AP MOLLER-MAERSK To Retrofit 200 Chartered Vessels 

AP Moller-Maersk has set out a large scale-retrofit programme for its time-chartered fleet working with 50 shipowners of around 200 vessels.

The programme was aimed at improving vessel efficiency involving 50 different shipowners and 1,500 projects.

Head of Asset Strategy and Strategic Partnerships at Maersk, Ahmed Hassan,

disclosed that a total of 1,500 individual projects have been executed across the 200 vessels in the programme, and further 1,000 projects are in the process of execution with completion in 2027.

Hassan said “Our medium- and long-term chartered fleet makes up a significant proportion of our operations as well as of our total fuel consumption. By working closely with our partners, we aim to implement solutions that not only reduce emissions but also enhance the overall competitiveness of our fleet.

“The investment cost is split between Maersk and the shipowner”.

He explained that given the number of different vessels and owners, there are wide range of retrofits stating however that there are a couple of common areas involving the replacement of the bulbous bow and propellors.

On his part, the Head of Chartering and NewBuilding at Maersk, Anda Cristescu, explained that “Many of these ships were designed and constructed at a time when container vessels in general were sailing at faster speeds. To bring down fuel consumption, we have over the years introduced less compressed vessel schedules, but the propellers and bulbs optimized for faster speeds have been kept. There lies a big efficiency potential in replacing them”.

Other retrofits involve auxiliary engine waste heat recovery systems and shaft generators. Structural improvements are also being taken to improve cargo carrying capacity.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos