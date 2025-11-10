Niger Delta
Okpebholo Constitutes Committee On MOWAA … Names Oshiomhole Chairman
Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has constituted a committee on the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), with Sen Adams Oshiomhole as Chairman.
This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, on Friday in Benin.
Ikhilor quoted the Governor as urging the committee to ascertain the true legal and operational status of MOWAA.
The Governor tasked the committee to clarify the position, rights, and stakes of the Benin Royal Palace and Traditional Institution in the museum project and make appropriate recommendations to the state government for further action.
The Tide’s source reports that indigenes of Benin are protesting the constitution of MOWAA to build a museum that will house the recently returned artifacts from Europe by the immediate past administration of Godwin Obaseki.
They argued that the artifacts should have been returned to the Oba’s palace, where they were stolen instead building a new museum for the artifact.
They said that building a new museum was an insult to their ancestors who owned the artifacts, adding that if a new museum must be built, it should be within the palace.
Okpbeholo said the state government had noted the series of protests and petitions from members of the public, including eminent individuals from the Benin Royal Palace and Traditional Council concerning the project.
“This committee is a response, and in recognition of the Benin Royal Palace as the true and lawful custodian of the cultural heritage and artifacts of the Benin Kingdom”, the Governor said.
He reiterated his commitment to protect the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom while ensuring transparency, accountability, and mutual respect in all partnerships and heritage-related initiative.
Other members of the committee are Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe (Rtd.) as Vice Chairman, former Edo Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasuen, as a member, and former SSG, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, also as a member.
The Edo Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Roland Otaru (SAN), is also a member, while Ms. Iryn Omorogiuwa is Secretary.
The Committee is expected to commence work immediately and submit its findings and recommendations within the shortest possible time.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Recommits To Building World-Class Med Varsity …As VC Marks Anniversary
The Bayelsa State Government has restated its commitment to developing the State-owned Bayelsa Medical University (BMU), to attain global acclaim in terms of scholarship, research excellence and production of quality human resources to address manpower shortage and healthcare delivery needs in the country
Deputy Governor of the State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this known while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at an event put together by the BMU to mark the first anniversary of its current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dimie Ogoina, at the Main Campus of the u6niversity in Yenagoa.
A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, at the weekend, quoted him as saying that the present administration was irrevocably committed to the vision for the institution as enunciated by the former Governor and Founder of the University, Senator Seriake Dickson.
While commending the former Governor and now Senator representing the State’s West Senatorial District, Senator Dickson for his foresight in establishing the institution despite the stiff opposition, Senator Ewhrudjakpo expressed delight over the achievements the institution has recorded in its few years of existence.
He also applauded the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the BMU, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu and his successor, Prof. Dimie Ogoina, for their commitment and efforts that have brought the university to where it is today.
The Deputy Governor noted that considering its standards and the progress being made by the university, the BMU would soon export Bayelsa to the world and attract the world to the state through academic excellence and record-breaking research findings.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, however, stressed the need for the Management Team, staff, students and all critical stakeholders to work harder towards actualizing the vision and rationale behind the establishment of the specialized institution.
“Having thanked God, my next thanks go to Senator Henry Seriake Dickson for his painstaking efforts that led to the establishment of this very important institution. I’m commending him because I know the opposition he faced back then.
“He proved himself as a visionary leader when he held sway as governor of the state, and we have started seeing the benefits of his foresightedness. You know he was seeing his visions in the daytime and not at night.
“I say this with all sense of humility and duty, because if I leave here without commending Senator Dickson, then I would have failed in my duty as a responsible and forthright human being. I feel honoured and privileged to venerate his contributions to the success story of this medical university”, he said.
“I’m also happy for the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Professor Ebitimitula Etebu, who was able to give us a tip of the iceberg from the memory lane. We must commend Professor Etebu for the solid foundation he laid for BMU as a pioneer VC.
“But today, we’ve a Vice Chancellor who is now planting good seeds, and we believe that these seeds will grow and enable us to export this university to the world, and bring the world to this university.
“I can assure you that the government of His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri is fully ready and committed to working with you at all times. Because we believe, working together, we’re going to have a peaceful, dynamic, very elaborate and outstanding university that will be a global brand.
“But to achieve this, all of us, including students, the academia, staff, Senate and Council, must all have our hands in glove to support this agenda of ASPIRE that has been introduced by the present VC”, he added.
In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the BMU, Professor Dimie Ogoina, explained the components of the ASPIRE Agenda that serves as his guide in running the University, which includes Academic excellence, Sustainability, Partnership engagement, Innovation and technology, Research excellence, as well as Empowerment and welfare.
Professor Ogoina, who expressed gratitude to the state government for its unrelented support to the institution so far, also listed some achievements under his watch, such as securing a research grant of £1.2 million from Welcome Trust, and the establishment of Nigeria’s first university-based Virtual Reality(VR) /Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mixed Reality Studio.
According to Professor Ogoina, in 2026, the university would develop a five-year strategic development plan which would outline the medium and long-term goals of the institution, to transform it into a national centre of excellence.
