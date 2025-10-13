2026 WCQ: Nigeria, Benin to play without key players

Tomorrow’s decisive Group C qualifier between Nigeria and the Benin Republic will be played without key performers after bookings in last week’s fixtures left both sides shorthanded.

Benin coach Gernot Rohr confirmed that midfielder Sessi d’Almeida and defender Yohan Roche will miss the trip to Uyo after picking up their second yellow cards in the Cheetahs’ 1-0 win over Rwanda.

Rohr described the suspensions as a blow but underlined that his team still control their fate in the group.

“We have lost two players because of a second yellow card,” Rohr told journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, who posted the conversation via X on Friday.

“But all is possible for the three teams (South Africa, Benin and Nigeria). The decision is in our hands. This can be a little advantage. Big suspense until the end,” Rohr affirmed”

Nigeria, too, will be without one of their most dangerous attackers. Ademola Lookman was shown a second booking in the 64th minute of Friday’s 2-1 victory over Lesotho and is ruled out under CAF’s one-match suspension rule for accumulating two yellow cards in the qualifiers.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle played down the impact of Lookman’s absence, stressing squad depth and mentality as Nigeria chase qualification.

He said, “The team remains focused and confident. Lookman’s suspension is unfortunate, but we have enough depth to compete effectively. Every player must be mentally prepared to contribute, whether as a starter or substitute.”

Chelle added that Lookman will continue to support the side from the bench and in the dressing room as Nigeria hunt points that would keep their World Cup hopes alive.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face the Squirrels of the Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Tuesday.

Nigeria sit third in Group C behind Benin and South Africa, making the clash a must-win if the Super Eagles are to remain in contention for a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.