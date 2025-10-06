Oil & Energy
N4tn Debt: GenCos Decry Exclusion From FG’s Verification Exercise
In a letter dated September 24, 2025, and signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joy Ogaji, the APGC said the inter-ministerial committee constituted to reconcile the debts owed to power producers does not adequately capture the role of the GenCos, who are the direct counterparties and creditors.
The letter, addressed to the Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, Mr. Johnson Akinnawo, was in response to an earlier correspondence (Ref: NB/002574, dated September 17, 2025) in which NBET assured stakeholders that the Federal Government was fast-tracking a proposed bond issuance to tackle liquidity shortfalls in the power sector.
While acknowledging the government’s intervention, the GenCos insisted that their inclusion in the exercise was crucial to ensuring transparency, accuracy, and fairness in reconciling the huge debts.
They specifically sought clarification on four issues: their formal role in the reconciliation process, the mechanism for presenting supporting documentation and confirming figures, the timeline and milestones for completion, and the cut-off month for debt verification.
“While we appreciate the Federal Government’s commitment and NBET’s assurance that efforts are being fast-tracked to address the liquidity challenges within the power sector, we respectfully seek clarification on Paragraph 4 of your letter, which referenced the constitution of an Inter-Ministerial Committee mandated to carry out further verification and reconciliation of the debts owed to the GenCos.
“Our concern is that this process, as currently constituted, appears to exclude the direct participation of the GenCos, who are the actual counterparties and creditors to the debt under consideration,” the letter read in part.
Given that the objective was to ensure a comprehensive and accurate reconciliation that leads to a mutually acceptable resolution, the GenCos requested clarity on their role in the ongoing reconciliation process.
They also sought to know the mechanism by which GenCos will be engaged to provide supporting documentation, confirm figures, and participate in discussions that will ultimately determine the verified debt amounts. This also included the timeline for the conclusion of the exercise and key milestones, to enable GenCos to plan their operations effectively and align with the anticipated release of funds.
The power plant operators wanted to know the cut-off month that will be applied for the debt reconciliation so that GenCos can prepare and present accurate and up-to-date records for verification.
“As key stakeholders, we strongly believe that our inclusion in these engagements is crucial to ensuring transparency, accuracy, and speedy resolution of outstanding claims.
“We look forward to your prompt clarification and guidance on how GenCos can actively participate in this exercise in order to support the government’s commendable efforts towards restoring liquidity to the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry,” the letter concluded.
