Sports
Green Falcons complete Ghana double ahead World Rugby Series
After a humbling 40-0 defeat in the first game on Tuesday, the Ghanaians were more resilient on Saturday and were delighted to keep the scoreline more respectable.
Nigeria got off the blocks as quickly as possible with a couple of tries in the opening stages, as the Ghanaians trailed 12-2 at halftime.
Ghana showed more intent in the second half and halved the deficit to 16-8.
The friendly encounter became more intense with some hits and fists between the players, but that was doused by a Nigerian try, Faustina Akeje, who took Nigeria’s tries to 20.
The Green Falcons added one more try to end the game at 24-8.
General Manager of the NRLA, Isah Lawal, said the results of the friendly games will reflect in the team’s tactics ahead of the World Series.
“We wanted to make this game more structured and more constructed, and them being able to score this time, we don’t see it as a negative, but now we know the areas to tighten up and make sure we are sharp at the tournament,” he said.
Chairman of the Nigeria Rugby League Association, Abiodun Cole, expressed confidence in the team’s ability ahead of the World Series.
“We have fantastic guys in Alaro City behind us, and we also have a lot of support from ex-players who are home and abroad. The team’s strategy involves combining local players with those based abroad to create a formidable squad.
“With faith in their abilities and God’s guidance, the team is looking forward to putting up a good show in Canada.”
The friendly matches offered the Green Falcons the opportunity to fine-tune their tactics ahead of a more significant test, their participation in the inaugural Rugby League World Series in Canada later this month.
Nigeria will compete against Ireland, Fiji, and hosts Canada for the final qualification spot at the 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup in Australia and Papua New Guinea.
ON finals, which will be staged in Morocco.
Benin Republic’s interim coach Abdoulaye Ouzérou has released the list of players who will represent the Cheetah Queens as they battle the reigning African champions for a place in the final qualifying round.
Ouzérou’s squad features a mix of experienced players and emerging talents drawn from both local and foreign clubs.
According to the Benin Football Federation, the team has been in camp for over a week, focusing on tactical discipline and physical conditioning to face the star-studded Nigerian side.
The Super Falcons are the defending champions after defeating Morocco in the last edition’s final, and will be aiming to continue their dominance on the continent.
Nigeria is expected to announce its final squad in the coming days, with head coach Justine Madugu likely to retain most of the players who featured in the last international window.
The two-legged encounter promises to be intense, as Benin seeks to pull off a major upset against one of Africa’s most successful women’s teams.
Sports
WAFCON Qualifiers: Falcons to face Benin in Togo
The decision comes after Benin failed to secure approval for any of their home stadiums from the Confederation of African Football.
As a result, the federation opted to play its “home” fixture at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé.
The first leg of the second-round qualifier will be held in Togo on October 24, whilst the return leg will take place four days later in Nigeria on October 28.
The aggregate winner over the two legs will advance to the 2026 WAFC
Sports
Nigerian para-lifters win gold, silver, bronze at World Champs
Ferdinand soared to victory on Saturday, lifting an impressive 153kg to clinch gold in the women’s up to 79kg category and further cement Nigeria’s legacy in the sport.
Her remarkable feat added to Nigeria’s growing medal haul at the historic championship after Nworgu had earlier won silver in the 50kg category, whilst Ajiboye claimed bronze in the same class.
Nworgu narrowly missed gold to Venezuela’s Clara Fuentes, who edged her out for the top spot in a fiercely contested competition.
The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, congratulated the athletes on their outstanding performances, commending their relentless drive and patriotic spirit.
“Our athletes continue to make us proud, showing the world that Nigeria is a force to be reckoned with in para powerlifting. Their bright start in Cairo reflects the depth of talent, discipline, and dedication that define Nigerian sports,” Olopade said.
“The NSC remains steadfast in providing the necessary support to ensure our champions keep soaring.”
The 11th World Para Powerlifting Championships, taking place from October 9 to 18, 2025, marks the first-ever edition to be hosted on African soil, a milestone event highlighting the continent’s growing influence in adaptive sports.
The National Sports Commission had expressed confidence in the team’s readiness and determination to uphold Nigeria’s longstanding reputation as a force to be reckoned with in global para powerlifting.
The hosting of the championships in Cairo represents a significant moment for African para sports, providing an opportunity to showcase the continent’s growing infrastructure and commitment to disability sports.
Nigeria has established itself as one of the leading nations in para powerlifting, consistently winning medals at major international competitions, including the Paralympic Games and World Championships.
The 10-day competition has attracted top para powerlifters from across the globe, all vying for world titles in their respective weight categories.
The National Sports Commission reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Team Nigeria throughout the competition as the athletes aim for more podium finishes and continue to make the nation proud.
Nigeria’s strong start in Cairo has raised expectations that more medals will follow as the championship progresses, with several other Nigerian lifters yet to compete in their respective weight categories.
Sports
SWAN Disowns Illegal Lagos Election, Petitions IGP, DSS others
The NEC said the only intention of the suspended members of the association is to create confusion, wondering why they leverage the use of thugs to create confusion while colluding with illegal security operatives.
In a firm resolution reached by the NEC and endorsed by the National Secretariat, SWAN reaffirmed that Ms. Olatutu Oladunni and Mr. Bello Omotunde, former Chairperson and Secretary of the Lagos Chapter respectively, remain indefinitely suspended from all activities and structures of the association.
The association has consequently petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), drawing attention to what it described as a dangerous pattern of intimidation, impersonation, and misuse of security operatives by the suspended duo to disrupt peace within the Lagos sporting and journalistic community.
In the petition signed by SWAN National President, Mr. Isaiah Benjamin, and Secretary-General, Amb. Ikenna Okonkwo, the association said the suspended officials are attempting to stage an unauthorised election in Lagos on Thursday, October 9, 2025, despite prior notification of their suspension to both the Lagos State Police Command and the DSS Directorate.
SWAN recalled that during the Lagos SWAN Congress held on September 17, 2025, Ms. Oladunni mobilised more than eleven (11) police vehicles and armed operatives to a peaceful gathering of sports journalists — describing the act as “a brazen show of force, abuse of privilege, and a deliberate attempt to intimidate members.
“The so-called Lagos election is not only illegal but also an affront to the authority of the National Executive Council,” the NEC resolution stated. “The individuals behind this plot have no mandate or legitimacy to act in the name of SWAN. Their continued defiance constitutes gross misconduct and will attract further disciplinary measures.”
The association warned that any security officer or agency that lends support to the illegitimate exercise would be aiding an unlawful activity and undermining the association’s recognised constitutional order.
SWAN therefore, urged the IGP and DG DSS to restrain the suspended officials, maintain neutrality, and prevent any misuse of security institutions in matters internal to professional associations.
Reaffirming its authority, the NEC through the National Secretariat, reserves the power to supervise or approve elections in state chapters, stressing that any activity outside that structure “is null, void, and of no effect whatsoever.”
“The NEC of SWAN stands firm in defending the unity, credibility, and sanctity of the association,” the statement added. “We will not permit any act of indiscipline, impersonation, or external interference that threatens our stability and professional integrity.”
The association further assured all members nationwide of its commitment to due process, accountability, and the protection of journalists’ rights, urging them to disregard the actions of the suspended individuals and remain guided by the decisions of the National Executive Council.
