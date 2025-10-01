Sports
2026 W/Cup: FIFA Docks Points From S’Africa . Nigeria Still In Jeopardy
South Africa’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup have suffered a major blow after they were sanctioned for fielding an ineligible player.
Teboho Mokoena played in the 2-0 win over Lesotho in March despite the 28-year-old midfielder being due to serve a suspension after accumulating two yellow cards.
A Fifa disciplinary committee has ruled that South Africa breached competition rules, and has imposed a 3-0 forfeit.
The country’s football association (Safa) has been fined 10,000 Swiss Francs ($12,500, £9,340), while Mokoena has been issued with a warning.
The decision has blown Group C of African World Cup qualifying wide open, with South Africa dropping from top of the table to second place, behind Benin on goal difference.
Only the group winners are assured of reaching next year’s tournament in north and central America.
It also gives renewed hope to Nigeria and Rwanda of reaching the finals, with both of those sides now three points below Benin and South Africa.
Benin travel to Rwanda and Nigeria in the final two round of qualifiers between 10 and 14 October, while South Africa face an away game against Zimbabwe before hosting Rwanda.
Safa has 10 days to appeal Fifa’s decision.
However, many Nigerian football fans have brushed off FIFA’s decision to dock South Africa three points in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, insisting it will have little impact on the Super Eagles’ slim chances of reaching the tournament.
While some described the ruling as “too late,” others blamed Nigeria’s struggles on poor performances and administrative lapses rather than South Africa’s setback.
Before the sanction, Hugo Broos’ men sat at the top of Group C with 17 points from eight games, holding a three-point gap over Benin. However, the punishment has now seen Benin move ahead of South Africa after their 2-0 win against Lesotho was overturned to a 0-3 defeat due to the administrative error.
According to one fan, “It doesn’t change anything. Nigeria will still struggle to beat Benin in Uyo. Zimbabwe and Lesotho are playing in SOUTH AFRICA as home ground against South Africa. Good luck to Benin Republic if any.”
Another fan added: “Too late for the Super Eagles and all the teams in the group. South Africa is playing their next match away “(at home)” against Zimbabwe and also playing their last match against Rwanda at home again, there’s no way they won’t get at least 4 points from the two games.
“Now, that draw away in South Africa feels more painful to be honest. Will take a miracle for the Super Eagles to win this group.”
For @pianopianoOAG, the problem lies deeper than FIFA sanctions: “They want to shame Nigeria for deducting just 3 points. Deduction or no deduction oooo. We are not going to qualify… Our players are a bunch of idiots.. Because of Money, you can only see their best when they played for the club. NFF IS THE PROBLEM….”
Sports
CAFCL: Finidi Laud Players Over Impressive Performance
Sports
Umuahia Hosts Africa Para- Badminton Championship
The championship will run from today to October 12 at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia. On the ground for the championship are athletes from Brazil, Peru, Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Mauritius and Rwanda. They arrived on Sunday.
Some of the other countries were expected in the Abia State capital yesterday. Speaking on the championship, yesterday, Abia State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nwobilor Ananaba, said the chief host, Governor Alex Otti, has mobilised facilities and the personnel to ensure a successful event.
Speaking through the Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Raymond Chima Ukwa, said: “We have the best mats, playing mats, especially the wheelchair playing mats, which is the first of its kind in West Africa.
“If you go around, you’ll see the hall and the preparation that has been made to ensure that people have an equitable world-class playing field.” Thrilled by Governor Otti’s support for the competition, Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) President, Francis Orbih, said that, besides making all the necessary arrangements that will ensure a successful hosting of the events, “we will have a Para-Badminton workshop for coaches and players.
“Nigeria is doing well, Abia is doing well, and we want to do better to improve on where we are, which is why all these have been put together by Governor Otti.”
Sports
FIFA U20: Flying Eagles Narrowly Loss to Norway
Nigeria’s Flying Eagles began their campaign at the 24th FIFA U20 World Cup with a narrow 1–0 loss to Norway on Monday, despite creating several opportunities to level the game.
Norway took the lead in the 9th minute after being awarded a controversial penalty. The Flying Eagles pressed for an equaliser but were denied two penalty claims in the second half.
Kparobo Arierhi came close in the 47th minute when his shot drifted wide with the goalkeeper beaten, while Tahir Maigana struck the upright in the 63rd minute.
Nasiru Salihu’s rising effort in the 71st minute also went narrowly over the bar, drawing gasps from the crowd.
Seven minutes from time, Maigana again tested Norway with a long-range strike that went just wide as Nigeria continued to pile on the pressure.
Despite their dominance, the Flying Eagles could not find the breakthrough and now turn their attention to Thursday’s clash against Saudi Arabia in their second group match.
