NCDMB, Partners Chevron, Intels On NC-HCD Training Programme

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has said it is partnering Chevron Nigeria Ltd and Intels Nigeria Ltd on Human Capacity Development (NC-HCD) training programme to build manpower for the nation’s maritime sector.

Towards this end, the Board in a statement by its Directorate of Corporate Communications, Friday, said 39 young graduates have underwent preliminary processes for cadetship training on its Human Capacity Development (NC-HCD) programme in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The NC-HCD initiative, according to the Board, was patterned after its 60:20:20 Strategic Training Model and provides for sea time experience and Certificate of Competence (CoC) training, practical exposure, and real-time experience across multiple technical domains within the facilities of the of Lagos-based Stoilic Shipping Ltd, a leading member of the International Maritime Professionals Association (IMPA).

The Tide learnt that the NC-HCD training programme was conceived in fulfilment of a policy thrust of the NCDMB to grow indigenous capacity and participation in linkage sectors of the Nigerian economy and enhance employment and government revenues under the 60:20:20 model which envisages job placement for 60 per cent of trainees after successful completion of the 18-month training.

Speaking at the kick-off ceremony of the programme, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, described human capital development (HCD) as “a non-negotiable pillar of the oil and gas industry’s development road map”, emphasising that stakeholders could build a sector not just fueled by hydrocarbons but powered by indigenous talent.

“When we embed HCD into the core of our strategic planning, local content ceases to be an aspiration, it becomes our reality.

“This event being the commencement of an 18-month Cadetship Training Programme to be handled by Lagos-based Stoilic Group is more than a routine milestone, but a declaration of our collective commitment to nurturing world-class Nigerian professionals who will shape the future of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, particularly, the maritime sector.

“The NCDMB has remained steadfast in its conviction that HCD is a critical investment in the sustainability, competitiveness, and domiciliation of in-country value addition activities of the country’s oil and gas value chain”, he said.

The NCDMB’S Scribe, represented by the General Manager, Human Capacity Development, Barr. Esueme Dan Kikile, said the 39 cadets would gain sea time experience and Certificate of Competence (CoC) training, practical exposure and real-time experience across various technical domains.

He commended Chevron Nigeria Ltd. for its unwavering partnership, noting that the international oil company (IOC) has not only consistently complied with Nigerian Content requirements, but also shown leadership in embracing the spirit of national capacity building.

He also acknowledged the critical role of the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) as a major body for human capacity development in the industry.

According to him, the association has been instrumental in aligning training content, delivery standards, and capacity development frameworks with the actual needs of the industry.

“OGTAN has helped to bridge the gap between training and employability, ensuring that trainees do not just learn, but are ready to contribute meaningfully to the economic advancement of the country.

“I commend training providers and mentors, and urge them to give their best, challenge and inspire trainees, and inculcate in them values, discipline and work ethics that would make them stand out in any environment”, the NCDMB boss added.

In his own remarks, the Capacity Building Advisor of Chevron, Mr. Victor Inyere, told the cadets that they have earned their place in the HCD programme through hard work and dedication, and that the opportunity ahead is for them to acquire skills that would shape their careers and position them to contribute to national development.

He commended the NCDMB for its remarkable role in regulation and facilitation of capacity building, assuring the Board that Chevron would remain committed to advancing Nigerian Content.

In their presentation, Stoilic Nigeria Limited, represented by its General Manager, Administration, Mrs. Chimamanda Okafor, said its mission is to transform Nigeria’s maritime sector through innovative solutions, professional growth and strict adherence to safety and environmental standards.

She noted that the company’s cadets achieved 100 per cent pass rate in the Certificate of Competency assessments, and that the company would place cadets on vessels and open doors for them internationally.

“Looking ahead, Stoilic is working on a project to establish a world-recognised maritime university in Nigeria. An institution that would carry strong international partnerships and stand as a marvel in maritime education.

“The present batch of trainees have sea time cadets and CoC cadets. Sea time cadets are graduates who need practical onboard experience before moving on to the next stage of their maritime career, while CoC are those who have completed that phase of training”, She said.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa