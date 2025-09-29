Politics
New PDP Leaders Emerge In Adamawa After Congress
Speaking during the party’s congress in Yola, the state capital, on Saturday, Mr David Lorhenba, the chairman, Adamawa Congress Committee, described the exercise as hitch-free.
He said that a total of 2,656 delegates from 21 local government areas came out and elected 39 officials.
Mr Lorhenba commended the delegates for conducting themselves in an orderly manner.
“The conduct of the congress is very successful, all the delegates come from 21 Local Government Areas and cast their votes peacefully.
“We have a total of 2,656 delegates and we have announced the winners very successfully”, he said.
In his remarks, Alhaji Attahiru Shehu, the outgoing chairman, congratulated the new executives and charged them to continue on what they have already done for the party to remain strong.
According to him, they started as opposition in the state and produced Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri who is serving his second term, opining they “he has done well for the state.”
In his acceptance speech, Mr Madagali thanked the delegates for the confidence they reposed in him.
He promised to run an open door policy in manning the affairs of the party.
“Let us continue the legacy of good governance and prepare ahead for 2027 with focus, discipline and unity.
“To those outside our party, especially the youths and women of Adamawa, we invite you into our party.
“PDP is your home. Our doors are open to all who wish to contribute positively to the development of our state.
“Our party will continue to be a shining example of people-focused on leadership,” he said.
Anambra Guber: ADC Candidate Urges INEC To Tackle Vote Buying
Claiming that elections in the country are typically characterized by vote buying, Mr Nwosu said a repeat of such phenomenon would taint the credibility of the forthcoming gubernatorial poll.
Mr Nwosu is among the 16 governorship candidates listed by INEC in a June 4, 2025 statement to participate in the November 8, 2025 election in Anambra State.
His party, the ADC, will battle it out with other parties to unseat incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
Mr Nwosu, in a statement on Saturday, said it was baffling seeing voters openly selling their votes to party agents and other representatives around polling units on election day.
According to him, “such practices not only derail the true will of the people but also reduce elections to an auction, where the state is effectively handed over to the highest bidder.”
Mr Nwosu urged INEC to introduce secure voting cubicles that would safeguard the legitimate rights of voters and uphold the sovereignty of democracy.
“INEC must provide secure voting cubicles to ensure ballots remain private and secret. Currently, many polling areas are too exposed, allowing others to see the voting process. This not only encourages vote buying but also undermines the integrity of the elections.
“Voting must remain secret. Nigeria already has strong electoral laws which, if properly enforced, can deliver outcomes that truly benefit society”, Mr Nwosu said.
He held that the Anambra governorship election was another opportunity for INEC to secure the trust of Nigerians about its commitment to transparency and fairness during polls.
He also noted the role of security agencies in tackling the menace of vote buying on the day of election.
He said, “The success of any political activity depends largely on security, because security is key. While it is not solely INEC’s duty to ensure elections are properly conducted, the Commission must create an enabling environment that allows citizens to participate freely, conduct themselves properly, and exercise their right to vote.”
Alleged Attack On Abure In Benin, LP Calls For Investigation
The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, called on the relevant security agencies to investigate the attackers and their sponsors.
“The Labour Party is perplexed by the physical attack on our National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, by agents suspected to be working for anti-democratic elements who have tried unsuccessfully to wrestle the leadership of the party from him.
“Few hours ago, a prominent member of a known political family, Ms Precious Oruche, alias ‘Mama P’, accosted Barrister Abure while on a queue at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja, boarding a Max Air flight en route to Benin, and attacked the Labour Party’s National Chairman unprovoked.
“The attacker, Madam P, who is also a known content creator, continued the attack all through the duration of the flight, defying all attempts by the Max Air flight attendants to calm her.
“The assault, which attracted a large population of onlookers, continued unabated on disembarkment at the Benin Airport while she continued recording the scene.
“It took the intervention of the security agents on hand to whisk Abure to safety while the attacker was handed over to the police for questioning.
“In one of her films released, the lady, who is a prominent member of the ‘Obidient’ and claimed that she has contacts with the highest police hierarchy, boasted that nothing will happen to her.
“She vowed that she will not stop attacking Abure or any member of the Labour Party executive because, according to her, ‘you have killed Labour Party and you are the reason why Obi is no longer in the Labour Party.’
“The leadership of the Labour Party is completely troubled with this cyber-bullying and the consequences of the action of this political agent on the party. We are by this statement calling on the Inspector General of Police to thoroughly investigate this suicidal aggression against the leadership of the Labour Party and Barrister Julius Abure in particular.
“We sincerely believe that the lady-agent was on an assignment to accomplish the desires of her paymasters. Assault and cyber-bullying are severe crimes under our laws and we think that the Police must fish out her sponsors and cohorts, and bring them to book.
“We are calling on the members of the Labour Party to be calm, even in the face of this unwarranted provocation and wait for the outcome of the investigation on the unprovoked attack against the leadership of the party,” the statement read.
Experts Want ECOWAS Parliament To Tackle Fake News
The media and information communication technology (ICT) experts made the appeal at the end of ECOWAS Parliament’s week-long 2025 Second Extraordinary Session on Saturday in Port Harcourt.
The experts focused on the sub-theme: ‘Disinformation and Misinformation in the Era of AI: Challenges for Governance in the ECOWAS Sub-region’.
The event aimed to sensitise the lawmakers, and West Africans alike, on the advent and deployment of AI to counter digital information manipulation, fake news and hate speech, especially on the social media.
Speaking at the panel discussion, the experts decried what they described as the “invasion of the social media space by some unscrupulous people.”
According to them, such elements distort news items or deliberately fabricate falsehood to deceive and cause harm to individuals and the society in West Africa.
“The confusion and destabilisation caused by these trends can lead to social upheaval and threaten social cohesion, especially in diverse societies, which if not properly handled can make governance difficult.
“I will advise for a strategic agency to monitor disinformation that come through AI because, if the proper thing is done, governance process will move very fast and deliver development goals.
“I also advocate for a guided regulation, which does not impose restrictions that will deny the people basic rights to information in the name of regulation, because it will be counterproductive,” Ms Kierimagha Obomanu, Deputy Director, Rivers Broadcasting Corporation, said.
Ms Obomanu stated that the ECOWAS sub-region lacked adequate structure for fact-checking information, and solicited investments in the training of journalists, specifically for that purpose.
Mr Christian Odo, an ICT expert, called for the massive sensitisation of the entire ECOWAS sub-region about the dangers of information manipulation, noting that “people appeal to divisive issues of ethnicity and religion.”
Mr Suleiman Gumi advocated for the sanctioning of fake news perpetrators, saying that AI-induced malicious content surge was being weaponised by individuals to serve their selfish social, political and economic agenda.
Grace Abiante, another IT expert, said sensitisation was key to addressing the fake news menace, while exposure to AI as a manipulation tool could be curbed by a properly regulated framework.
“Fact-checking, such as going to ChatGPT will assist in checking AI-induced fake news in order to mitigate the negative consequences for both individuals and society at large,” she added.
Misinformation refers to false or inaccurate information that is usually spread by someone, with or without the intention to deceive, which may be true but unsupported by facts.
Disinformation, on the other hand, is false or inaccurate information that is spread intentionally by someone who creates and shares it with the intent to mislead others.
