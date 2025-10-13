Sports
S’Eagles Survive Plane Malfunction Emergency
Nigeria’s national football team was forced to make an emergency landing ahead of a make-or-break World Cup qualifier due to a cracked windscreen on the plane conveying them from South Africa to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.
The Super Eagles are due to play the Benin Republic in a must-win World Cup qualifying game in Uyo tomorrow.
However, a malfunction on the plane carrying the team on their way home following a 2-1 win over Lesotho forced them into an emergency landing.
The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) confirmed a large crack appeared on the aircraft’s windshield about 25 minutes after takeoff from Luanda, Angola, where they had made a routine refuelling stop.
This prompted the pilot of the chartered ValueJet Airline aircraft to initiate emergency procedures and return to the airport.
Everyone on board the flight including players, officials, and government delegates were safely evacuated upon landing.
The same aircraft had also flown members of the delegation to Polokwane on Thursday night before arriving in the South African city ahead of the crunch Lesotho qualifier on Friday morning.
Players involved in the Nigeria squad for October qualifiers include Premier League stars Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka and Samuel Chukwueze, as well as superstars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.
Plans for another aircraft to fly from Lagos and pick up the delegation in Luanda was quickly drawn up.
The NFF said: “ValueJet Airline and the relevant Federal Government of Nigeria authorities, including the Hon. Minister of Aviation, the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chief of Staff to Mr President, worked assiduously to get the necessary overflying and landing permits for another aircraft to fly from Lagos, pick the delegation in Luanda and fly them to Uyo.”
Nigeria currently sit third in Group C of Africa’s qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup being hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.
Only the group winners in the format automatically qualify for the newly-expanded tournament, while the four best runners-up go into a play-off round.
Benin are top of the group, three points ahead of Nigeria with a goal difference of two better, meaning a win is crucial for the Super Eagles when the clash commences tomorrow.
South Africa are second in the group and host Rwanda in their final qualifier.
Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar, their first time failing to make the tournament proper since 2006.
The Super Eagles have never progressed beyond the last 16 at the finals – most-recently achieving that result in 2014 when they lost 2-0 to France in Brazil.
Sports
WAFCON Qualifiers: Falcons to face Benin in Togo
The decision comes after Benin failed to secure approval for any of their home stadiums from the Confederation of African Football.
As a result, the federation opted to play its “home” fixture at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé.
The first leg of the second-round qualifier will be held in Togo on October 24, whilst the return leg will take place four days later in Nigeria on October 28.
The aggregate winner over the two legs will advance to the 2026 WAFC
Sports
Nigerian para-lifters win gold, silver, bronze at World Champs
Ferdinand soared to victory on Saturday, lifting an impressive 153kg to clinch gold in the women’s up to 79kg category and further cement Nigeria’s legacy in the sport.
Her remarkable feat added to Nigeria’s growing medal haul at the historic championship after Nworgu had earlier won silver in the 50kg category, whilst Ajiboye claimed bronze in the same class.
Nworgu narrowly missed gold to Venezuela’s Clara Fuentes, who edged her out for the top spot in a fiercely contested competition.
The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, congratulated the athletes on their outstanding performances, commending their relentless drive and patriotic spirit.
“Our athletes continue to make us proud, showing the world that Nigeria is a force to be reckoned with in para powerlifting. Their bright start in Cairo reflects the depth of talent, discipline, and dedication that define Nigerian sports,” Olopade said.
“The NSC remains steadfast in providing the necessary support to ensure our champions keep soaring.”
The 11th World Para Powerlifting Championships, taking place from October 9 to 18, 2025, marks the first-ever edition to be hosted on African soil, a milestone event highlighting the continent’s growing influence in adaptive sports.
The National Sports Commission had expressed confidence in the team’s readiness and determination to uphold Nigeria’s longstanding reputation as a force to be reckoned with in global para powerlifting.
The hosting of the championships in Cairo represents a significant moment for African para sports, providing an opportunity to showcase the continent’s growing infrastructure and commitment to disability sports.
