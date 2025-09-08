PTD Declares Planned Nationwide Strike Reckless, Destabilising … As NUPENG Begins Strike Today 

As the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) kicks-off the planned nationwide strike today, the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) has condemned the move describing it as “reckless and destabilizing” actions that threaten the nation’s oil and gas sector.

The PTD made the remark in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Warri PTD, Chief Blessing Dafinone, and Comrade Joseph Dagogo-Jack, Port Harcourt PTD.

Recall that the strike is in protest for certain reforms within the downstream petroleum sector, particularly the Dangote Refinery’s plan to import 4,000 compressed natural gas-powered trucks for direct distribution of fuel.

The PTD, a critical branch of NUPENG, however, accused NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, of mismanaging the union, intimidating members, and undermining national economic progress.

According to the PTD, the move by Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Sayyu Dantata is a forward-looking initiative that would improve efficiency, eliminate illegal levies, and create jobs, describing NUPENG’s resistance as selfish, hypocritical, and damaging to the country.

The statement said, “This strike threat is insensitive and wicked. A responsible union explores negotiation, not sabotage. NUPENG leaders are economic saboteurs using the union to pursue personal interests.”

The PTD also criticized NUPENG’s internal crisis and alleged corruption, claiming the union has become a shadow of its former self, plagued by lawsuits, factionalism, and administrative failure.

They alleged that billions in dues collected from drivers have not translated into welfare or training support, adding that many tanker drivers earn less than ?50,000 monthly with some without regular pay.

The PTD further advised the Federal Government, National Assembly, and security agencies to intervene decisively, including arresting NUPENG leaders to prevent further unrest.

The drivers said “No union is above the law. NUPENG must not be allowed to destroy the peace and progress in the oil sector.”

By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu