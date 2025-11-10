Niger Delta
Delta To Present Over ?1trn Budget For 2026
Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has said the state government is proposing a budget of over ?1 trillion for the 2026 fiscal year to consolidate the socio-economic and infrastructural development drive of his administration.
He made this known on Thursday during the state government’s citizens’ engagement on the preparation of the 2026 budget, held at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.
Represented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Sonny Ekedayen, the Governor explained that 67 per cent of the budget estimate would be allocated to capital expenditure, while 33 per cent would go to recurrent expenditure.
He said the projected distribution was designed to channel more resources into infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other developmental projects, while also sustaining obligations such as workers’ salaries and the running costs of governance.
Emphasising that the capital focus underscored his administration’s priority on growth and development, Governor Oborevwori reiterated his commitment to accountability, transparency, and prudent management of public resources.
He said, “This gathering is not only a moment for reflection, but also a platform to share the progress of our administration, reaffirm our commitment to transparency, and present our vision for the future.
“Over the past two years, this administration has worked tirelessly to ensure fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability in governance.
“We have put in place stringent financial control measures, reduced waste, and ensured that every kobo spent by government delivers value to our people.
“Through prudent financial management, our public debt profile has been reduced significantly, creating room for more sustainable growth and development. One of the key achievements of this administration is in revenue generation.
“Without imposing additional taxes or creating undue burdens on citizens, we have expanded our revenue base by improving compliance, blocking leakages, and widening the tax net.
“Internally Generated Revenue has grown consistently, ensuring that government can fund critical projects without over-reliance on federal allocations. This fiscal responsibility has translated into tangible development across the state.”
On agriculture and private sector investment, Ekedayen disclosed that initiatives were underway to develop carbon markets, expand agricultural opportunities, and provide land to encourage private investment.
Reviewing the performance of the 2025 budget, he said the state had performed creditably, achieving 69 per cent implementation of the capital budget and 86 per cent of the recurrent budget.
“We are hopeful and confident that the trend will continue until the end of the year as more payments are being processed and more deliveries are being taken,” he stated.
Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the College of Commissioners, the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, thanked Deltans for their sustained support and partnership with the state government.
He stressed that the administration’s success was tied to citizens’ contributions, feedback, and trust, assuring that transparency and accountability would remain central in project execution.
“This is why mechanisms such as public monitoring and feedback channels have been established to ensure that projects are delivered to standard”, Aniagwu added.
Representatives of civil society organisations, community leaders, and professional bodies, including Mr. Rex Anighoro, Prince Igwe, and Mr. Voke Ighorodje, commended the Oborevwori’s administration for its people-oriented policies and programmes.
They noted that the engagement was a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to transparency and participatory governance, stressing that by involving stakeholders in the budget process, policies and projects would continue to reflect the true needs of the people.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Recommits To Building World-Class Med Varsity …As VC Marks Anniversary
The Bayelsa State Government has restated its commitment to developing the State-owned Bayelsa Medical University (BMU), to attain global acclaim in terms of scholarship, research excellence and production of quality human resources to address manpower shortage and healthcare delivery needs in the country
Deputy Governor of the State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this known while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at an event put together by the BMU to mark the first anniversary of its current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dimie Ogoina, at the Main Campus of the u6niversity in Yenagoa.
A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, at the weekend, quoted him as saying that the present administration was irrevocably committed to the vision for the institution as enunciated by the former Governor and Founder of the University, Senator Seriake Dickson.
While commending the former Governor and now Senator representing the State’s West Senatorial District, Senator Dickson for his foresight in establishing the institution despite the stiff opposition, Senator Ewhrudjakpo expressed delight over the achievements the institution has recorded in its few years of existence.
He also applauded the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the BMU, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu and his successor, Prof. Dimie Ogoina, for their commitment and efforts that have brought the university to where it is today.
The Deputy Governor noted that considering its standards and the progress being made by the university, the BMU would soon export Bayelsa to the world and attract the world to the state through academic excellence and record-breaking research findings.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, however, stressed the need for the Management Team, staff, students and all critical stakeholders to work harder towards actualizing the vision and rationale behind the establishment of the specialized institution.
“Having thanked God, my next thanks go to Senator Henry Seriake Dickson for his painstaking efforts that led to the establishment of this very important institution. I’m commending him because I know the opposition he faced back then.
“He proved himself as a visionary leader when he held sway as governor of the state, and we have started seeing the benefits of his foresightedness. You know he was seeing his visions in the daytime and not at night.
“I say this with all sense of humility and duty, because if I leave here without commending Senator Dickson, then I would have failed in my duty as a responsible and forthright human being. I feel honoured and privileged to venerate his contributions to the success story of this medical university”, he said.
“I’m also happy for the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Professor Ebitimitula Etebu, who was able to give us a tip of the iceberg from the memory lane. We must commend Professor Etebu for the solid foundation he laid for BMU as a pioneer VC.
“But today, we’ve a Vice Chancellor who is now planting good seeds, and we believe that these seeds will grow and enable us to export this university to the world, and bring the world to this university.
“I can assure you that the government of His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri is fully ready and committed to working with you at all times. Because we believe, working together, we’re going to have a peaceful, dynamic, very elaborate and outstanding university that will be a global brand.
