Customs Assures Commitment To CSR Drive, Promises Support For Sisters Agencies 

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, has reiterated the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and pledged continued support for sister government agencies in carrying out their mandates.

Adeniyi made the pledge while receiving the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Professor Tunji Olaopa, and his delegation, at the Customs Headquarters, in Abuja, recently.

He stressed the importance of institutional collaboration and sustaining bonds of friendship among agencies.

“In our private discussions and what we have seen here, it is obvious that it is good to maintain good neighbourliness.

“For us, this visit represents the expression of continued friendship and cooperation that we have enjoyed over the years,” Adeniyi said.

Highlighting the Service’s CSR strides, the CGC recalled that in the first quarter of 2025, Customs adopted a secondary school in Wuse, reaching more than 2,000 students with learning tools and equipment.

As part of its 2025–2026 capital projects, the Service is remodelling the school’s assembly hall and installing solar lighting facilities.

“Many of our officers began their careers in Wuse, and our professional history is not complete without reference to that community. We still see ourselves as part of the Wuse community and are committed to giving back,” he added.

In response to the Commission’s request for operational vehicles, Adeniyi assured that the issue had been noted and would be considered.

“We may not be able to do everything at once, but the most important thing is our commitment to assisting sister agencies,” he stated.

In his remarks, Professor Olaopa commended the NCS for its reforms and innovations in revenue generation, describing Customs as “a partner in progress.”

He said the visit was aimed at strengthening institutional ties and securing support for the Commission’s operational needs.

“We are proud to be associated with the incredible strides that the Nigeria Customs Service has demonstrated”, he stated.

“We acknowledged the innovations brought to revenue generation, and we consider Customs a model for other agencies,” Olaopa declared.

Olaopa disclosed that the Commission had recently launched its strategic plan, and expressed hopes of a deeper collaboration with Customs, particularly in CSR and infrastructure support.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos