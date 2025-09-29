Oil & Energy
Afam 2 Power Plant Adds 160MW To National Grid, says Sahara Group
Sahara Group has announced that its Afam 2 Power Plant in Rivers State is now generating 160 megawatts (MW) of electricity into the nation’s grid.
According to the statement, the plant’s performance reflects Sahara Group’s commitment to bringing energy to life responsibly, ensuring reliable power for homes, communities, and businesses nationwide.
The Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Dr. Kola Adesina, described the milestone as an attestation to Sahara’s top-notch human capital and unwavering vision of lighting up Africa.
Adesina stated that the ramp-up to 160MW at Afam 2 was made possible by recent improvements in gas supply and ongoing infrastructure upgrades, enabling the plant to optimize its output in line with national demand.
Adesina explained that the achievement underscores Sahara Group’s alignment with the Federal Government’s energy transition and infrastructure development goals.
“Sahara Group is grateful for the collaboration and support from regulators, stakeholders, and host communities in our bid to drive inclusive energy access across Nigeria”, he added.
Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commissioned the 180MW Afam 2 Power Plant, commending Sahara Group for envisioning and delivering the project as a key step toward achieving energy sustainability in Nigeria.
Reps C’mitee Moves To Resolve Dangote, NUPENG Dispute
Increased Oil and Gas: Stakeholders Urge Expansion Of PINL Scope
Digital Technology Key To Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Future
Experts in the oil and gas industry have said that the adoption of digital technologies would tackle inefficiencies and drive sustainable growth in the energy sector.
With the theme of the symposium as ‘Transforming Energy: The Digital Evolution of Oil and Gas’, he gathering drew top industry players, media leaders, traditional rulers, students, and security officials for a wide-ranging dialogue on the future of Nigeria’s most vital industry.
Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Wole Ogunsanya, highlighted the role of digital solutions across exploration, drilling, production, and other oil services.
Represented by the Vice Chairman, Obi Uzu, Ogunsanya noted that Nigeria’s oil production had risen to about 1.7 million barrels per day and was expected to reach two million barrels soon.
Ogunsanya emphasised that increased production would strengthen the naira and fund key infrastructure projects, such as railway networks connecting Lagos to northern, eastern, and southern Nigeria, without excessive borrowing.
He stressed the importance of using oil revenue to sustain national development rather than relying heavily on loans, which undermine financial independence.
Comparing Nigeria to Norway, Ogunsanya explained how the Nordic country had prudently saved and invested oil earnings into education, infrastructure, and long-term development, in contrast to the nation’s monthly revenue distribution system.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Secretary of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Clement Using, represented by the Secretary of the Association, Ms Ogechi Nkwoji, highlighted the urgent need for stakeholders and regulators in the sector to embrace digital technologies.
According to him, digital evolution can boost operational efficiency, reduce costs, enhance safety, and align with sustainability goals.
Isong pointed out that the downstream energy sector forms the backbone of Nigeria’s economy saying “When the downstream system functions well, commerce thrives, hospitals operate, and markets stay open. When it fails, chaos and hardship follow immediately,” he said.
He identified challenges such as price volatility, equipment failures, fuel losses, fraud, and environmental risks, linking them to aging infrastructure, poor record-keeping, and skill gaps.
According to Isong, the solution lies in integrated digital tools such as sensors, automation, analytics, and secure transaction systems to monitor refining, storage, distribution, and retail activities.
He highlighted key technologies including IoT forecourt automation for real-time pump activity and sales tracking, remote pricing and reconciliation systems at retail fuel stations, AI-powered pipeline leak detection, terminal automation for depot operations, digital tank gauging, and predictive maintenance.
