Minister Commissions Solar Streetlights With Anti-vandalism Features

As part of the ‘Light Up Abuja’ project, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has unveiled the installation of Integrated Solar Streetlights with anti- vandalism features, to enhance security in the FCT.

The project flag-off followed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding with Chinese Companies, CCECC and CGC in September 2024, during Wike’s visit with President Bola Tinubu, to attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit.

In a statement issued by the former Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, the minister said the projects were set to be completed in time for the 50th anniversary of the creation of the FCT, upcoming in February 2026, expressing hopes of making Abuja “shine like other global cities.”

Speaking during the unveiling, last Thursday, Wike noted with dismay the repeated cases of sabotage and vandalism of previously installed streetlights, acknowledging also the challenges of providing the lighting infrastructure in the Territory.

According to him, upon assumption of office in August 2023, 80 per cent of the city was in darkness, due to non-functional or vandalised streetlights, adding, however, that he had hope that the crimes would reduce, as the contractors had promised that the new streetlights would be fitted with surveillance features.

“When we came on board in August 2023, one thing anybody who visits Abuja or who resides in Abuja will identify is that almost 80% of the entire city is in darkness. Secondly, there was this issue of insecurity when we came on board. So, we were trying to see how to tackle this issue. If we continue to leave Abuja in darkness, obviously, insecurity will increase.

“So, we decided to do what we could and what was available. Every time you hear sabotage, cables have been removed, and poles have been vandalised. Every time you see paper coming in, maintenance of street lights, making us to keep spending money. And I said, ‘When are we going to stop this’?

“So, in 2024, we decided to travel with Mr President to Beijing. There in Beijing, we signed an agreement with these two companies, CGC and CCECC. One thing that attracted me was the fact that they are going to put surveillance features, so that if you go and try to vandalise it or try to steal it, they will be able to identify it. And so that issue, I was happy that that area had been solved,” he said.

The minister also stated that both companies would be responsible for the maintenance and security of the streetlights for the next four to five years, as was already stated in the signed MoU.

“I thank God this time around that there’ll be nothing like maintenance because the two companies will maintain it for 4-5 years. And so, I will not see a file for maintenance of so-so thing. Everything has been built in, and the companies will have to maintain it for four or five years. The company has to make sure there’s security for it,” he stated.