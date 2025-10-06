NAVY Hands Over 419 Seized Bags Of Foreign Rice To Customs

The Forward Operating Base (FOB Badagry) of the Nigerian Navy Service, has handed over 419 bags of intercepted foreign rice to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Badagry, Lagos.

Commanding Officer of the FOB, Navy Capt.Leye Omotayo, said the items were intercepted along the Badagry-Porto Novo Creek and adjoining backwater.

Represented by the Base Administrative Officer (BAO) Lt.-Cdr. Samson Talabi, Omotayo reaffirmed the Navy’s determination to enforce the Federal Government’s policies on maritime security and economic protection.

“In its unwavering drive to rid Nigeria’s maritime and border corridors of illegalities, the FOB of the Nigerian Navy has once again recorded a major breakthrough in its anti-smuggling operations”.

“On Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, the Base handed over 419 bags of seized foreign parboiled rice to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command.”

“This is in line with extant regulations and the Harmonised Standard Operating Procedure (HSOP) for inter-agency collaboration”

“The contraband, intercepted at different points along the Badagry–Porto Novo Creek and adjoining backwaters, was seized following intensified surveillance and proactive patrols conducted by the Base Quick Response Teams.”

“These operations are part of sustained efforts aimed at curtailing the activities of economic saboteurs and their collaborators who persistently exploit Nigeria’s waterways and borderlines for smuggling and other unlawful ventures,” he stated.

Omotayo emphasised that the operations of the Base are guided by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla’s Strategic Directive 06–2023.

He said that the directive underscored the need to secure Nigeria’s maritime environment for sustainable socio-economic development.

“I commend the professional conduct and resilience of officers and men of the FOB Badagry in ensuring that smugglers and perpetrators of other cross-border crimes are denied freedom of action.

“The Base will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations, while fostering stronger collaboration with sister security agencies and host communities in the Badagry axis,” he pledged.

Omotayo warned perpetrators of illegal activities to desist forthwith, as the Nigerian Navy would not relent in its commitment to protect the nation’s territorial integrity and economic lifelines.