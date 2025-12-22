News
Fubara Restates Commitment To Peace, Dev …Commissions 10.7KM Egbeda-Omerelu Road
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has promised to deliver more development projects and also ensure that peace prevails in all parts of the State.
Fubara gave this assurance last Thursday during the commissioning of the 10.7-kilometre Egbeda–Omerelu Road constructed by his administration.
He said the State can only move forward when its people choose unity over division, adding that accelerated development can also occur through the unwavering contributions of all stakeholders.
The governor, who was welcomed with a red-carpet reception by an enthusiastic crowd of residents and supporters, urged all lovers of the State to shun disunity and embrace peace.
He assured Rivers people that development projects would reach every part of the State but cautioned that progress cannot thrive where conflict persists.
Reflecting on the project, Fubara recalled that the road was a promise he made during the inauguration of the first phase about a year ago.
“We made a promise that we were going to do this project, and today I am happy that the government has fulfilled that promise made to Emohua people, Egbeda community and Omerelu people,” he said.
He noted that the essence of governance is service to the people, adding that responding to their needs is a core responsibility of any administration.
“We decided to do this because you know where we are coming from, and if we don’t tell our story, many won’t know what we are doing. Even in the face of tribulations, we have remained focused on delivering the dividends of democracy. We will continue to serve our people with respect and honour,” he affirmed.
The governor also reiterated his support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, pledging to back all groups working towards securing the President’s victory in 2027.
Giving technical details of the project, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Works, Dr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart, explained that the contract was awarded on October 27, 2024, to Messrs Johnson Roadworks Limited.
He said the road links communities in Emohua and Ikwerre LGAs and shortens travel time for motorists commuting from Ahoada East, Ahoada West and Omoku through Egbeda to Owerri in Imo State.
He added that the infrastructure features a 12-metre clearing width and an 8-metre asphalt surface, comprising a 50mm binder course and a 40mm wearing course.
According to him, the road is complemented by 24 kilometres of drainage channels with a 1.05m² cross-sectional capacity to ensure durability and efficient water flow.
In his remarks, the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, described the road as a crucial link for surrounding communities, significantly easing movement for residents.
He praised the governor for demonstrating continuity and consolidation, and prayed for God’s strength to enable him to achieve even more for the people.
by: Taneh Beemene
HYPREP Plans 1,500 Jobs, Expanded Skills Training as Ogoni Cleanup Records Progress
RHI, RSG Empower 500 Senior Citizens In Rivers
The Renewed Hope Initiative in conjunction with the Rivers State Government has empowered 500 elderly citizens in Rivers State with financial support of N200,000 each.
The empowerment programme was part of activities to celebrate the third anniversary of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme RHIESS, a social investment policy initiated by the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.
Speaking at the event which held at the Government House, Port Harcourt, recently, under the theme, ‘Finding Joy in Old Age,’ Senator Tinubu said the gesture which has become traditional since 2023 was a mark of gratitude in recognition of the invaluable contributions of the senior citizens to nation building.
The First Lady who was represented by the wife of the Rivers State Governor and State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Lady Valerie Fubara, said the scheme was to “support two hundred and fifty (250) vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above in all the 36 states of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory, and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) totalling 9,500 selected beneficiaries across the nation.
She urged the beneficiaries to engage in activities that will make them find joy in old age.
“I encourage you to continue playing your part by staying healthy and active, nurture both your body and mind through regular exercise and meaningful engagement,” Senator Tinubu advised.
On her part, Lady Fubara said the State Government through the magnanimity of the governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has increased the beneficiaries of the programme from 250 to 500.
She restated the commitment of the State Government towards provision of social welfare and improving the standard of living of the elderly in the State.
Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP), Dr Vetty Agala, said the State Government has through the Health4allrivers Initiative, introduced free medical care for senior citizens in the State, in line with the Renewed Hope Initiative.
Expedite Action On MBA Forex Operator’s Prosecution, Rivers NUJ Tells EFCC
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to expedite the prosecution of the Director of the now distressed MBA Forex Trading, Mr. Maxwell Odum, in the interest of justice.
The Rivers State NUJ made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the EFFC’s Ag. Zonal Director, ACE Hassan Saidu, in Port Harcourt, recently.
The council’s chairman, Comrade Paul Bazia, said the appeal became imperative after it considered the number of Nigerians and others involved in the financial misconduct.
According to him, it has caused hardship among many households in the country and should be given the attention it deserves.
He said that investors cannot come into a country or invest in an economy or nation ridden with fraud.
This, he said, has made it more imperative to arrest, prosecute and convict alleged fraudsters like the MBA Forex Director, who is alleged to have defrauded thousands of unsuspecting Nigerians, to serve as a deterrent to others.
The chairman also requested that while the trial lasts, part of the swindled funds should be given to the victims that suffered loss and trauma as a result of the fraud.
The NUJ reiterated its resolve to change the narrative of reportage from crisis to developmental communication.
According to him, the NUJ’s main focus is blue economy and tourism.
He expressed the readiness of the Council to partner the agency in the area of information dissemination.
“We believe you have a responsibility to fight financial crimes. We also know that you need the Press to publicize your activities and NUJ can provide that,” he said.
Responding, the Zonal EFFC’s boss commended the NUJ’s vision to change the narrative of reporting from crisis to developmental communication.
According to Saidu, the Western world have since imbibed such culture, hence the negative stories about them are carefully sifted to allow only positive ones to be released to the outside world.
As for the trapped funds to be released, the EFCC Zonal Director stated that only the court can authorize such action, stressing that the primary responsibility of the Commission is to arrest and prosecute.
He pledged to partner with the NUJ now that the leadership has visited the Commission.
The Head of the Legal & Prosecution Department, DCE Odiase Stephen, corroborated the Zonal Director’s position and stressed that it was only when the matter has been determined by the court that such funds can be released.
He further stated that once a matter is before a court of competent jurisdiction, it cannot be discussed outside.
By: King Onunwor
