Reps C’mitee Moves To Resolve Dangote, NUPENG Dispute

Experts in the oil and gas industry have said that the adoption of digital technologies would tackle inefficiencies and drive sustainable growth in the energy sector.
With the theme of the symposium as ‘Transforming Energy: The Digital Evolution of Oil and Gas’, he gathering drew top industry players, media leaders, traditional rulers, students, and security officials for a wide-ranging dialogue on the future of Nigeria’s most vital industry.
Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Wole Ogunsanya, highlighted the role of digital solutions across exploration, drilling, production, and other oil services.
Represented by the Vice Chairman, Obi Uzu, Ogunsanya noted that Nigeria’s oil production had risen to about 1.7 million barrels per day and was expected to reach two million barrels soon.
Ogunsanya emphasised that increased production would strengthen the naira and fund key infrastructure projects, such as railway networks connecting Lagos to northern, eastern, and southern Nigeria, without excessive borrowing.
He stressed the importance of using oil revenue to sustain national development rather than relying heavily on loans, which undermine financial independence.
Comparing Nigeria to Norway, Ogunsanya explained how the Nordic country had prudently saved and invested oil earnings into education, infrastructure, and long-term development, in contrast to the nation’s monthly revenue distribution system.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Secretary of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Clement Using, represented by the Secretary of the Association, Ms Ogechi Nkwoji, highlighted the urgent need for stakeholders and regulators in the sector to embrace digital technologies.
According to him, digital evolution can boost operational efficiency, reduce costs, enhance safety, and align with sustainability goals.
Isong pointed out that the downstream energy sector forms the backbone of Nigeria’s economy saying “When the downstream system functions well, commerce thrives, hospitals operate, and markets stay open. When it fails, chaos and hardship follow immediately,” he said.
He identified challenges such as price volatility, equipment failures, fuel losses, fraud, and environmental risks, linking them to aging infrastructure, poor record-keeping, and skill gaps.
According to Isong, the solution lies in integrated digital tools such as sensors, automation, analytics, and secure transaction systems to monitor refining, storage, distribution, and retail activities.
He highlighted key technologies including IoT forecourt automation for real-time pump activity and sales tracking, remote pricing and reconciliation systems at retail fuel stations, AI-powered pipeline leak detection, terminal automation for depot operations, digital tank gauging, and predictive maintenance.
“PENGASSAN Orders Halt Of Gas Supply To Dangote Refinery
The directive was issued in a circular dated September 26, 2025, and signed by the union’s General Secretary, Comrade Lumumba Ighotemu Okugbawa, instructing members in major oil and gas companies to not only stop gas and crude deliveries to the refinery but suspend vessel loading operations.
PENGASSAN said the action followed the refinery’s alleged disengagement of workers seeking to unionize, accusing management of spreading misinformation instead of addressing grievances.
The circular, copied to branch chairmen at TotalEnergies, Seplat, Chevron, Oando, Shell, and NGIC, tasked NGIC to cut off supply “effective immediately.”
“We bring you fraternal greetings from the National Secretariat. As you are aware, the Management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has disengaged our members in reaction to the exercise of their constitutional right to being unionized.
“They have gone further on a mission of misinformation and propaganda to justify this illegitimacy rather than engaging meaningfully with us to right the wrong. Consequent to these, you are hereby directed to cut off gas supply to NGIC effective immediately. All crude oil supply valves to the Refinery should be shut. The loading operation for vessel headed there should be halted immediately.
“NGIC Chairman, ensure that gas supply to the Refinery is cut off effective immediately,” the circular read in part.
PENGASSAN said the decision was necessary to defend its members’ rights and further instructed branch chairmen to report promptly on enforcement progress.
Dangote Group has yet to issue a formal response.
PENGASSAN’s order now escalates the standoff, as it directs members to cut off gas and crude supply, suspend vessel loading, and shut valves linked to the refinery.
