Oil & Energy
Minister Commissions Solar Streetlights With Anti-vandalism Features
Oil & Energy
Dangote/NUPENG Feud: Tanker Drivers Disown ‘PTD Elders Forum ‘, Seek Impostors’ Prosecution
Oil & Energy
GEIL To Unveil $400m Indigenous Crude Oil Terminal in Rivers
All is now set for the unveiling of the indigenous $400m Otakikpo Onshore Crude Oil Terminal in Rivers State, billed for Wednesday, October 8, and to be performed by the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
“This project is a strategic infrastructure that supports the administration’s commitment to raising output while reducing costs,” Ilori said.
With an initial storage capacity of 750,000 barrels, expandable to three million barrels, and a loading capacity of 360,000 barrels per day, the facility is also projected to reduce production costs for indigenous producers significantly.
Oil & Energy
Nigeria’s Oil Boom Meets Its Refining Headache
Trending
-
Maritime9 hours ago
Customs Assures Commitment To CSR Drive, Promises Support For Sisters Agencies
-
News8 hours ago
NUJ hails DSS for releasing detained journalists
-
Sports9 hours ago
Chadian referee To Officiate Lesotho, Nigeria clash
-
Maritime8 hours ago
GTP Chair Urges FG To Link 28 States To Waterways
-
Rivers8 hours ago
Heliconia Park Launches Port Harcourt Hotel & Golf Resort
-
News8 hours ago
Stop blaming leaders, take responsibility, CAN tells Nigerians
-
Sports9 hours ago
NPFL: Nasarawa United Beats Insurance, Extend Lead
-
Maritime8 hours ago
NPA Targets Export Reforms, Digital Integration To Harness Abuja’s Trade Potentials