COVID-19: Rivers State Inter-Ministerial C’ttee, UNICEF Partner In Community Mobilization

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Rivers State Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 and UNICEF have agreed to partner in creating more awareness and mobilizing Rivers people in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic through the communities in the 23 Local Government Areas.
Taking the decision for the partnership on Saturday in his office during a meeting with a delegation of the UNICEF Field Office in Rivers State and its partners, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, siad the community sensitisation and mobilization is one the Committee had planned as its next line of action.
This, the Commissioner explained, is because of the realisation that in spite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world and Nigeria, and the level of awareness creation made by the Interministarial Committee, some people still do not believe it exist.
He said: “Consistently we (the Committee) have been working round the clock to ensure that people are sensitised and mobilized. In fact,  the next project we want to emback on now is to get vehicles … that will be going round the communities to broadcast prevention messages. It will shock you to know that there are still people who don’t believe that this virus is here.

“So, we want to see how UNICEF will partner with us. Let’s get these open vans that would go round into the 23 LGAs of the State to ensure that this prevention message gets to everyone, just to lend weight to what we have done with the Traditional  Rulers Council, because we had a strategic meeting with them, where we gave them tips on how to use town announcers, which a good number of them have been doing”, he said.
He noted that not long ago, the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had ensured that communities in the State are brought into the fight against the pandemic by setting up the Local Government Task Forces for COVID-19, saying, “there’s no State in this country that has gotten this kind of model of leadership in this season”.
Responding to the level of partnership UNICEF proposed, Nsirim clearly outlined the areas within the purview of the Committee and the extent to which the Committee will go in the partnership.
According to him, in “scaling up of awareness and how to create community watchdogs in electronic platforms for surveillance and all, we’re ready to partner with you in this direction. The only area that may not be within our purview is the one of empowering communities for socio-economic impact.
“What we can do with you along that line is to also create some messages that would make people to accept the social impact things that will come, and also encourage them to prepare for post-COVID-19, like you said.
“Everything that would be required to make our people to survive post-COVID, We’re ready to partner with you, because you spoke extensively on the things they can produce, and also noted that we had Ebola some time, nobody knew there’ll be coronavirus.
“Whatever way we can partner with you to drive that behaviour change Communication in a manner that our people will not just only imbibe the appropriate behaviour change, but also be empowered to be able to cope, peradventure any strange ailment comes again, we, this committee, are prepared, because we’re here to serve Rivers people”, he stated.
This, the Commissioner noted,  is in line with the Governor’s determination “to ensure that this State does not enter community transmission”, saying that, “that’s why he is the Chairman of the Monitoring Task Force. He does it in both day and night. No Governor has shown that kind of passion in this country”.
Earlier in his speech, the leader of the delegation and UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Rivers State, Dr Guy Yogo, had commended the State Governor over steps taken in checking the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it has set the stage for a successful partnership.
Dr Yogo, who is the leader of the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar on COVID-19 in UNICEF, stated the areas in which they seek partnership with the Interministarial Committee.
Such areas, he said, include “to scale up, raising public awareness, and listening to communities on how best every citizen in Rivers State can be fully informed and empowered for the right behaviour change that we need to do it.
“We want to be able to do an extensive network with knowledge management and monitoring of what is going on in each of the communities in Rivers State, establishing in each community what we call ‘Community Watchdog’ to survey anything going on in that community, provide the necessary solidarity framework, because we might be moving into the need to prevent Community transmission”, he stated.
What this means, he explained, is that “we’re going to set up an electronic platform that the entire Inter-ministerial Committee will be able to monitor on a daily basis exactly everything that is going on at alert in our communities. To provide the necessary proactivity for other teams: surveillance team, Case Management team, to act quickly and decisively to prevent and isolate and assist our communities”.
He also stated that among other things, they will also empower members of communities to be able to produce such items as soap, hand sanitizers, masks, hand washing facilities, and to improve on all supplies that are necessary at this critical time to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 and community transmission.
“What will happen in the future? We need to organise ourselves and get those kind of responses that will be lasting and sustained. In terms of the quality of response, to add to what the State has already done, we’re ready to deploy some additional technical support to the State, taking further the response team that we have currently to 23”,he said.
Meanwhile, they will also make sure that each LGA has its Rapid Response Team, they will “deploy 250 technical Social mobilizers to support the LGA Chairmen and committies to set up in every LGA, every Ward, what we need at the platform of stakeholders coming together”.
Other members of the Interministarial Committee present at the meeting were the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno, and his Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development counterpart, Barr Olisaelloka Tasie-Amadi.
Also in the entourage of the UNICEF delegation were the Lead Coordinator, Risk Communication and Community Engagement, Mr Modekai Oluwole, and the General Manager, Rural  Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), Rivers State, Mr Napoleon Ada.
Adhere To Government Directives On Foodstuffs Restock – Nsirim Tells Rivers Residents

Published

1 day ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Residents of Rivers State have been advised to use the window given by government to restock their foodstuffs and other supplies before the lockdown resumes.
The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim gave the advice in Port Harcourt today.
Nsirim also appealed to residents to continue to maintain social distancing and other advisories during this period.
He commended those living and doing business in the State for adhering to advisories and supporting Governor Nyesom Wike’s determination to contain COVID-19 in the State.
“His Excellency appreciates the sacrifice of all residents and prays that the pandemic ends soon.
“Be rest assured that he shares in your pains and that what he is doing is to protect the lives of everyone living in the State,” he added.
OIUSA Commends Governor Wike

Published

2 days ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Members of Ogbakor Ikwerre USA and Canada, Inc., a non-political sociocultural group of Iwhnurohna indigenes in North America, have commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the bold steps he has taken to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state.

