NLNG Bags Best Corporate Training Partner Award ……….Says Over 400 Nigerians Undergoing Training
In a Statement issued by the NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, in PortHarcourt, at the Weekend, the award recognises NLNG’s longstanding commitment to workforce development, skills transfer, and capacity building within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.
Receiving the award on behalf of the company, the Head, Nigerian Content Compliance Assurance and Monitoring, Emmanuel Uleh, reaffirmed the company’s strong commitment to human capital development.
Uleh insisted that NLNG viewed capacity development not only as a Nigerian Content obligation but also as a central part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda, particularly in education.
“At inception, NLNG deliberately promoted local capacity development by training Nigerian technicians and operators for the operation and maintenance of its Bonny Island plant,” Mr Uleh said.
He noted that this strategy had yielded remarkable results, with NLNG now boosting a 100 per cent Nigerian management team and workforce that is over 95 per cent Nigerian.
He said NLNG had empowered thousands of Nigerians with industry-relevant skills, vocational training, and formal education support through strategic partnerships and targeted initiatives.
Uleh stated that more than 600 Nigerians had been trained in Nigeria and South Korea in highly technical areas including naval architecture, shipbuilding, welding and fabrication under the Bonny Gas Transport Plus Project.
According to him, in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and OGTAN, the company had trained over 150 people through its asset projects.
He said that under the Train 7 Project’s Human Capital Development programme, more than 400 Nigerians were undergoing training, including 140 in plant maintenance and 200 community youths preparing for future operations.
Uleh further noted that NLNG’s CSR programmes continued to prioritise education as a driver of national development by awarding scholarships to students at post-primary and undergraduate levels.
“The company is also supporting postgraduate studies abroad in highly technical fields critical to Nigeria’s growth. NLNG’s contributions align with national development goals and sustainability priorities,” he said.
According to him, the company’s efforts reflect its vision of being a globally competitive energy company, inspiring a sustainable future.
Recall that the OGTAN HCD Awards, since inception, has continued to celebrate not just organisations but individuals making impactful contributions to human capital development.
Dangote Refinery Resumes Gantry Self-Collection Sales, Tuesday
This is revealed in an email communication from the Group Commercial Operations Department of the company, and obtained by Newsmen, at the Weekend.
The company explained that while gantry access is being reinstated, the free delivery service remains operational, with marketers encouraged to continue registering their outlets for direct supply at no additional cost.
The statement said “in reference to the earlier email communication on the suspension of the PMS self-collection gantry sales, please note that we will be resuming the self-collection gantry sales on the 23rd of September, 2025”.
Dangote Petroleum Refinery also apologised to its partners for any inconvenience the suspension may have caused, while assuring stakeholders of its commitment to improving efficiency and ensuring seamless supply.
“Meanwhile, please be informed that we are aggressively delivering on the free delivery scheme, and it is still open for registration. We encourage you to register your stations and pay for the product to be delivered directly to you for free. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding,” it added.
It would be recalled that in September 18, 2025, Dangote refinery had suspended gantry-based self-collection of petroleum products at its depot. The move was designed to accelerate the adoption of its Free Delivery Scheme, which guarantees direct shipments of petroleum products to registered retail outlets across Nigeria.
The refinery stressed that the earlier decision was an operational adjustment aimed at streamlining efficiency in the downstream supply chain.
