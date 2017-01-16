We Stand With You, Lamido, Shekarau, Others Tell Wike

Former ministers have declared their support for the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in the face of political siege on Rivers State, masterminded by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They asked the governor to stand firm in his defence of democracy.

This is as Governor Nyesom Wike has assured that he will remain focused to defend democracy and the interest of Rivers people.

In a solidarity visit to Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt, representatives of the Forum of Former Ministers (FoFMs) lauded the governor for being a pillar of democracy and providing the right leadership for Rivers people.

The representatives of the Forum of Former Ministers at the solidarity meeting include: former minister of foreign affairs and former Jigawa State governor, Dr Sule Lamido, former minister of education and former Kano State governor, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, former Minister of Youth Development and former Adamawa State Governor, Boni Haruna, former Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, former Minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih, former Minister of State for Defence, Erelu Olusola Obada, and former Minister, Ambassador Musa Kazaure.

Explaining the rationale for the visit, Chairman of the Forum of Former Ministers, Dr Sule Lamido, stated that the solidarity visit to Wike was aimed at encouraging him to remain steadfast and focused in his promotion of the tenets of democracy.

He said: “We are with you in your travails. We support you all the way. We know that you are under siege by anti-democratic forces.

“No matter the tyranny of the oppressor, the voice of the people must be heard. That was the case of Rivers State during the Rivers rerun elections”.

Lamido regretted that every day, Nigerians are being divided by the APC-led Federal Government, which allegedly has no respect for the principles of democracy.

The Forum of Former Ministers urged PDP governors to provide a canopy for the revival of the PDP.

He said: “Nigerians are looking on to the PDP for salvation and emancipation from the APC. Our governors must stand together to be our rallying point”.

In his response, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike declared that for the Rivers people, they have resolved to remain with the PDP.

He said: “We will continue to stand firm and defend democracy. For us, we have made up our mind. Our family is PDP.

“We are prepared to pay the price. We are determined to work for the PDP at all times”.

The governor said that the crisis in the party will soon be resolved in the interest of the country.

He explained that the state has had her rerun elections, learnt the required lessons, which would guide it in the future.

Wike said: “Don’t have sleepless nights. The PDP will remain strong in Rivers State. We will continue the struggle against anti-people forces and we shall continue to win”.