Shippers Council To Promote Efficiency, Transparency

The Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC),Dr. Akutah Pius Ukeyima, has tasked the maritime media practitioners to leverage on digital upskilling as part of measures to embrace modern technology for the profession.

Akutah who gave the commendations during his keynote address at the 10th Anniversary Annual Seminar for Maritime Journalists on Wednesday in Lagos , further commended the maritime media for emphasizing the critical role of unearthing issues affecting the maritime sector.

The Executive Secretary who was represented by the Council’s Director Special Duties, Mr. Moses Abere hailed the organizers for a decade of fostering dialogue and professional growth Strengthening Maritime Journalism for the Future,” underscoring how journalists have boosted transparency and accountability through partnerships with regulators and stakeholders.

“No maritime sector can advance without a strong, knowledgeable, and committed media community,” Dr. Akutah stated, crediting media coverage for highlighting NSC’s reforms under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

Dr. Akutah outlined key areas for strengthening the field amid digitalization and global shifts:Deeper Sector Knowledge: Reporting rooted in technical accuracy, global practices, and regulatory frameworks.Digital Preparedness: Skills in data interrogation, digital tools, AI for storytelling, and analysis.Ethical Excellence: Prioritizing accuracy, balance, and integrity to safeguard policy, investor confidence, and economic stability.Sustained Collaboration: Ongoing engagement with regulators like NSC for mutual understanding.

“The NSC recommitted to partnering with media through knowledge-sharing and capacity-building, positioning journalists as vital allies in promoting efficiency and competitiveness .”he said.

He credited NSC’s longstanding support, starting from former Executive Secretary Barrister Hassan Bello, for sustaining the seminar as a key industry KPI.”This is our bold move to bridge gaps in an era of AI, digitalization, and social media,” Onileimo said.

Onileimo appealed to other maritime agencies to emulate NSC and NCS in supporting journalist capacity-building.

The media mogul addresses ended with calls for continued collaboration to build a transparent, efficient, and competitive.