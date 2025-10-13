Sports
Swimming, football talents shine at CSL Games
Young swimming and football talents displayed impressive skills at the inaugural CSL Junior School Games hosted by CitySports Africa, with Supreme Education Foundation School emerging as football champions.
The groundbreaking event, held on Saturday in Lagos, brought together six leading schools, including Pershing Hills Elementary School, Prior Preparatory School, Supreme Education Foundation, British International Junior School, The Learning Place, and Hampton Preparatory School.
Supreme Education Foundation School defeated Prior Preparatory School 3-1 in the football final to claim the title, whilst British International Junior School finished third after beating The Learning Place 2-1 in the third-place match.
Pershing Hills Elementary School secured fifth place with a 1-0 victory over Hampton Preparatory School.
The swimming competition also proved highly competitive, with participants showcasing their talents across various categories.
Speaking on the success of the event, CEO CitySports Africa, Shola Opaleye, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to building platforms that nurture talent and promote sportsmanship.
“The maiden CSL Junior School Games is the beginning of a movement that places values above victories. Watching these children compete with courage, cheer for one another, and embrace the true spirit of sportsmanship has been deeply inspiring,” Opaleye said.
“Through the CSL Challenger theme, our vision is to raise a generation of young athletes who understand that leadership, respect, and teamwork matter just as much as winning. This event reflects our broader mission at CitySports Africa to impact 10 million youths by 2035, reaching at least 1 million each year with opportunities that inspire growth, build character, and shape future leaders.”
Bolanle Adewale, Executive Director of The Learning Place, commended the initiative whilst emphasising the importance of participation over winning.
“This is the first time we are hosting the tournament, and the reason for this is that we believe the children should develop the theme of collaboration. We believe that it’s an opportunity for them to get the exposure that’s needed for resilience, to compete and collaborate with their counterparts,” Adewale said.
“It’s not necessarily about winning. It’s more about collaborating, in my opinion. I say to the children that they never lose. When you do not win, you have learnt. You have learned how to do it better, so never feel like it’s the end of the world.
“Every child today has been a winner, in my opinion. The fact that they could participate at all, come out and be a part of it, is priceless. We commend City Sports Africa specifically for these junior school games because without them, we couldn’t have put this together.”
Coach Samson Davies, whose Supreme Education Foundation School team won the football title, praised his players’ commitment and performance, saying, “The kids have been fantastic. We have been training every day because of this competition, and we are also preparing for the African School Games and other competitions.
“This is just the first one out of the few competitions we are preparing for the last quarter of this year, and we hope to win all. In this final, they played really fantastically well, and I’m proud of them.”
Farit Surakat, who scored in the final and was his team’s best player of the tournament, expressed his delight at winning the competition.
“I feel very good about the competition playing against the other kids, and I had a good tournament. My favourite game was the final because we won the competition,” the midfielder, who idolises AC Milan star Luka Modric, said.
The event, proudly supported by FBNQuest Merchant Bank and Lagoon Hospitals, highlighted the IAmACSLChallenger theme, a movement dedicated to erasing the ‘win at all costs’ mentality while empowering young athletes to rise as true leaders both on and off the field.
Parents, coaches, and supporters commended the initiative for creating a safe, inclusive, and inspiring environment for children to express themselves through sports.
CitySports Africa is a leading grassroots sports development organisation dedicated to empowering young athletes across the continent through structured competitions, training programmes, and international opportunities.
Through initiatives like the CitySports League and the Global Sports Program, the organisation continues to champion youth talent, sportsmanship, and the values of leadership, teamwork, and integrity.
Sports
WAFCON Qualifiers: Falcons to face Benin in Togo
The decision comes after Benin failed to secure approval for any of their home stadiums from the Confederation of African Football.
As a result, the federation opted to play its “home” fixture at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé.
The first leg of the second-round qualifier will be held in Togo on October 24, whilst the return leg will take place four days later in Nigeria on October 28.
The aggregate winner over the two legs will advance to the 2026 WAFC
Sports
Nigerian para-lifters win gold, silver, bronze at World Champs
Ferdinand soared to victory on Saturday, lifting an impressive 153kg to clinch gold in the women’s up to 79kg category and further cement Nigeria’s legacy in the sport.
Her remarkable feat added to Nigeria’s growing medal haul at the historic championship after Nworgu had earlier won silver in the 50kg category, whilst Ajiboye claimed bronze in the same class.
Nworgu narrowly missed gold to Venezuela’s Clara Fuentes, who edged her out for the top spot in a fiercely contested competition.
The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, congratulated the athletes on their outstanding performances, commending their relentless drive and patriotic spirit.
“Our athletes continue to make us proud, showing the world that Nigeria is a force to be reckoned with in para powerlifting. Their bright start in Cairo reflects the depth of talent, discipline, and dedication that define Nigerian sports,” Olopade said.
“The NSC remains steadfast in providing the necessary support to ensure our champions keep soaring.”
The 11th World Para Powerlifting Championships, taking place from October 9 to 18, 2025, marks the first-ever edition to be hosted on African soil, a milestone event highlighting the continent’s growing influence in adaptive sports.
The National Sports Commission had expressed confidence in the team’s readiness and determination to uphold Nigeria’s longstanding reputation as a force to be reckoned with in global para powerlifting.
The hosting of the championships in Cairo represents a significant moment for African para sports, providing an opportunity to showcase the continent’s growing infrastructure and commitment to disability sports.
Nigeria has established itself as one of the leading nations in para powerlifting, consistently winning medals at major international competitions, including the Paralympic Games and World Championships.
The 10-day competition has attracted top para powerlifters from across the globe, all vying for world titles in their respective weight categories.
The National Sports Commission reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Team Nigeria throughout the competition as the athletes aim for more podium finishes and continue to make the nation proud.
Nigeria’s strong start in Cairo has raised expectations that more medals will follow as the championship progresses, with several other Nigerian lifters yet to compete in their respective weight categories.
Sports
SWAN Disowns Illegal Lagos Election, Petitions IGP, DSS others
The NEC said the only intention of the suspended members of the association is to create confusion, wondering why they leverage the use of thugs to create confusion while colluding with illegal security operatives.
In a firm resolution reached by the NEC and endorsed by the National Secretariat, SWAN reaffirmed that Ms. Olatutu Oladunni and Mr. Bello Omotunde, former Chairperson and Secretary of the Lagos Chapter respectively, remain indefinitely suspended from all activities and structures of the association.
The association has consequently petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), drawing attention to what it described as a dangerous pattern of intimidation, impersonation, and misuse of security operatives by the suspended duo to disrupt peace within the Lagos sporting and journalistic community.
In the petition signed by SWAN National President, Mr. Isaiah Benjamin, and Secretary-General, Amb. Ikenna Okonkwo, the association said the suspended officials are attempting to stage an unauthorised election in Lagos on Thursday, October 9, 2025, despite prior notification of their suspension to both the Lagos State Police Command and the DSS Directorate.
SWAN recalled that during the Lagos SWAN Congress held on September 17, 2025, Ms. Oladunni mobilised more than eleven (11) police vehicles and armed operatives to a peaceful gathering of sports journalists — describing the act as “a brazen show of force, abuse of privilege, and a deliberate attempt to intimidate members.
“The so-called Lagos election is not only illegal but also an affront to the authority of the National Executive Council,” the NEC resolution stated. “The individuals behind this plot have no mandate or legitimacy to act in the name of SWAN. Their continued defiance constitutes gross misconduct and will attract further disciplinary measures.”
The association warned that any security officer or agency that lends support to the illegitimate exercise would be aiding an unlawful activity and undermining the association’s recognised constitutional order.
SWAN therefore, urged the IGP and DG DSS to restrain the suspended officials, maintain neutrality, and prevent any misuse of security institutions in matters internal to professional associations.
Reaffirming its authority, the NEC through the National Secretariat, reserves the power to supervise or approve elections in state chapters, stressing that any activity outside that structure “is null, void, and of no effect whatsoever.”
“The NEC of SWAN stands firm in defending the unity, credibility, and sanctity of the association,” the statement added. “We will not permit any act of indiscipline, impersonation, or external interference that threatens our stability and professional integrity.”
The association further assured all members nationwide of its commitment to due process, accountability, and the protection of journalists’ rights, urging them to disregard the actions of the suspended individuals and remain guided by the decisions of the National Executive Council.
