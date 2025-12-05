Nigeria Risks Talents Exodus In Oil And Gas Sector – PENGASSAN

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) says Nigeria risks massive brain drain in the oil and gas sector due to poor remuneration.

Mr Festus Osifo, President of PENGASSAN, said this while briefing newsmen at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the sector was facing challenges arising from Naira devaluation and inflation, noting that, oil and gas skills remained globally competitive.

“A drilling engineer in Nigeria does the same job as one in the U.S. or Abu Dhabi,” he said.

Osifo said the union must take steps to bridge the wage gap to prevent members from leaving the country for better opportunities abroad.

“If we don’t act, the brain drain seen in other sectors will be child’s play,” he said.

He said PENGASSAN had recorded significant gains through collective bargaining across oil and gas branches.

“We signed numerous agreements across government agencies, IOCs, service and marketing sectors,” he said.

He said the agreements brought relief to members facing rising costs of living, adding that, the association’s duty is to protect members’ jobs and enhance their pay.

Osifo urged companies delaying salary reviews and those foot-dragging as a result of the prevailing economic realities, to do the needful.

He said the industry employed some of the nation’s best talents, making competitive pay critical to retaining skilled workers.

“This industry recruits the best. Companies must provide the best conditions,” he said.

On insecurity, Osifo urged government to take decisive action against terrorism and kidnappings across the country.

“We are tired of condemnations. government must expose sponsors and protect citizens,” he said.

He urged government at all levels to prioritise tackling insecurity through better funding and equipment for security agencies.

Osifo said PENGASSAN supported calls for state police to improve local security response, adding that decentralising policing will protect citizens better than rhetoric.

He also said economic indicators meant little, if food prices remained high and farmers could not return to farms due to insecurity.

“Nigerians want to see food on the table, not macroeconomic figures,” he said.

He urged government to coordinate fiscal and monetary policies to ensure economic gains reach households.

“Translate macro results to food on the table,” he said.