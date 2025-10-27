Niger Delta
Tompolo’s Visit To Bayelsa Bothers Coalition … As Stakeholders Want Security Checks
A coalition of stakeholders and youth groups from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has faulted Mr. Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, over his recent visit to the state and the secret meeting with former President, Goodluck Jonathan.
The stakeholders alleged that something fishy was going on which the federal government needs to pay attention to, saying claims by both individuals that the secret meeting was meant to deliberate on issues relating to security and peace in the Niger Delta were entirely deceptive and provocative because of the nature of persons involved.
The Tide gathered that the coalition comprises various youth bodies, including the Southern Ijaw Unity Forum, the SILGA United Voices for Peace, One Southern Ijaw Agenda, and the Indigenous Movement for SILGA Development.
The group noted that though they acknowledged that freedom of movement was a fundamental human right under the 1999 Constitution, the Tompolo’s visit to the State on October 17th, 2025 signals provocative political interests which was capable of fueling crisis in the state.
The statement, jointly signed by Comrade Timothy Amadiowei, Mrs. Victoria Elijah, Chief Thompson Kurobo, and Josiah Apoi on behalf of their various groups, said it was very sad that former President Goodluck Jonathan was talking about security and peace in the Niger Delta whereas over 80 persons were massacred in Igbomotoru Community of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on March 27, 2024 with no word or statement from him to address what they described as genocide that happened in his own state.
The statement read in parts: “Jonathan knows the level of bitterness, tension and rift the March 27, 2024 incident has created in the Niger Delta among different parties from the Ijaw struggle platform, but he failed to broker peace among them, and even when the incident degenerated to blackmails, witch-hunts and victimisation in which stakeholders were accused of crimes they knew nothing about so that they could be nailed, the former President did nothing.
“When people’s houses were burnt down and others forced to flee their homes, the former President said nothing, but sadly enough, he is now telling the world that the secret meeting was about peace and security when he neglected calling aggrieved stakeholders to broker peace.
“The massacre of over 80 persons in Igbomotoru Community on the 27th of March, 2024 still remains fresh in the minds of Bayelsans and the international scene.
“Properties worth billions of Naira were wantonly destroyed during the Igbomotoru raid masterminded by surveillance contractors because of political interests and nobody said anything about it.
“Families are still mourning the massacre of over 80 people in Igbomotoru and Jonathan did not say anything about it. Are they not Bayelsans? Are they not Nigerians? This secret meeting on peace and security in the Niger Delta is deceptive.
“Many youths are being owed salaries by pipeline surveillance contractors running into several months with no indication that they will be paid after putting their lives on the line to protect oil and gas facilities in the state and the former President has not used his position as a father to intervene.”
The statement added that Tantita Security is yet to pay salaries of those it disengaged from service owing to political differences arising from the 2023 Bayelsa State Governorship elections.
“Nobody is saying anything about it. We use this medium to call on Tompolo to pay the arrears before continuing with his politically-driven public donations.
“It is very disappointing that sons of Bayelsa like Joshua MacIver and Pastor Reuben Wilson succumb to cheap puppet politics to outsiders to cause atrocities in our state.
“However, they should remember that those who sell out their own brothers will not have the trust of their paymasters, because what goes around, comes around.
“We urge President Bola Tinubu to be alert and not allow himself to be deceived by anybody.
“There is political undertone to Tompolo’s visit. We’re not comfortable with the fact that surveillance contractors from other regions are teleguiding the affairs of Bayelsa State by orchestrating chaos and crisis, while keeping their own communities and regions peaceful and developed.
“We call on Bayelsans to maintain peace and be law-abiding during this political maneuvering by desperate politicians”, the coalition added.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Continue Reading
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Lauds WHO, Others Over Support For Healthcare … Flags-Off Statewide Immunization
Bayelsa State Government has commended the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Rotary International and other partners for their supportive role in promoting improved healthcare services in the state.
The State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the commendation while flagging-off the State Immunization Plus Days (SIPDs) and Routine Immunization Intensification Campaign at Otuokpoti Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement issued at the weekend by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, attributed Bayelsa’s success story in the health sector in recent years to the effective collaboration between the state and its development partners.
The Deputy Governor, who called on religious bodies and people of the state to make their children available for immunization, said the Governor Douye Diri-led Administration would continue to invest in the health and general well-being of Bayelsans.
He particularly urged parents to ensure that their young girls take the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) to prevent them from being victims of cancer disease, which prevalence rate, he noted, is on the increase in the country.
Addressing some of the issues raised at the ceremony, Senator Ewhrudjakpo assured that the state government would sustain its war against fake drugs and expired consumable goods in the state to safeguard the health of the people.
The Deputy Governor, who also appreciated chairmen of local government areas, particularly that of Ogbia, for supporting immunization campaigns, announced that the flag-off ceremonies of such programmes would henceforth be carried out in the various LGAs.
“I want to encourage our people across the state to come out en masse and take part in this immunization exercise. Apart from the polio vaccine, we also have the malaria and HPV vaccines.
