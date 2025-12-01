MOSIEND Calls For RSG, NDDC, Stakeholders’ Intervention In Obolo Nation

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has decried the neglect of communities in Obolo Nation and others in the Niger Delta Region

MOSIEND also called on the stakeholders to empower the youths in skill acquisition and other meaningful ventures to better their lives

This call was on Rhythm 93.7 FM Port Harcourt, Radio program, Talk of the Town, by MOSIEND Eastern Zonal Coordinator of MOSIEND Half Hour Comrade Tammy Bruce Longjohn, alongside Asarama Clan Chairman, Comrade Amos Zebedee Udu, and Unyeada Clan Chairman Comrade Owen Wilson Ngere monitored by our correspondent

The spokepersons underscores the urgent need for government agencies and development partners to respond decisively to the dire state of basic amenities in the area.

MOSIEND leaders in Obolo Nation lamented the absence of potable water, electricity, access roads, and other functional public infrastructures in the clans

“What is troubling is that these complaints continue to echo without corresponding action from the Rivers State Government, the Niger Delta Development Commission, and the oil companies operating in and around the area”.

According to the MOSIEND leaders, the situation has reached a point where community members, particularly youths and women, require deliberate intervention to rebuild livelihoods and restore hope.

They also emphasised the need for empowerment programmes, vocational training, and investments in local economies that depend heavily on fishing and trade.

The Clan leaders call for provision of small engine boats for fishermen and the construction of proper market spaces for the communities

Asarama Clan Chairman, Comrade Udu noted that the community participates fully in electoral processes yet continues to live without clean water or electricity.

He insisted that the clan is not benefiting as they ought to from any MoU with oil companies nor from NDDC projects, raises concerns about the fairness and inclusiveness of development planning in the state.

Equally troubling is the account from Unyeada Clan Chairman, Comrade Owen Wilson Ngere, who highlighted the alarming state of Unyeada Primary School, where children are forced to learn on bare floors without desks, chairs, or basic sanitation facilities.

” For a region that hosts oil and gas activities, such conditions are unacceptable and should concern all stakeholders”.

The Unyeada Clan Commended NDDC for the installation of solar lights in the communities, noting that the project is not enough for the entire community as they

appeal for more of the solar project in the area

While the leaders expressed appreciation to Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the ongoing construction of roads in the area, and to the local council Chairman for the provision of potable water in some communities, .

“Obolo Nation has shown remarkable restraint and continues to maintain peace, as noted by the MOSIEND Coordinator”.

“The issues highlighted are not demands for luxury,but are basic necessities that every community in the Niger Delta deserves.

“The time for promises has passed; what Obolo communities need now is visible, sustained, and inclusive development.

Chinedu Wosu