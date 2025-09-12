2027: Bayelsa APC Adopts Tinubu As Sole Candidate  … As Lokpobiri, Lyon Shun Meeting 

Politics
Alleged Smear Campaign Against Yakubu, CSOs Demand Apology From Uzodimma
During a press conference held in Owerri, the coalition called the campaign a “dangerous and shameful display” designed to distract the public from the governor’s performance in office.
The CSOs directly linked the Greater Imo Initiative (GII) —the group that made the allegations on September 4, 2025—to Governor Uzodimma, describing the group as his “mouthpiece and attack dog.”
“Every word spoken against INEC was spoken on his behalf.
“By falsely alleging that Professor Yakubu has an alliance with Dr. Amadi to compromise the 2027 elections, Uzodimma has not only maligned a man of proven integrity but also assaulted the very foundation of our democracy”, said Dr Agbo Frederick, speaking for the coalition.
The coalition described Professor Yakubu as a “beacon of electoral professionalism” and called the attempt to soil his reputation “defamatory and a national security risk.”
They also defended Dr. Amadi, a “respected development scholar,” stating that the governor’s accusations were “laughable, desperate, and dangerous.”
The CSOs see the motive behind the campaign as an attempt to “silence the dissent, intimidate the opposition, and divert attention from the governor’s abysmal record in office.”
The coalition issued four key demands to Governor Uzodimma: An immediate retraction of the false and defamatory allegations against Professor Mahmood Yakubu and Dr. Chima Amadi.
- A public apology to both men within seven days, to be published in at least three national newspapers and broadcast on major television networks.
- An end to diversionary tactics and proxy propaganda.
- A renewed focus on governance, including addressing insecurity, unemployment, and poverty in Imo State.
The CSOs warned that failure to comply would force them to “review our position with a view to seeking legal redress from Governor Uzodimma for defamation, false accusation, and reckless endangerment of lives.”
“Governor Uzodimma must be reminded that he did not find himself in the seat of power to chase shadows.
“We call on all Nigerians to reject Uzodimma’s diversionary antics as they are nothing short of desperate plots by a government terrified of accountability”, the statement concluded.
Stopping Natasha’s Resumption Threatens Nigeria’s Democracy – ADC
In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC expressed concern that preventing the senator from resuming her legislative duties violates democratic principles and disenfranchises her constituents.
“The suspension, having been imposed by the Senate and not a court of law, has lapsed. Any further attempt to prevent her from resuming is therefore both illegal and morally indefensible,” Mallam Abdullahi said.
The party noted that denying Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan access to the chamber silences the voice of the people who elected her, adding that the withdrawal of her salary, aides, and office access during the suspension amounted to excessive punishment.
The ADC also criticised the Clerk of the National Assembly for declining to process her resumption on grounds that the matter was before the courts, arguing that the Clerk’s role was administrative, not judicial.
“Administrative caution must not translate into complicity. When the administrative machinery becomes hostage to political interests, the institution itself is diminished,” the party stated.
Highlighting that Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan is one of only four women in the 109-member Senate, the ADC warned that the handling of the case sends a discouraging signal about gender inclusion in Nigerian politics.
“Any action that resembles gender intimidation of the few women in the Senate would only discourage women’s participation. Nigeria cannot claim to be a democracy while excluding half of its population from key decision-making spaces,” Mallam Abdullahi added.
The ADC insisted that Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan be allowed to resume her seat immediately, stressing that the matter was about more than one individual.
“What is at stake here is not just one Senate seat, but the integrity of our democracy itself,” the party said.
2027: Jega Condemns Premature Campaigns, Blames Elected Officials
Prof. Jega submitted on Wednesday in his keynote presentation during the INEC’s Roundtable on ‘The Challenges of Premature Campaigns’ held in Abuja.
Prof. Jega who placed the blame of premature campaigns at the doorsteps of incumbent elected officials, maintained that it remained a serious aberration to the electoral process.
He said: “Premature election campaigns are basically campaigns done outside the legally defined period. They create an uneven playing field; disrespect and violate the law; they confer unfair advantages to parties/candidates who jumped the gun; they breed/entrench a culture of lawlessness and impunity; and they create political tensions; and they may even generate tensions and conflicts and undermine law and order.
“To protect the integrity of the electoral process, most electoral systems require campaigns to be conducted according to the rules and regulations provided in the electoral legal framework; with due respect to the calendar of the elections; respecting the right and freedom of other parties to organize and campaign and reach out to the voters; respecting the election managers and not interfering with the performance of their duties.
“Although the Nigerian electoral legal framework contains some provisions regulating election campaigns, as it provides for period of commencement and end of campaigns, regrettably, premature campaigning has remained inadequately regulated and has become increasingly widespread, characterised mainly by the display of posters featuring politicians, across political parties, but especially of incumbents, at both federal and state levels, literally ‘jumping the gun’, some two years before the official election/campaign period.
“Many, if not most of these, are what can be termed as “third-party” campaigns, ostensibly carried out by candidates’ support groups, with dubious financing, most likely in crass violation of campaign financing legislations. There are allegations that some parties/candidates sponsor these premature campaigns hiding behind dubious illegal “third parties”; thereby also breaching campaign finance laws.
“There is no doubt that, currently in Nigeria, the prevalence of premature campaigns raises serious challenges to the preparations and conduct of the 2027 elections, and therefore need to be sanitized urgently. It is being done quite brazenly especially by incumbent elected officials at all levels and tiers of government.”
The former Chairman of INEC who acknowledged the fact that the Nigerian 1999 Constitution (as amended) is silent on the issue of election campaigns and related matters urged the Commission to always seek clarification from political parties on any of its activities it has strong reservations about.
“Furthermore, Section 94(1) states that ‘for the purpose of this Act, the period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day. While Section 95(1) states that ‘a candidate and his or her party shall campaign for the elections in accordance with such rules and regulations as may be determined by the Commission.’
“From these provisions, it is clear that jumping the gun is prohibited, and it would seem that the onus of regulating (and sanctioning?) campaigns is placed on INEC. The pertinent questions are: Is there a clear, unambiguous, definition of what constitute election campaign by INEC?
“What guidelines and rules has INEC determined and put in place, for the regulation of election campaigns, especially the premature (“third party”) campaigns? How robust are they? What gaps need to be addressed in good time before the 2027 elections.”
Prof. Jega maintained that Electoral Act made provisions for a specific timeline for commencement of campaigns and premature campaigning that violates the provisions.
In his remarks, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by the Commissioner of Police, Elections Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Abayomi Shogunle, assured that the force will always perform its duty of enforcing laws including those that concern seamless conduct of elections.
“We as the law enforcement, we have a duty to enforce laws and then we need to ask ourselves again, what are the relevance of these laws to issues of security and development?
“The Nigerian police force will continue to enforce every law that has been duly passed by the Senate, House of Assembly, House of Representatives as well. And we will continue to do everything needed to be done to ensure that campaigns go on peacefully at any time, at anywhere it is taking place,” he said.