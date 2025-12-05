Business
NCDMB, Others Task Youths On Skills Acquisition, Peace
Business
FIRS Clarifies New Tax Laws, Debunks Levy Misconceptions
Business
CBN Revises Cash Withdrawal Rules January 2026, Ends Special Authorisation
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revised its cash withdrawal rules, discontinuing the special authorisation previously permitting individuals to withdraw N5 million and corporates N10 million once monthly, with effect from January 2026.
In a circular released Tuesday, December 2, 2025, and signed by the Director, Financial Policy & Regulation Department, FIRS, Dr. Rita I. Sike, the apex bank explained that previous cash policies had been introduced over the years in response to evolving circumstances.
However, with time, the need has arisen to streamline these provisions to reflect present-day realities.
“These policies, issued over the years in response to evolving circumstances in cash management, sought to reduce cash usage and encourage accelerated adoption of other payment options, particularly electronic payment channels.
“Effective January 1, 2026, individuals will be allowed to withdraw up to N500,000 weekly across all channels, while corporate entities will be limited to N5 million”, it said.
According to the statement, withdrawals above these thresholds would attract excess withdrawal fees of three percent for individuals and five percent for corporates, with the charges shared between the CBN and the financial institutions.
Deposit Money Banks are required to submit monthly reports on cash withdrawals above the specified limits, as well as on cash deposits, to the relevant supervisory departments.
They must also create separate accounts to warehouse processing charges collected on excess withdrawals.
Exemptions and superseding provisions
Revenue-generating accounts of federal, state, and local governments, along with accounts of microfinance banks and primary mortgage banks with commercial and non-interest banks, are exempted from the new withdrawal limits and excess withdrawal fees.
However, exemptions previously granted to embassies, diplomatic missions, and aid-donor agencies have been withdrawn.
The CBN clarified that the circular is without prejudice to the provisions of certain earlier directives but supersedes others, as detailed in its appendices.
Business
Shippers Council Vows Commitment To Security At Nigerian Ports
Trending
-
Business2 days ago
Shippers Council Vows Commitment To Security At Nigerian Ports
-
Business2 days ago
Nigeria Risks Talents Exodus In Oil And Gas Sector – PENGASSAN
-
Business2 days ago
CBN Revises Cash Withdrawal Rules January 2026, Ends Special Authorisation
-
Business2 days ago
FIRS Clarifies New Tax Laws, Debunks Levy Misconceptions
-
News2 days ago
Tinubu Swears In Christopher Musa As Defence Minister
-
Politics2 days ago
Tinubu Increases Ambassador-nominees to 65, Seeks Senate’s Confirmation
-
Sports2 days ago
Obagi Emerges OML 58 Football Cup Champions
-
Women2 days ago
RIVERS NAWOJ AND PHACCIMA PARTNER TO STRENGTHEN MUTUAL GOALS