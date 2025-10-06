Group Sues For Royalties On Oil Exploitation, Gas Facilities In Ogoniland

Harry, who gave the advice while playing host to the visit by the representatives of the National Association of Ogoni Media workers(NAOMEW) in Akpajo, Eleme local government area of Rivers state recently, said this was the only way to create a conducive and enabling environment for their business to strive.

He appealed to the President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, through the office of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, that his organization is the only legitimate body to interface with, as far as oil resumption and payment of backlog of royalties accruable to the Landlords and Host communities are concerned.

Harry who noted that Goteka is not against oil resumption in Ogoni land, stressed that the body remains the genuine body to be contacted in the matter of oil resumption as they bear the negative impacts of oil exploration saying “GOTEKA remains the only genuine Landlord Association in possession of written Consent/Authorization and Power of Attorney.”

He insisted that there were backlogs of Royalties acruable to the Landlords and Host communities which had not been paid them by the International Oil Companies (IOCs) demanding that such payment be made to them as one of the conditions for oil resumption in the area.

In his words, “The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIA) recognized and empowers Host communities and Landlords to benefit from their God’s given natural resources endowed in their land.”

Earlier in his remarks, the President, National Association of Ogoni Media Workers (NAOMEW), Martins Giadom, advised members of GOTEKA to work in partnership rather than separately and at cross-purpose.

Also speaking, the representative of Mogho oil bearing community and

member of GOTEKA, Chief Paul Eeyie, expressed delight over the visit, soliciting for a lasting partnership with the media so as to publicize the activities of

GOTEKA.