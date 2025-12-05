NCDMB, Others Task Youths On Skills Acquisition, Peace 

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board(NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatshola-Ogbe, alongside former acting Director-General of the Department of State Services(DSS), Matthew Seiyefa, and the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youths Development, Kemepado Nimizigha, have charged youths of the Niger Delta region to maintain peace and tranquility in the region.

The trio gave the charge in their separate remarks at the Youths session of the 2025 edition of the NCDMB Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Tuesday.

In his opening remarks, Ogbe , represented by the Head of Department, Government Relations,Teddy Bai, noted that Nigeria stands at a defining moment as global energy systems were rapidly transforming adding that the nation must be deliberate in preparing for a future which balances traditional oil and gas operations with cleaner and more innovative energy solutions.

He said the 2025 PNC Youth forum themed, ‘Building Youth Capacity, Securing Investments, Sustaining Growth In The Oil And Gas Industry’ was not a mere gathering to discuss issues, but to chart new pathways toward meaningful youth engagement, responsible participation in the oil and gas value chain, and sustainable development for the local communities.

Ogbe emphasized that Nigeria’s energy sector was undergoing a transition, with the youths considered as great partners at the heart of the energy sector transition.

“As youths, you’re not just the leaders of tomorrow. You’re contributors and solution-creators today. Your creativity, digital literacy, and innovations are needed in the transitioning energy sector and its value chain.

“It’s my profound pleasure to address you at this year’s PNC 2025 Youth Event, a platform that continues to grow in importance as we collectively shape the future of our energy sector and, indeed, our nation.

“At the heart of this transition is you-the Nigerian youth. Your creativity, digital literacy, and entrepreneurial capacity are crucial assets for solving some of our most pressing challenges, including Pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft, Environmental degradation, Skills gaps in emerging energy technologies, and innovations for local content development.

“The NCDMB recognizes your central role, and this event is one of many interventions designed to empower, inform, and prepare you for opportunities ahead.

“The Nigerian youth must be champions of protection- not destruction- of national assets”, he said.

In his keynote address, Pro-Chancellor of the Niger Delta University (NDU), and former acting Director-General of the Department of State Services(DSS), Mathew Seiyefa, called on youths to maintain the peace in the oil rich Niger Delta region and Nigeria at large.

He cited instances of youth restiveness and their perceived causes in various parts of the region and other parts of the country, saying without peace no meaning development can take place in any part of the world as investors and Government need peace before siting developmental projects in any given area.

In his goodwill message, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youth Development, Alfred Kemepado Nimizigha, represented by the Director-general of the State’s Centre for Youth Development, Robert Igali, lauded the NCDMB for the programme.

The Commissioner urged youths to engage in meaningful activities rather than taking to social vices, noting that the Governor Douye Diri’s led ‘prosperity administration’ would continue to embark on several initiatives and programmes aimed at empowering youths across the state.

Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa