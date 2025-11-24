NSC Decries Police Interferences With Cargoes At Seaports

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has decried interferences with cargoes by police at the seaports.

NCS said such action has disrupted cargo dwell time, increased demurrage and storage charges payable by consignees.

Executive Secretary, NSC, Dr Pius Akutah, made this known at a one-day training programme for officers of the Maritime Police and other security stakeholders, in Lagos.

The training with the the theme: “Facilitating Port Efficiency: The Strategic Role of the Police,” was organised by the NSC in collaboration with the Maritime Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

Represented by the Director, Regulatory Services Department, NSC, Mrs Margaret Ogbonnah, Akutah said that police interference with cargoes had also led to increase in the cost of doing business in Nigerian ports.

He noted that several reports brought to the attention of the NSC by stakeholders pointed to incessant interference in the cargo clearance processes, placement of detention orders on duly cleared cargoes, thereby barring its exit from the port terminals.

Akutah said that port operators, especially personnel of shipping line agencies and terminals, also complained of intimidation by the police officers, who, in turn, claim that they are acting on intelligence reports.

The Secretary explained that the council had on several occasions carried out investigations on the matter to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the claims.

He said that intimidation of ports operators had in most cases been confirmed, adding that these practices were carried out by various police formations without the knowledge of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

“This development, therefore, led to robust engagement by the council with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to put a stop to these practices and to ensure adherence to process in matters of container detention and other port related issues.

“As a result, the Assistant Inspector General AIG, Maritime Police Command notified key stakeholders vide a letter dated Dec. 11, 2018 about its decision to collectively streamline the plethora of letters being issued by various un-authorised persons on behalf of the Police.

“The IGP also directed all key stakeholders to disregard any correspondence without the signature of the AIG or officers nominated by him.

“Together, we have achieved quite a lot, although we cannot rest on the past achievements because some of these infractions still occur either deliberately or due to ignorance on the part of the officers involved.

” Our main focus has to be firmly on attaining international best practices”.

“In essence the meeting between the NSC and the Inspector General of Police; the issue of capacity building for officers of the maritime police was discussed in order to enlighten and educate them on the nitty-gritty of port operations and the role of the police,” Akutah said.

Also Speaking, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Chinedu Oko, represented by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration, Ports Authority Police (Western) Command, Olufikayo Fawole, explained that the Maritime Police, was a specialised arm of the Nigeria Police Force.

Fawole said that the maritime police played a critical role in securing maritime assets, mitigating threats, combating cargo-related crimes, preventing pilferage and vandalism, and ensuring the smooth flow of legitimate trade.

“Our mandate is not just to enforce the law but also to protect the economic lifeblood of our nation.

“Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global maritime economy is influenced greatly by the level of safety, predictability, and confidence that stakeholders experience at our ports.

“This is why continuous training is essential. The operational landscape is evolving, new technologies, changing criminal patterns, multimodal logistics, and international compliance requirements all demand that our officers become smarter, more proactive, better informed, and better equipped.

“Through this programme, participants will gain valuable insights into modern port operations, cargo handling procedures, supply-chain vulnerabilities, and best practices for promoting trade facilitation while maintaining robust security,.

The AIG pledged the police’ continuous commitment in ensuring secure port system, adding that the force would contribute more to national prosperity, economic stability, and Nigeria’s overall competitiveness in global trade.