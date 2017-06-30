Phyno Falls For Genevieve Nnaji

Nigerian rapper Phyno, popular for his musical video Alobam actually has a life ambition and that is to marry a list A Nigerian actress and Nollywood screen goddess, Genevieve Nnaji.

According to the rapper who within a few years has placed the genre of Igbo rap on high pedestal on the Nigerian music scale once told an interviewer recently that if he could achieve his ambition of getting Genny as his own, then, he must have accomplished the biggest dream in his life.

This also explains why Phyno repeatedly mentioned Genevieve’s name in his album, “No Guts, No Glory”. The Super rapper has cleared the air on the alleged song theft involving him and an American singer, Pia Mia and also spoke on his issue with former label mate run town, saying his family has finally talked on his industry crush.