He added that the Visitor to the University, Governor Douye Diri, had given his nod for the BMU to have its own teaching hospital, to be complemented by AI Robotic Teacher to adequately cater to the pedagogical needs of its students.
Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Occasion, Prof. Tomori Oyewale, applauded successive governments in the state, particularly that of Dickson and Diri, for not abandoning the dream of the pioneer civilian administration of late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.
Goodwill messages were also delivered by the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Tarilah Tebepah and the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ebitimitula Etebu.
Highpoint of the ceremony was the unveiling of the BMU Advances in Medicine and Health Sciences Journal, and five Digital Apps of the university by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
CSOs Demand Probe Of Ex-Governor In C’River
A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the aegis of Accountability and Good Governance, has called for the probe of the immediate past Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade.
The coalition made the call in a statement jointly signed by its Coordinator, Agaba Vincent, and Secretary, Odey Odey on Friday in Calabar.
The duo called on the State Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, to resist moves to accord the immediate past governor any public recognition, but rather support a full probe of his administration.
They noted that a civic reception for the former governor, would amount to rewarding poor performance and showing insensitivity to residents still suffering the impact of abandoned projects.
According to them, the immediate past governor should face a comprehensive probe, not a civic reception.
“Cross Riverians are still paying the price for uncompleted and non-functional projects that consumed enormous public funds”, they noted.
The duo also noted that several projects initiated by the former administration did not deliver value to the state and therefore required accountability.
They listed a number of high-profile initiatives that remained incomplete or inactive in spite of substantial mobilisation of funds.
The listed projects include a 275km Superhighway, the Bakassi Deep Seaport, Calapharm Pharmaceutical Factory, the Obudu Cargo Airport, the Rice City and the Rice Seedlings Factory.
Others were the Coconut Refinery, Banana Plantation and Processing Plant, the Cocoa Processing Factory in Ikom, and the Calachika Chicken Processing Plant.
“A foreign-affiliated university in Obudu, multiple Independent Power Plant schemes, as well as the Ukelle Road and the Boki–Obudu Road projects were also part of these projects,” Vincent and Odey said.
They noted that some of the projects were operated briefly with rented equipment before shutting down.
The duo also alleged that major road contracts were awarded to proxy companies and later abandoned, leaving the roads impassable thereby crippling commerce and transportation across affected communities.
They added that many of the projects were heavily promoted through media publicity and political fanfare, creating an impression of industrial advancement that had not translated into measurable economic benefit for residents
“This is not about politics. It is about justice and accountability.
“If the former governor believes his hands are clean, then a probe should not worry him. He should be willing to clear his name”, they stressed.
Niger Delta
We’ve Repositioned LG System For Efficienc – Bayelsa D’Gov
The Bayelsa State Government says its reforms in local government administration has repositioned the system for efficient and effective service delivery to the people.
Deputy Governor of the State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stated this last Thursday, while declaring open a two-day entrepreneurship workshop for retiring local government staff drawn from the eight councils and 32 Rural Development Authorities (RDAs) in the state.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, noted that all the local government councils are now solvent and embarking on meaningful people-oriented projects due to the bold initiatives of the present administration.
According to him, before the advent of the Governor Douye Diri-led government, working in the local government service was like inviting a curse, stressing that the prospects of getting retirement benefits as and when due were dim.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, however, emphasized that all that had now changed for the better following the reforms, and promised to do more to ensure that people at the grassroots feel real impact of governance.
While appreciating the State Governor for creating the enabling environment for him to drive the reforms as the supervising officer of the councils and RDAs, he urged the participants to take the training seriously to safeguard their post-retirement life from unnecessary hardship and frustration.
“I wish to first of all thank the Governor of our state, Senator Douye Diri, for the opportunity he has given to us in the local government system. Before now, people think working in the local government was a curse.
“But today, I can assure you that many people are now considering transferring their services to the local government because of the reforms we have introduced.
“The reforms are not meant to idolize or venerate the present administration. But they were deliberate, conscious efforts based on our experiences and what people had passed through over the years.
“We felt we cannot leave the stage and leave people the way we met them. And that is why we came up with the reforms. And with your collaboration and cooperation, the reforms are now manifesting in what you are seeing today. So I thank every single stakeholder”, he said.
In a welcome address, the Chairman of the State Local Government Service Commission, Chief Lambert Ototo, noted that the training, with the theme, “Retirement to Relevance: Building Sustainable Livelihood Through Entrepreneurship”, was part of the ongoing reforms in the local government system to adequately prepare retirees for life after active service.
Chief Ototo, who described the participants as fortunate to undergo the pre-retirement workshop, expressed gratitude to Governor Diri and his deputy for turning the pitiable situation of the local government system in the state around for good.
Delivering a lecture titled “Understanding Entrepreneurship and Life After Service, Dr. Zuobomudo Agbana, enjoined the participants and retirees to cheerfully embrace retirement as it only marks the beginning of a new journey in life and not the end of work.
Dr. Agbana also charged them to apply entrepreneurship in their retirement phase of life as a tool to enable them achieve financial independence and make impact in their various communities.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
