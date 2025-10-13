Lagos Assembly hosts ‘Unity Games’ to mark Obasa’s 10th anniversary

Games have become a key annual event promoting camaraderie, physical fitness, and teamwork among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Organisers say the “Unity Edition” aims to deepen the prevailing spirit of cooperation within the Legislative Arm, fostering internal peace essential for effective governance.

The games are scheduled to be held between October and November 2025, with the main activities taking place at the Assembly Complex.

This year’s football competition will feature 32 male teams and 16 female teams, underscoring the scale of participation.

Other sporting events include volleyball, tug of war, table tennis, snooker, traditional games such as Ayo Olopon and draughts, and a modern addition — PlayStation gaming.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Hon. Abiodun Orekoya, said the event was conceived to strengthen unity among stakeholders within the state’s Legislative Arm.

“The aim of this year’s edition is to continue using sporting activities as a unifying factor among relevant stakeholders of the state’s Legislative Arm,” Orekoya stated.

He added that the Speaker’s Games also serve broader social and economic purposes.

“The event is explicitly planned as an empowerment platform through the distribution of ‘Ounje OBASA’ packages to directly impact participants’ welfare. Furthermore, the games promote healthy living and strengthen social relationships across the state’s three Arms of Government.”

Orekoya further noted that this year’s games will spotlight gender inclusion.

“The inclusion of a dedicated female football tournament is a deliberate campaign for gender equity, showcasing the Assembly’s commitment to diverse workforce participation,” he said.