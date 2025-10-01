2026 W/Cup: FIFA Docks Points From S’Africa    . Nigeria Still In Jeopardy

South Africa’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup have suffered a major blow after they were sanctioned for fielding an ineligible player.

Teboho Mokoena played in the 2-0 win over Lesotho in March despite the 28-year-old midfielder being due to serve a suspension after accumulating two yellow cards.

A Fifa disciplinary committee has ruled that South Africa breached competition rules, and has imposed a 3-0 forfeit.

The country’s football association (Safa) has been fined 10,000 Swiss Francs ($12,500, £9,340), while Mokoena has been issued with a warning.

The decision has blown Group C of African World Cup qualifying wide open, with South Africa dropping from top of the table to second place, behind Benin on goal difference.

Only the group winners are assured of reaching next year’s tournament in north and central America.

It also gives renewed hope to Nigeria and Rwanda of reaching the finals, with both of those sides now three points below Benin and South Africa.

Benin travel to Rwanda and Nigeria in the final two round of qualifiers between 10 and 14 October, while South Africa face an away game against Zimbabwe before hosting Rwanda.

Safa has 10 days to appeal Fifa’s decision.

However, many Nigerian football fans have brushed off FIFA’s decision to dock South Africa three points in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, insisting it will have little impact on the Super Eagles’ slim chances of reaching the tournament.

While some described the ruling as “too late,” others blamed Nigeria’s struggles on poor performances and administrative lapses rather than South Africa’s setback.

Before the sanction, Hugo Broos’ men sat at the top of Group C with 17 points from eight games, holding a three-point gap over Benin. However, the punishment has now seen Benin move ahead of South Africa after their 2-0 win against Lesotho was overturned to a 0-3 defeat due to the administrative error.

According to one fan, “It doesn’t change anything. Nigeria will still struggle to beat Benin in Uyo. Zimbabwe and Lesotho are playing in SOUTH AFRICA as home ground against South Africa. Good luck to Benin Republic if any.”

Another fan added: “Too late for the Super Eagles and all the teams in the group. South Africa is playing their next match away “(at home)” against Zimbabwe and also playing their last match against Rwanda at home again, there’s no way they won’t get at least 4 points from the two games.

“Now, that draw away in South Africa feels more painful to be honest. Will take a miracle for the Super Eagles to win this group.”

For @pianopianoOAG, the problem lies deeper than FIFA sanctions: “They want to shame Nigeria for deducting just 3 points. Deduction or no deduction oooo. We are not going to qualify… Our players are a bunch of idiots.. Because of Money, you can only see their best when they played for the club. NFF IS THE PROBLEM….”