative to arrest, prosecute and convict alleged fraudsters like the MBA Forex Director, who is alleged to have defrauded thousands of unsuspecting Nigerians, to serve as a deterrent to others.
The chairman also requested that while the trial lasts, part of the swindled funds should be given to the victims that suffered loss and trauma as a result of the fraud.
The NUJ reiterated its resolve to change the narrative of reportage from crisis to developmental communication.
According to him, the NUJ’s main focus is blue economy and tourism.
He expressed the readiness of the Council to partner the agency in the area of information dissemination.
“We believe you have a responsibility to fight financial crimes. We also know that you need the Press to publicize your activities and NUJ can provide that,” he said.
Responding, the Zonal EFFC’s boss commended the NUJ’s vision to change the narrative of reporting from crisis to developmental communication.
According to Saidu, the Western world have since imbibed such culture, hence the negative stories about them are carefully sifted to allow only positive ones to be released to the outside world.
As for the trapped funds to be released, the EFCC Zonal Director stated that only the court can authorize such action, stressing that the primary responsibility of the Commission is to arrest and prosecute.
He pledged to partner with the NUJ now that the leadership has visited the Commission.
The Head of the Legal & Prosecution Department, DCE Odiase Stephen, corroborated the Zonal Director’s position and stressed that it was only when the matter has been determined by the court that such funds can be released.
He further stated that once a matter is before a court of competent jurisdiction, it cannot be discussed outside.
By: King Onunwor