“Our mothers should know that it is always cheaper for you to have your child immunized for malaria and protect the child from malaria disease for about five years than for you not to immunize the child”, he said.
For our young girls, I want you know that cancer is rampaging and destroying our women at an alarming rate due to a lot of factors. So, we also want to encourage our young girls to come out for the HPV vaccine.
“But let me also, once again, thank our development partners in the health sector such as WHO, UNICEF, Rotary International and others, including our own local government chairmen, for their effective collaboration and support that had enabled us to record appreciable achievements”, he added.
In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe, explained that the decision to move the venue of the flag-off ceremony from LGA to LGA was to help educate rural dwellers on the importance of immunization and to achieve their buy-in.
Prof. Brisibe thanked Governor Diri and his Deputy, Senator Ewhrudjakpo, for giving leadership to ensure the actualization of the present administration’s vision of providing a robust healthcare system to increase the life expectancy of the people.
Also speaking, the Obanobhan of Ogbia Kingdom, His Eminence, King Charles Dumaro Owaba, represented by the Paramount Ruler of Anyama-Ogbia, Chief Sopana Amakiri-Agala, acknowledged the state government’s development efforts, but urged it to frontally tackle the issue of fake drugs and expired goods in the state.
In their separate goodwill messages, the State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Very Rev. Father Joseph Opelema, a representative of the Muslim Community, Rasheeda Abdulkareem, and the Woman Leader of Ogbia Brotherhood, Lady Love Amaseimogha, pledged support for the immunization campaigns on behalf of their various groups.
Others who delivered goodwill messages at the event included, the state Coordinator of WHO, Dr. Ntiense Omoette, a representative of Rotary International, Dr. Ebitimitula Ogola, her UNICEF counterpart, Mr. Godswill Anthony, and Dr. Nzideka Anene of the state chapter of Paediatric Association of Nigeria.
Highpoint of the event was the administration of oral polio vaccine to some children by the Deputy Governor, Commissioner for Health, and the Chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area, Mr. Golden Jeremiah.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Oborevwori Seeks Private Sector Partnership In Security … As Delta Launches Security Trust Fund
Governor Sheriff Oborevworinof Delta State has formally launched the Delta State Security Trust Fund and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a safer, stronger, and more prosperous state through public-private partnership in security management.
The event, held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Asaba, brought together captains of industries, security chiefs, community leaders, and top government officials, including the Group Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who chaired the occasion.
It also included the founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank, Mr. Jim Ovia, who served as Special Guest of Honour; and the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo who served as Chief Launcher with a donation of N10 billion.
Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Oborevwori said the Security Trust Fund established by law in 2013 was designed as a collaborative platform for mobilizing resources from the private sector to complement government’s investment in security.
He explained that the fund would focus on acquiring modern surveillance equipment, operational vehicles, and communication tools, as well as supporting the training and retraining of security personnel and community vigilante groups across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.
He said: “Security is not the sole responsibility of government, it is everyone’s business. Without adequate security, development cannot thrive, businesses cannot operate freely, and investors will be reluctant to commit their resources.
“This Trust Fund represents our shared commitment to peace, public safety, and sustainable growth.”
Governor Oborevwori said his administration rebranded Operation Delta Hawk as Operation Delta Sweep and as a joint task force involving the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, DSS, and Civil Defence Corps.
While noting that the synergy among these agencies had yielded significant results, including the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition from criminal elements, he outlined the government’s broader strategy for tackling the root causes of insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and youth restiveness through empowerment programmes, agricultural initiatives, and massive infrastructure renewal that have created thousands of jobs.
“Peace and security are better sustained when all citizens, especially women and youths, have opportunities to participate in economic growth”, he said.
The Governor said 0.5 percent of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is already allocated monthly to the Security Trust Fund, and appealed for sustained support from the private sector and individuals.
“Your contributions today are not just donations; they are investments in peace, stability, and economic prosperity”, he said, assuring that all funds would be transparently managed.
Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, described the launch as a defining moment in the state’s history and commended Governor Oborevwori’s leadership, which, he said, had transformed Delta into one of Nigeria’s most peaceful and progressive states.
“Our Governor is both a driver and an enabler of progress. While others talk, he just gets it done”, he stated.
Aig-Imoukhuede announced a personal donation of ?100 million to the Fund on behalf of himself and his wife, Ofure, and expressed optimism that the initiative would mobilize up to ?100 billion in 2025.
“This launch does not end today, it begins today. Together, we will continue to strengthen the foundation for Delta’s safety and growth”, he declared.
In his goodwill message, Mr. Jim Ovia commended the governor’s foresight and described the Security Trust Fund as a bold and forward-looking initiative.
He reaffirmed Zenith Bank’s partnership with the state and pledged continued support for its developmental efforts.
“Security is the foundation of peace, prosperity, and business growth. This Fund brings together stakeholders to build a safer and more stable environment for citizens and investors alike”, Ovia said.
