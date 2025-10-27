“W’Bank To Invest $14bn In Agric Transformation

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has demonstrated its commitment to partnering security agencies to maintaining peace and stability in the Niger Delta region by unveiling a state-of-the-art strategic naval facility in Ayakoro, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The facilities, inaugurated at the Naval Base, recently, stood as a bold testament to the commitment of the NDDC to strengthening security infrastructure and partnerships for sustainable peace and development across the Niger Delta region.

The landmark initiative highlights the NDDC’s unwavering commitment to regional development and its support for security agencies in the protection of the nation’s waterways.

Managing Director, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, stated that the new facilities are not just projects; they are symbols of collaboration between the commission and the security agencies.

Ogbuku said “Boosting the capacity of the Naval Base is critical to ensuring maritime security, safer waterways and improved socio-economic activities in the coastal communities. A well-fitted operational base will serve as both a security hub and a catalyst for community development.”

Ogbuku assured the Commission’s continued support to security agencies in securing the waterways and in boosting the country’s emerging blue economy.

He said “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the peace and development of the Niger Delta region, and he has given us a matching order to embark on legacy projects that will stand the test of time and impact lives in the region. We cannot achieve this if there is no peace.”

“For us in NDDC, we will continue to collaborate with the security agencies to ensure that there is sustainable peace that will usher in development. The security forces have made so many sacrifices to ensure the safety of the region, and we will complement their efforts by executing legacy projects.”

“This facility serves as a testament to our dedication to partnering with security agencies to safeguard our waterways, enhance oil production, and stimulate regional development.”

Ogbuku acknowledged President Tinubu’s steadfast support, which he said has significantly enhanced the NDDC’s capacity to execute impactful projects in line with its mandate to transform the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku pointed out that under the leadership of the current Board and Management, the Commission has demonstrated a commitment to achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, who is concerned about the development of the Niger Delta region.

He observed that President Tinubu’s administration has provided crucial support and played a complementary role in enabling the NDDC to carry out projects such as the newly unveiled state-of-the-art strategic naval location in Ayakoro.

“Those are part of the legacies we want to leave behind. We plan to commission many projects in commemoration of our second anniversary as the board of the seventh Governing Board of the NDDC.

“For this particular project, the Nigerian Navy will be the primary beneficiary, and it will also benefit the citizens of the Niger Delta and the community where the project is located.

Giving a brief overview of the projects, the NDDC Executive Director of Projects, Dr Victor Antai, listed the various facilities handed over to the Navy.

“They are: a fully furnished administrative block; a furnished accommodation block; a furnished 40-man houseboat with two units of 100kva generators and two units of gun boats powered by 200 Hp units of Yamaha engines each.

“The package includes several hectares of land donated by the Ayakoro community to the Nigerian Navy to build a Navy school; a 60kVA solar inverter installed in the administrative and accommodation blocks, as backup power; a 30kVA solar inverter installed in the 40-man houseboats as backup power; a full-option Toyota Hilux vehicle for operational use and a newly built operational floating jetty”, he said.

The Commander of Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Noel Madugu, stated that the operational facilities handed over by NDDC would bolster the Nigerian Navy’s presence and security operations.

He commended the NDDC for the pioneering initiative, noting that the facilities would enhance maritime surveillance and improve operational responses to combat illegal activities in the region’s waterways.

He stated, “The event we are witnessing today is a testament to the existing close collaboration between the NDDC and the Nigerian Navy, which is geared towards addressing maritime security challenges in the region.

“I commend the vision and commitment of the leadership of the NDDC for citing the security project at Ayakoro with a view to addressing security challenges associated with the maritime environment in the region.”

“The Navy will spare no effort to ensure that the objectives for which the security projects are provided will be fully realised.”

Madugu solicited community support in intelligence sharing to improve the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Navy.

In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, stated that the Niger Delta region contributes substantially to Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, noting that it was evident that most of Nigeria’s maritime domain and international coastline outside of Lagos, all of which are within the Gulf of Guinea, are in the coast of the Niger Delta.

Governor Diri, represented by Brigadier General Eric Angaye (Rtd.), stated that the Niger Delta region was critical to Nigeria’s oil economy.

While praising the NDDC’s efforts to drive socio-economic development and infrastructure growth in the region, the governor urged communities in the Niger Delta to collaborate with and support security agencies in protecting economic assets and investments.

In his words, “I urge traditional rulers, community youth leaders, and other stakeholders to work with the Navy and other security forces to build trust, reevaluate tensions where they exist, and channel the energy of the youths into constructive programmes.”

The Acting Paramount Ruler of Ayakoro, Chief Micah Etebi, affirmed that the projects handed over to the Navy were testaments that the NDDC is impacting the people of the Niger Delta region.

The monarch thanked Ogbuku and the NDDC, describing the facility as a blessing with the potential to bring substantial benefits to the community.