Mrs. Watcharaporn Lin Overseeing Chief and Ms. Nattaporn Kwankong, Deals and Advertising Director of ” Dr. Cleanliness ” organization, the primary maker and merchant of KN95 clinical veils in the North. Gathering of organizations in Howdy Life Gathering, Chiang Mai Area Got the exceptional business and item grant of the year 2023 , coordinated by the Organization Committee of the Foundation of Business and Monetary Advancement of Thailand along with Asean Organization Thailand , with Her Illustrious Height Ruler Tikamporn Yukol, the administrator of the honor service at Amari Wear Mueang Air terminal Lodging, Bangkok when January 29 , 2023 back

Established in 2020 , Dr. Higene Clinical Items Co., Ltd. is upheld by the Thailand Leading group of Venture ( BOI) as one of the principal organizations in Thailand that has been confirmed for the development of covers. Clean KN95 confirmed quality principles from Nelson Lab, USA ISO9001:2015 by SGS and guaranteed N95 from the Food and Medication Organization (FDA) that can create in excess of 300,000 covers each day. In excess of 5 million pieces have been sold.

The organization is focused on raising the degree of security. With great wellbeing insurance to assist with disposing of the issue of little particle dust like PM2.5 that happens consistently. which is extremely serious in the north, particularly in Chiang Mai Beginning from the determination of value materials, 5-layer cover channels, delicate filaments, not bothering. hypoallergenic, reasonable for everybody It very well may be utilized for both small kids and grown-ups, and furthermore focuses on everything about the cycle, including the cleanliness of the representatives, to step into turning into a maker of clinical gear with worldwide quality.

Those intrigued can arrange items. Online channels Shopee and Lazada , or the organization’s office, Star Road 5 , Hang Dong. For more data, kindly contact FB: Dr. Cleanliness Clinical Items , site drhygiene.co.th or call 097-999-8388.