Also speaking, Chief Keston Pondi, who spoke on behalf of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, lauded the Governor for institutionalizing a framework that enables coordinated private-sector participation in tackling security challenges.
He said: “What we are launching today goes beyond a financial contribution, it is a strategic investment in peace, progress, and the protection of lives and property,” pledging Tantita’s full support for the initiative with a princely donation of N10 billion.
In his keynote address, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Marvel Akpoyibo, emphasized that development and security were inseparable and must go hand-in-hand.
He commended the ongoing transformation of road networks in Delta State, describing it as a major contributor to safety and connectivity.
Akpoyibo called for increased investment in technology, training, and collaboration among security stakeholders, stressing that true security could only be achieved through shared responsibility.
Earlier, Executive Secretary of the Delta State Security Trust Fund, Mr. Samuel Osasa, said the launch was aimed at reinvigorating the fund to meet emerging security needs.
He disclosed that the Trust Fund had, over the years, provided vehicles, equipment, and support to security agencies, including the recent installation of modern facilities for the State Police Command to enhance implementation of the Delta State Criminal Justice Law 2022.
He appealed to corporate organizations, private institutions, and individuals to partner with the State Security Trust Fund through generous donations, assuring that all contributions would be judiciously utilized in accordance with the law.
The event featured goodwill messages, pledges of financial support from public and private entities, and renewed calls for collaboration toward ensuring lasting peace and security across Delta State.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
Partnership With Security Chiefs’ Excites Ogbuku … As NDDC Unveils Naval Outpost In Bayelsa
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has commended security Chiefs’ partnership with the Commission in ensuring peace and security of lives and properties in the Niger Delta region.
He gave the commendations on Friday in Ayakoro Community, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, at the inauguration ceremony of the State-of-the-art Naval Outpost built by the commission for the Nigerian Navy.
The NDDC MD/CEO noted that no meaningful development could take place in an environment devoid of peace and tranquility, saying that Men and officers of various security formations were strategic partners in the Commission’s quest to peacefully executing developmental projects and programmes in the region.
“This is not the first time the NDDC is partnering the Nigerian Navy. In fact, the Central Naval Command has benefitted from the solar light projects of the Commission and others.
“But we’ve also benefitted from the security initiatives across the region, and that’s why NDDC contractors are fearlessly executing projects in the Niger Delta region.
“The essence of partnering to build this Naval outpost is to curb criminal activities along this river and nearby areas, especially oil bunkering, which before now comes through nearby routes to this river.
“According to the President’s 1st of October speech, oil production in 2023 was about 1.6m barrel p/d, but due to strengthening security in the Niger Delta region and across Nigeria, oil production has risen to about 2m barrel p/d in 2025”, he said.
“I want to thank President Tinubu for the love he has for the Niger Delta, and for using the NDDC to transmit the Renewed Hope Initiative in the Niger Delta through the execution of projects in all communities of the region.
“Today, we’re commissioning a fully furnished administrative Block with fully furnished accommodation Block. We’ve two units of Gun Boats, each powered by twin 200Hp Yamaha engines.
“We’re also commissioning a fully furnished 40-man House Boat, equipped with two units of 100KVA generators, and today, we’re also receiving hectares of land gifted by Ayakoro, host community to the Nigerian Navy for the establishment of a Naval School.
“We’ll also commission a 60KVA solar inverter systems installed in both administrative and accommodation blocks as backup power, 30KVA solar inverter system installed on the 40-man house boat as backup power, a fully equipped Toyota Hilux vehicle for operational use, and a newly constructed operational floating jetty”, Ogbuku added.
In his remarks, the representative of the Chief of Naval Staff and Commander, Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Noel Madugu, lauded the Commission for the partnership.
He said the handing over of the newly built Outpost to the Navy would stem the tide in crime and criminality in the water ways of the area, especially sea piracy, illegal oil bunkering, arms struggle and kidnapping.
In the same vein, the Ayakoro Community, through the Chairman of their Council of Chiefs, Chief Puraziba Akpoti, also praised the NDDC and the Navy for the building and unveiling of the Outpost in the community.
He restated commitment towards a continued maintenance of cordial relationship with the Navy, saying that the plans by the military formation to build a Naval School in the community was a welcome development as the presence of the Outpost would curb the menace of crime and criminality in the area.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Trending
-
Rivers2 days ago
NLNG, NCDMB Launch ICT Hub To Boost Tech Skills In Nigeria
-
News2 days ago
Perm Sec Bags Award Of Excellence
-
Oil & Energy2 days ago
Proffer Solutions To Energy Crisis, PTI Urges FG. Stakeholders
-
Nation1 day ago
Community Health Practitioners Marks 2025 Week
-
News4 days ago
NLNG, NCDMB Unveil ICT Centre In P’Harcourt To Boost Tech Skills
-
Maritime2 days ago
Board Approves Disciplinary Actions Against 31 Immigration Officers
-
Oil & Energy2 days ago
NMDPRA To Clamp Down On Illegal Oil And Gas Facilities
-
News2 days ago
Air Peace Begins Direct Flight From Abuja To London