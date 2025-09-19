RSG Pledges To Develop  Baseball 

Rivers State Government has pledged to provide training pitch for Baseball in the State.

The Director of Sports in Rivers State Sports Council, Obia Inyengiyikabo made pledge on Tuesday in an interview with sports journalists shortly after the five days Intensive Capacity Development Course For Baseball Coaches.

Inyengiyikabo said the State Government has given priority to sport development.

” Yes we are happy for the five days Intensive Capacity development programme for baseball coaches in Nigeria.Sure by the grace of God the Governor of the State Sir Siminialayi Fubara will provide Baseball pitch.

” This programme, I am sure will be an eye opener for our youth to fall in love with the game. I appreciate the Global Sports Partners for finding Rivers State worthy host the programme”, Inyengiyikabo stated.

Meanwhile the Director of Global Sports Partner’s Coach Justin Rhondes from United States of America ( USA) expressed joy for the turnout.

He stated that seeing the coaches and players impressive turnout was indication the game was popular in Nigeria.

” We Global Sports Partners, our key word is partner, so for us we are ready to come back to Nigeria any time.

“The few days we have stayed Coaches and players has benefited a lot from the programme”, he said.

Kiadum Edookor