“But to achieve this, all of us, including students, the academia, staff, Senate and Council, must all have our hands in glove to support this agenda of ASPIRE that has been introduced by the present VC”, he added.
In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the BMU, Professor Dimie Ogoina, explained the components of the ASPIRE Agenda that serves as his guide in running the University, which includes Academic excellence, Sustainability, Partnership engagement, Innovation and technology, Research excellence, as well as Empowerment and welfare.
Professor Ogoina, who expressed gratitude to the state government for its unrelented support to the institution so far, also listed some achievements under his watch, such as securing a research grant of £1.2 million from Welcome Trust, and the establishment of Nigeria’s first university-based Virtual Reality(VR) /Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mixed Reality Studio.
According to Professor Ogoina, in 2026, the university would develop a five-year strategic development plan which would outline the medium and long-term goals of the institution, to transform it into a national centre of excellence.
He added that the Visitor to the University, Governor Douye Diri, had given his nod for the BMU to have its own teaching hospital, to be complemented by AI Robotic Teacher to adequately cater to the pedagogical needs of its students.
Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Occasion, Prof. Tomori Oyewale, applauded successive governments in the state, particularly that of Dickson and Diri, for not abandoning the dream of the pioneer civilian administration of late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.
Goodwill messages were also delivered by the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Tarilah Tebepah and the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ebitimitula Etebu.
Highpoint of the ceremony was the unveiling of the BMU Advances in Medicine and Health Sciences Journal, and five Digital Apps of the university by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Okpebholo Constitutes Committee On MOWAA … Names Oshiomhole Chairman
Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has constituted a committee on the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), with Sen Adams Oshiomhole as Chairman.
This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, on Friday in Benin.
Ikhilor quoted the Governor as urging the committee to ascertain the true legal and operational status of MOWAA.
The Governor tasked the committee to clarify the position, rights, and stakes of the Benin Royal Palace and Traditional Institution in the museum project and make appropriate recommendations to the state government for further action.
The Tide’s source reports that indigenes of Benin are protesting the constitution of MOWAA to build a museum that will house the recently returned artifacts from Europe by the immediate past administration of Godwin Obaseki.
They argued that the artifacts should have been returned to the Oba’s palace, where they were stolen instead building a new museum for the artifact.
They said that building a new museum was an insult to their ancestors who owned the artifacts, adding that if a new museum must be built, it should be within the palace.
Okpbeholo said the state government had noted the series of protests and petitions from members of the public, including eminent individuals from the Benin Royal Palace and Traditional Council concerning the project.
“This committee is a response, and in recognition of the Benin Royal Palace as the true and lawful custodian of the cultural heritage and artifacts of the Benin Kingdom”, the Governor said.
He reiterated his commitment to protect the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom while ensuring transparency, accountability, and mutual respect in all partnerships and heritage-related initiative.
Other members of the committee are Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe (Rtd.) as Vice Chairman, former Edo Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasuen, as a member, and former SSG, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, also as a member.
The Edo Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Roland Otaru (SAN), is also a member, while Ms. Iryn Omorogiuwa is Secretary.
The Committee is expected to commence work immediately and submit its findings and recommendations within the shortest possible time.
Niger Delta
CSOs Demand Probe Of Ex-Governor In C’River
A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the aegis of Accountability and Good Governance, has called for the probe of the immediate past Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade.
The coalition made the call in a statement jointly signed by its Coordinator, Agaba Vincent, and Secretary, Odey Odey on Friday in Calabar.
The duo called on the State Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, to resist moves to accord the immediate past governor any public recognition, but rather support a full probe of his administration.
They noted that a civic reception for the former governor, would amount to rewarding poor performance and showing insensitivity to residents still suffering the impact of abandoned projects.
According to them, the immediate past governor should face a comprehensive probe, not a civic reception.
“Cross Riverians are still paying the price for uncompleted and non-functional projects that consumed enormous public funds”, they noted.
The duo also noted that several projects initiated by the former administration did not deliver value to the state and therefore required accountability.
They listed a number of high-profile initiatives that remained incomplete or inactive in spite of substantial mobilisation of funds.
The listed projects include a 275km Superhighway, the Bakassi Deep Seaport, Calapharm Pharmaceutical Factory, the Obudu Cargo Airport, the Rice City and the Rice Seedlings Factory.
Others were the Coconut Refinery, Banana Plantation and Processing Plant, the Cocoa Processing Factory in Ikom, and the Calachika Chicken Processing Plant.
“A foreign-affiliated university in Obudu, multiple Independent Power Plant schemes, as well as the Ukelle Road and the Boki–Obudu Road projects were also part of these projects,” Vincent and Odey said.
They noted that some of the projects were operated briefly with rented equipment before shutting down.
The duo also alleged that major road contracts were awarded to proxy companies and later abandoned, leaving the roads impassable thereby crippling commerce and transportation across affected communities.
They added that many of the projects were heavily promoted through media publicity and political fanfare, creating an impression of industrial advancement that had not translated into measurable economic benefit for residents
“This is not about politics. It is about justice and accountability.
“If the former governor believes his hands are clean, then a probe should not worry him. He should be willing to clear his name”, they stressed.