Nigeria has established itself as one of the leading nations in para powerlifting, consistently winning medals at major international competitions, including the Paralympic Games and World Championships.
The 10-day competition has attracted top para powerlifters from across the globe, all vying for world titles in their respective weight categories.
The National Sports Commission reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Team Nigeria throughout the competition as the athletes aim for more podium finishes and continue to make the nation proud.
Nigeria’s strong start in Cairo has raised expectations that more medals will follow as the championship progresses, with several other Nigerian lifters yet to compete in their respective weight categories.
Sports
SWAN Disowns Illegal Lagos Election, Petitions IGP, DSS others
The NEC said the only intention of the suspended members of the association is to create confusion, wondering why they leverage the use of thugs to create confusion while colluding with illegal security operatives.
In a firm resolution reached by the NEC and endorsed by the National Secretariat, SWAN reaffirmed that Ms. Olatutu Oladunni and Mr. Bello Omotunde, former Chairperson and Secretary of the Lagos Chapter respectively, remain indefinitely suspended from all activities and structures of the association.
The association has consequently petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), drawing attention to what it described as a dangerous pattern of intimidation, impersonation, and misuse of security operatives by the suspended duo to disrupt peace within the Lagos sporting and journalistic community.
In the petition signed by SWAN National President, Mr. Isaiah Benjamin, and Secretary-General, Amb. Ikenna Okonkwo, the association said the suspended officials are attempting to stage an unauthorised election in Lagos on Thursday, October 9, 2025, despite prior notification of their suspension to both the Lagos State Police Command and the DSS Directorate.
SWAN recalled that during the Lagos SWAN Congress held on September 17, 2025, Ms. Oladunni mobilised more than eleven (11) police vehicles and armed operatives to a peaceful gathering of sports journalists — describing the act as “a brazen show of force, abuse of privilege, and a deliberate attempt to intimidate members.
“The so-called Lagos election is not only illegal but also an affront to the authority of the National Executive Council,” the NEC resolution stated. “The individuals behind this plot have no mandate or legitimacy to act in the name of SWAN. Their continued defiance constitutes gross misconduct and will attract further disciplinary measures.”
The association warned that any security officer or agency that lends support to the illegitimate exercise would be aiding an unlawful activity and undermining the association’s recognised constitutional order.
SWAN therefore, urged the IGP and DG DSS to restrain the suspended officials, maintain neutrality, and prevent any misuse of security institutions in matters internal to professional associations.
Reaffirming its authority, the NEC through the National Secretariat, reserves the power to supervise or approve elections in state chapters, stressing that any activity outside that structure “is null, void, and of no effect whatsoever.”
“The NEC of SWAN stands firm in defending the unity, credibility, and sanctity of the association,” the statement added. “We will not permit any act of indiscipline, impersonation, or external interference that threatens our stability and professional integrity.”
The association further assured all members nationwide of its commitment to due process, accountability, and the protection of journalists’ rights, urging them to disregard the actions of the suspended individuals and remain guided by the decisions of the National Executive Council.
Trending
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Diri Attracts More Accolades Over Bayelsa’s IPP
-
Maritime2 days ago
Lagos Announces 15-day Closure Of Marine Bridge For Maintenance Repairs
-
News2 days ago
FUBARA GIVES RAFFOUL ONE-MONTH ULTIMATUM TO COMPLETE WOJI–ALETO–ALESA–REFINERY ROAD
-
Politics2 days ago
INEC Chair: Amupitan’s Appointment About Control, Not Competence – HURIWA
-
Oil & Energy2 days ago
OML18: NNPC, Sahara Launch 2.2m-Barrel Floating Vessel
-
Opinion2 days ago
Gridlock at the Gates
-
Rivers3 days ago
RSG Moves To Protect Vulnerable Children … Plans Regulatory Framework
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Diri, Ibori, Others Pay Tribute To Alamieyeseigha