Collaborate To End Nigerian Livestock Feed Crisis  …Country Rep

The Country Representative of the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) in Ibadan, Oyo State, Dr. Tunde Amole, has described the Black Soldier Fly Larvae (BSFL) as a sustainable solution to Nigeria’s growing livestock feed crisis.

Dr. Amole said this at a National Roundtable on Black Soldier Fly Larvae Development in Nigeria held at ILRI recently.

The event, with the theme “Aligning Science, Enterprise, and Policy to Scale Insect-based Feed Solutions,” brought together policymakers, researchers, regulators, private investors, and BSFL farming entrepreneurs to map out strategies for integrating insect protein into Nigeria’s agricultural system.

According to him, black soldier fly larvae can feed on organic waste including market and kitchen refuse and develop into high-protein feed within 10 to 14 days.

“It contains about 40 to 45 per cent protein, making it a viable alternative to some protein source feed ingredients in poultry, fish, and pig feed ration if produced sustainably” he said.

Amole noted growing interest from feed manufacturers, stressing that supply, not demand remains the major constraint

“The question now is who can produce at commercial scale,” he added.

He also highlighted Nigeria’s comparative advantage, citing its tropical climate and abundant organic waste, which support year-round production without the need for expensive temperature control systems.

He however emphasised the need for standardisation to ensure consistency in nutrient quality and safety across producers.

Also speaking, a Senior Scaling and Innovation Expert from the institutes ‘headquarters in Nairobi, Dr. Ijudai Jasada, identified fragmentation within the BSFL value chain as a major barrier to scale.

“We need a coordinated system that connects all actors and reduces inefficiencies,” he said.

Stakeholders at the Roundtable reached a consensus that ILRI should take the lead in establishing and championing a national platform on BSFL.

Jasada said plans are underway to establish a national coordination platform to improve collaboration, attract investment, and support long-term growth of the sector.

He said the goal is to integrate insect-based feed into Nigeria’s mainstream feed industry by 2030, while creating employment opportunities for women and youth.

On capacity development, Prof. Cordelia Ifeyinwa Ebenebe of Nnamdi Azikiwe University acknowledged ongoing training efforts by development partners and institutions but warned that Nigeria’s regulatory framework for insect-based feed remains underdeveloped.

She noted that standards are still evolving and are expected to align with benchmarks being developed by the African Organisation for Standardisation.

Similarly, Prof. Olugbenga Adeniran Ogunwole stressed the importance of safety assurance and regulatory clarity, warning that policy gaps could hinder large-scale adoption.

He identified key challenges, including variability in nutrient composition, digestibility concerns linked to chitin content, and relatively high production costs.

A BSFL producer, Mr. Kolawole Ogunleye, said large-scale production remains difficult due to limited access to equipment, financing, and infrastructure, adding, “The process is labour-intensive, and most of the equipment is still imported,” he said.

From the private sector, Mr. John Amole, Country Representative of New Generation Nutrition (NGN), described insect protein as a growing but still underutilised solution in Nigeria.

He noted that although insect meal has been approved as a feed ingredient, it has yet to gain widespread market acceptance.

“There is interest, but the ecosystem is still developing, and there are no guaranteed off-takers,” he said.

Sharing international experience, Ms Talash Huijbers of InsectiPro, Kenya, highlighted the success of circular economy models that convert organic waste into protein and fertiliser.

The roundtable concluded with key recommendations, including the establishment of a clear legal framework for insect-based feed, financial incentives for startups, standardised substrates, integration into national waste management systems, and increased funding for research and extension services.