Members of the USA and Canada-based group have also urged residents of River State to comply with the Governor’s directive to save lives. The diaspora organization specially commended Governor Wike for his early action to order a lockdown of the state.

In a statement issued today from the office of OIUSA in New York, USA, the president of the group, Mr. Eric Welle, said that the diaspora organization urges residents of Rivers State to comply with the government’s stay-at-home order. Welle said that in the absence of a vaccine and a permanent cure for the disease, the way to defeat it is by staying at home.

“We commend the state government’s efforts to enforce the stay-at-home order because it is in the interest of all citizens from the local government to the  national level to comply with the directive,” Welle said, adding, “In many countries authorities have taken severe measures to ensure that people stay at home.”

Members of OIUSA and Canada observed that the world is dealing with a virus that is relatively unknown and has no known cure. “The virus has ravaged the Western world with worst damage in New York State and we do not want what has happened in America to take place in any part of Nigeria, and that is why we urge all citizens to comply with the state government order 006,” the OIUSA president said, adding, “What would happen in our state, our country, or our continent if coronavirus cases rose as high as it did in New York State?

 

 

Welle said: “Over a thousand of people die daily here in America because they ignored the stay-at-home order that was issued by authorities,” adding that “OIUSA urges all residents of the state comply with the governor’s directives on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of OIUSA and Canada commended the Rivers State Executive Council for supporting Governor Wike’s efforts to provide palliatives through the Agricultural Fund to help ease the pains and challenges associated with the pandemic.

Welle said: “The pain resulting from the pandemic is felt in all countries throughout the world. The hardship resulting from the pandemic is also felt in more economically advanced countries of the world, including the USA and even China where the virus first broke out.”

According to Welle, “Our nation, Nigeria has underestimated this enemy, Covid-19, from the start, and we may pay a stiff price for it if we don’t follow the directives aimed at curbing the spread and saving the lives of Rivers State citizens and Nigerians.”

Governor Wike Shifts Total Lockdown On Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor LGAs To Sunday, 17th May, 2020.

Published

3 days ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas will resume from 8.00 p.m. Sunday 17th May 2020 until further notice.
In a State Broadcast on Wednesday, the total lockdown will no longer resume on Thursday because the State Security Council took into consideration the suffering of the people over the last two days.
He said: “In consideration of the foregoing, the concerns of our people, and the need for residents to replenish their supplies, especially, the State Security Council has decided to impose a night-time curfew and review the effective date of the complete lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas from the 14th of May 2020 to Sunday 17th May 2020 by 8.00 p.m.
 “Consequently, there will be:
(i)    a night-time curfew  from 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. on Thursday 14th May 2020, Friday 15th May 2020, and Saturday 16th May 2020,
(ii)   while the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas will immediately follow from 8.00 p.m. Sunday 17th May 2020 until further notice.
“Furthermore, all residents are again advised to comply with all other established measures, including the compulsory wearing of face masks and the closure of our land, sea and air boundaries and entry routes, which are still in force.”
He added: “We expect residents to make good use of the new Four-day daytime window to purchase, restock and prepare for the total lockdown.
“Once again, thank you for your cooperation as we continue to do all we can to stop the spread of this virus in our State with your support by staying at home and staying safe.”
Governor Wike said while on routine monitoring, he observed observed how difficult it has been for residents to access money from their banks to make purchases during the Two-Day window that was given.
He said: “This difficulty has, no doubt, prevented most residents of the two affected Local Government Areas from preparing and making adequate provisions for the upkeep of their families when the lockdown returns.
“Time and time again, we have said that the lockdown is a necessary measure, universally applied, to mitigate community transmission of the covid-19 pandemic.
“Our own situation is not and can’t be different.  Covid-19 is not only here with us; it is increasing in number of infections as we recorded 16 new cases for today, the highest since the index case, which goes to confirm not only my personal apprehension for our State and the need to be d tough in our mitigation strategies.
“And so, there is no room for politics in this matter. We must discharge our abiding duty to use the primary weapons at our disposal to combat this virus and contain its spread, lest we regret the consequences of our inactivity and indiscretions.”
“We understand the consequential difficulties, but what we can do in the circumstance is to appeal to the public to endure the attendant discomfort as inevitable sacrifice for the common good of all.
“Suffice to mention that no deliberate harm is ever intended or targeted at anybody neither are we happy with the prevailing hardship on the people as a result of measures we have adopted to fight this deadly virus.”
