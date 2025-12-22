Expedite Action On MBA Forex Operator’s Prosecution, Rivers NUJ Tells EFCC

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to expedite the prosecution of the Director of the now distressed MBA Forex Trading, Mr. Maxwell Odum, in the interest of justice.

The Rivers State NUJ made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the EFFC’s Ag. Zonal Director, ACE Hassan Saidu, in Port Harcourt, recently.

The council’s chairman, Comrade Paul Bazia, said the appeal became imperative after it considered the number of Nigerians and others involved in the financial misconduct.

According to him, it has caused hardship among many households in the country and should be given the attention it deserves.

He said that investors cannot come into a country or invest in an economy or nation ridden with fraud.

This, he said, has made it more imperative to arrest, prosecute and convict alleged fraudsters like the MBA Forex Director, who is alleged to have defrauded thousands of unsuspecting Nigerians, to serve as a deterrent to others.

The chairman also requested that while the trial lasts, part of the swindled funds should be given to the victims that suffered loss and trauma as a result of the fraud.

The NUJ reiterated its resolve to change the narrative of reportage from crisis to developmental communication.

According to him, the NUJ’s main focus is blue economy and tourism.

He expressed the readiness of the Council to partner the agency in the area of information dissemination.

“We believe you have a responsibility to fight financial crimes. We also know that you need the Press to publicize your activities and NUJ can provide that,” he said.

Responding, the Zonal EFFC’s boss commended the NUJ’s vision to change the narrative of reporting from crisis to developmental communication.

According to Saidu, the Western world have since imbibed such culture, hence the negative stories about them are carefully sifted to allow only positive ones to be released to the outside world.

As for the trapped funds to be released, the EFCC Zonal Director stated that only the court can authorize such action, stressing that the primary responsibility of the Commission is to arrest and prosecute.

He pledged to partner with the NUJ now that the leadership has visited the Commission.

The Head of the Legal & Prosecution Department, DCE Odiase Stephen, corroborated the Zonal Director’s position and stressed that it was only when the matter has been determined by the court that such funds can be released.

He further stated that once a matter is before a court of competent jurisdiction, it cannot be discussed outside.

By: King Onunwor