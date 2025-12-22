Fubara Restates Commitment To Peace, Dev …Commissions 10.7KM Egbeda-Omerelu Road

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has promised to deliver more development projects and also ensure that peace prevails in all parts of the State.

Fubara gave this assurance last Thursday during the commissioning of the 10.7-kilometre Egbeda–Omerelu Road constructed by his administration.

He said the State can only move forward when its people choose unity over division, adding that accelerated development can also occur through the unwavering contributions of all stakeholders.

The governor, who was welcomed with a red-carpet reception by an enthusiastic crowd of residents and supporters, urged all lovers of the State to shun disunity and embrace peace.

He assured Rivers people that development projects would reach every part of the State but cautioned that progress cannot thrive where conflict persists.

Reflecting on the project, Fubara recalled that the road was a promise he made during the inauguration of the first phase about a year ago.

“We made a promise that we were going to do this project, and today I am happy that the government has fulfilled that promise made to Emohua people, Egbeda community and Omerelu people,” he said.

He noted that the essence of governance is service to the people, adding that responding to their needs is a core responsibility of any administration.

“We decided to do this because you know where we are coming from, and if we don’t tell our story, many won’t know what we are doing. Even in the face of tribulations, we have remained focused on delivering the dividends of democracy. We will continue to serve our people with respect and honour,” he affirmed.

The governor also reiterated his support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, pledging to back all groups working towards securing the President’s victory in 2027.

Giving technical details of the project, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Works, Dr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart, explained that the contract was awarded on October 27, 2024, to Messrs Johnson Roadworks Limited.

He said the road links communities in Emohua and Ikwerre LGAs and shortens travel time for motorists commuting from Ahoada East, Ahoada West and Omoku through Egbeda to Owerri in Imo State.

He added that the infrastructure features a 12-metre clearing width and an 8-metre asphalt surface, comprising a 50mm binder course and a 40mm wearing course.

According to him, the road is complemented by 24 kilometres of drainage channels with a 1.05m² cross-sectional capacity to ensure durability and efficient water flow.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, described the road as a crucial link for surrounding communities, significantly easing movement for residents.

He praised the governor for demonstrating continuity and consolidation, and prayed for God’s strength to enable him to achieve even more for the people.

by: Taneh Beemene