Farmers Laud FG’s Newly Approved 57 Crop Varieties

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos State Chapter, has lauded the Federal Government’s approval of 57 crop varieties to strengthen agricultural productivity in the country.

The Lagos State AFAN Chairman, Mr Sakin Agbayewa, disclosed this in an interview with the Newsmen, Wednesday in Lagos.

Reports said that in March 2026, the Federal Government approved 57 new improved crop varieties to boost food security, improve nutrition, and strengthen agricultural productivity.

The crops, selected for early maturity, higher yields, and resistance to pests and diseases, include 14 different types of staples, with notable advancements in rice, maize, yam, soybean, and plantain.

Agbayewa noted the approval of the crop varieties would help improve the yields of farmers in the state.

“We are excited to hear about the 57 new varieties of crops recently approved.

“What we desire currently in crop farming is not just about planting, it is about increased yield.

“A farmer can have a plot of land and have a high yield and another can have big plots of land and have a low yield.

“So, if when are talking about food security, it starts from the varieties you are planting and it starts from the seedlings”, Agbayewa said.

He described the introduction of the crops as a new development for crop cultivation.

“This newly approved 57 crop varieties should however be popularised among local farmers because not everyone is aware of this latest development.

“There are lots of issues currently affecting the cultivation of crops and the development of improved crop varieties will help the farmer’s productivity.

“Issues such as climate change effects, inconsistent rainfall patterns and weather clash among others are affecting farmers’ yield,” he said.

Agbayewa said there should be massive advocacy of the approved crop varieties across the board for farmers, adding, “The government is now waking up to their responsibility. So, we are”