New PDP Leaders Emerge In Adamawa After Congress 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates in Adamawa have elected Hamza Madagali and Saleh Sheleng as the state chairman and secretary of the party, respectively, to pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Speaking during the party’s congress in Yola, the state capital, on Saturday, Mr David Lorhenba, the chairman, Adamawa Congress Committee, described the exercise as hitch-free.

He said that a total of 2,656 delegates from 21 local government areas came out and elected 39 officials.

Mr Lorhenba commended the delegates for conducting themselves in an orderly manner.

“The conduct of the congress is very successful, all the delegates come from 21 Local Government Areas and cast their votes peacefully.

“We have a total of 2,656 delegates and we have announced the winners very successfully”, he said.

In his remarks, Alhaji Attahiru Shehu, the outgoing chairman, congratulated the new executives and charged them to continue on what they have already done for the party to remain strong.

According to him, they started as opposition in the state and produced Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri who is serving his second term, opining they “he has done well for the state.”

In his acceptance speech, Mr Madagali thanked the delegates for the confidence they reposed in him.

He promised to run an open door policy in manning the affairs of the party.

“Let us continue the legacy of good governance and prepare ahead for 2027 with focus, discipline and unity.

“To those outside our party, especially the youths and women of Adamawa, we invite you into our party.

“PDP is your home. Our doors are open to all who wish to contribute positively to the development of our state.

“Our party will continue to be a shining example of people-focused on leadership,” he said.