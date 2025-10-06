Oil & Energy
Group Sues For Royalties On Oil Exploitation, Gas Facilities In Ogoniland
Dangote/NUPENG Feud: Tanker Drivers Disown ‘PTD Elders Forum ‘, Seek Impostors’ Prosecution
GEIL To Unveil $400m Indigenous Crude Oil Terminal in Rivers
All is now set for the unveiling of the indigenous $400m Otakikpo Onshore Crude Oil Terminal in Rivers State, billed for Wednesday, October 8, and to be performed by the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
“This project is a strategic infrastructure that supports the administration’s commitment to raising output while reducing costs,” Ilori said.
With an initial storage capacity of 750,000 barrels, expandable to three million barrels, and a loading capacity of 360,000 barrels per day, the facility is also projected to reduce production costs for indigenous producers significantly.
Nigeria’s Oil Boom Meets Its Refining Headache
