Leaving A Legacy For The Young

Shannon L. Alder says, “carve your name on hearts, not tombstone, a legacy etched into the minds of others and the stories they share about you”,

At the point of death, a man named Tom Smith called his children and advised them to follow his footsteps so that they can have peace of mind in all that they do. His daughter, Sara said, “Daddy, it’s unfortunate you are dying without a penny in your bank account; other fathers you tag as being corrupt, thieves of public funds left houses and properties for their children; even this house we live is a rented apartment. Sorry, I can’t emulate you, just go, let’s chart our own course.”

Few minutes later, their father gave up.

After three years, Sara went for an interview in a multinational company. At the interview, the Chairman of the committee asked, “Which Smith are you? “ She replied, “I am Sara Smith and my dad, Tom Smith is now late.” The chairman cuts in, “oh my God You are Tom Smith’s daughter?” He turned to the other members and said, “This man, Smith was the one that signed my membership form into the Institute of Administrators and his recommendation earned me where I am today. He did all these free. I didn’t even know his address, he never knew me. He just did it for me” He turned to Sara, “I have no questions for you, consider yourself as having gotten this job, come tomorrow, your letter will be waiting for you.”

Sara Smith became the Corporate Affairs Manager of the Company with two cars and drivers; a duplex attached to the office and salary of $100,000 per month excluding allowances and other costs. After two years of working in the company, the Managing Director of the company came from America to announce his intention to resign and needed a replacement.

A personality with integrity was sought after. Again, the company’s consultant nominated Sarah Smit.

In an interview , she was asked the secret of her success. With tears, she replied, “My daddy paved these ways for me. It was after he died that I knew that he was financially poor but strikingly rich in integrity, discipline and honesty.”

She was asked again, why she was weeping since she was no longer a kid as to miss her dad still. After a longtime, she replied, “At the point of death, I insulted my dad for being an honest man of integrity. I hope he will forgive me in his grave now. I didn’t work for all these, he did it for me to just walk in. So, I now adore the man, I have a big picture of him in my living room and at the entrance of my house. He deserves whatever I have after God.”

It pays to build a name, the reward doesn’t come quickly but it will come however long it may take and it lasts longer. Integrity, discipline, self control and fear of God makes a man wealthy, not the fat bank account. Leave a good heritage and legacy for your children.

A story was told of a man who walked into his bedroom and saw his daughter by his bedside reading a book intently. She was reading the cook book that his grandma published before she passed away at age 90. His grandma had left a legacy that even her great-grand daughter was benefiting from in the introduction, his grandmother’s words are as follows:

“This cook book is the realization of a dream I have had for many years … I have always wanted to pass on this experience and knowledge to young modern day home workers and wives who may not have been privileged to grow up around the cooking pot and also, to many foreigners who have been guests in our home curious to know how our dishes were made.”

According to Benjamin Franklin, “Nothing is certain except death taxes” “We are passing through this world and it is important to remember that we must leave foot prints behind for generation to come and for the world at large. The man’s grandma may never have envisioned that her great grand daughter would one day benefit from her decision to follow her dreams. Ask yourself this important question. What would you like to be remembered for?

According to Wikitheca, a legacy is defined as something an individual leaves to be remembered by or part of a person that lives on after they have passed away.

There was anarticle in Forbes Magazine titled; Four smart ways to leave a legacy”. In the article, the writer said, “your legacy is about far more than material things… focus on passing down your values, not money”.

“For Albert Einstein, “Be a man of value and not success.” The writer also adds, “Most of what we leave for our children and grandchildren are memories of who we are and what mattered to us”.

We provide this legacy by being with our loved ones and through our relationships. Martin Luther King Jr left a positive and selfless action. Adolf Hitler left a legacy of negativity and destruction. What legacy are you leaving in Nigeria as president governor, senator, legislator, politician, judge? The said grandma, amongst other things, left a legacy of her recipes so that all her generations to come can benefit from them. She also left a legacy of following your dreams and making them a reality no matter how old you are. Every time her son picks up that cook book or every time he cooks a meal with one of the recipes, he would remember his grandmother. What do you want you children to remeber you fr?

Okoye writes from Port Harcourt

Cornelius Okoye